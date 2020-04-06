Smart FIFO Grid Pro MT4

Smart FIFO Grid Pro: Fuel Sentinel Edition

Headline:

The Intelligent Grid System with "Profit Recycling" Technology. Now features customizable 'Fuel Days' and real-time Margin Health Monitoring.

🛡️ Overview

Smart FIFO Grid Pro is a next-generation trading system designed for traders who prioritize Account Preservation over reckless gambling. Unlike traditional martingale grids that simply hope for a reversal, this EA actively manages risk by "recycling" your secured profits to reduce drawdown.

The v1.11 Fuel Sentinel update gives you full control. You decide how many days of past profits (Fuel) the EA should use to recover stuck positions. Combined with a professional on-chart dashboard, it makes this one of the safest, most transparent grid systems available.

✅ US Broker Compatible: Strictly follows FIFO (First-In, First-Out) rules. ✅ Prop Firm Ready: Includes Hard Stop protection and Time Filters.

🔥 Key Features & Innovations

1. ⛽ Smart Reduction (The "Fuel" Strategy)

This is the core engine of the EA. It doesn't just wait for the market to come back.

  • How it works: The EA scans your account history for realized profits (Fuel). It uses a percentage of this "Fuel" to close the oldest, worst-performing trades in the background.

  • New in v1.11: You can now customize the FuelDays . Whether you want to use the profit from the last 1 day, 3 days, or 7 days, you are in control of the recovery budget.

2. 📊 Margin Sentinel Dashboard

Stop guessing your account health. The upgraded on-chart panel provides real-time analytics:

  • Margin Health: Color-coded alerts (<span >Safe</span> / <span >Warning</span> / <span >Critical</span>).

  • Fuel Gauge: Displays exactly how much profit is available to cover bad trades.

  • Drawdown Monitor: Shows live DD% with visual warnings.

3. 🧱 Dynamic ATR Grid Spacing

The market is never static. This EA uses Average True Range (ATR) to calculate the distance between grid orders.

  • High Volatility: Steps widen to prevent over-trading.

  • Low Volatility: Steps tighten to capture small profits.

4. ⏰ Advanced Time Filter

Avoid unpredictable volatility.

  • Daily Schedule: Define start and end hours.

  • Friday Exit Mode: The EA can stop opening new orders on Friday evenings to prevent holding drawdown over the weekend gaps.

5. 🛡️ Ultimate Protection (Hard Stop)

Sleep soundly knowing you have a safety net. You can set a MaxDrawdownPercent (e.g., 30%). If this limit is breached, the EA triggers an emergency protocol to close all trades and stop operations.

⚙️ How It Works (The Logic)

  1. Entry: The EA enters the market based on trend/volatility logic using Compounding Money Management.

  2. Grid Management: If the price moves against the trade, recovery orders are placed based on dynamic ATR steps.

  3. Profit Taking: The basket closes when the total profit hits TargetProfitUSD .

  4. Smart Recovery: If a basket stays open too long, the Fuel Sentinel kicks in. It takes the profit you made over the last FuelDays (e.g., 3 days) and uses it to delete the oldest losing trade, reducing your margin load and improving the break-even point.

📋 Parameters Guide

User Interface

  • ShowDashboard : Toggle the visual panel on/off.

  • ShowBELines : Show Break-Even price lines on the chart.

Smart Reduction (Fuel)

  • UseSmartReduction : Enable/Disable the recovery mechanism.

  • FuelDays : [NEW] Number of past days to calculate profit for recovery (Default: 3).

  • ProfitUsagePercent : % of the Fuel to use (Recommended: 70-80%).

Risk & Grid

  • BaseBalance / BaseLot : Risk setting (e.g., 0.01 lots per $1000).

  • LotMultiplier : Size increase for grid orders.

  • ATR_Multiplier : Distance calculation for grid steps.

Protection

  • UseMaxDDProtection : Enable Hard Stop.

  • MaxDrawdownPercent : Maximum allowed drawdown before emergency exit.

📈 Recommendations

  • Symbol: Best for ranging/mean-reverting pairs like AUDNZD, EURGBP, USDCAD, EURUSD.

  • Timeframe: M15 or H1.

  • Account Type: Low spread or ECN accounts are highly recommended.

  • VPS: Essential for 24/7 operation and reliable Smart Reduction execution.

⚠️ Risk Warning: Trading Forex involves significant risk. This EA is a tool to help manage trades and risk, but it does not guarantee profits. Please perform your own backtests and start with a demo account to understand the FuelDays logic before trading with real capital.

