Candle x Env TPSL

📌 EA Description (English)

Candle XENV TPSL Marti is an automated trading system designed to trade based on candle-structure breakouts combined with trend-filter logic.
The EA intelligently manages position sizing using dynamic lot sizing, martingale recovery, and adaptive risk control.
It is optimized for medium-term swing trading on H1 timeframes across major currency pairs.

The algorithm is built to avoid over-trading, reduce drawdown risk, and self-adjust to market volatility.
With improved margin protection and safe-lot logic, the EA can operate safely even on small accounts.

📌 Working Principle (How the EA Works)

1. Candle Breakout Detection

The EA scans every new candle to detect momentum signals based on the following logic:

  • Strong bullish candle → Buy signal

  • Strong bearish candle → Sell signal

  • Candle structure is filtered by X-ENV conditions (custom volatility envelope)

Only when the candle body + wick satisfy the volatility envelope threshold does the EA allow a trade.

2. TPSL (Take Profit & Stop Loss Engine)

For every order, the EA automatically sets:

  • Fixed Take Profit

  • Fixed Stop Loss

  • Or dynamic TP/SL if selected by the user

The EA verifies stop-levels based on broker rules and adjusts them automatically to avoid errors.

3. Martingale Recovery System

If the previous trade hits a loss, the EA can activate a controlled martingale system:

  • Lot size increases by a configured multiplier

  • Only after a losing position

  • Only within safe-margin limits

This allows the system to recover loss cycles while still protecting the account using safe-lot and margin-checking logic.

4. SafeLot & Dynamic Risk Control

To avoid margin errors such as Error 134 (Not Enough Money), the EA includes:

  • SafeLot() function

  • Auto-lot reduction when margin is insufficient

  • Lot size normalized to broker LOTSTEP

  • Auto-skip trades when margin is too low

This ensures smooth backtesting and stable live trading across all brokers.

5. Consecutive Win/Loss Tracking

The EA records previous trade outcomes to determine:

  • If a martingale step should be triggered

  • Whether to reset lot size to initial volume

  • Whether a series of winning trades should stop trading to protect profit

This allows the EA to adapt dynamically based on recent performance.

6. Spread Filter (Optional)

Before opening a trade, the EA checks current spread:

  • If spread is too high → skip the trade

  • Prevents slippage and over-payment in volatile periods

7. Order Execution With Error Handling

All trades are executed through a custom OrderSend function with:

  • Retry logic

  • Error checking

  • Auto-correct lot size, SL, TP

  • Full protection against:

    • Error 130 (invalid stops)

    • Error 131 (invalid volume)

    • Error 134 (not enough money)

    • Error 4109 (trade not allowed)

This makes the EA extremely stable even on strict ECN brokers.

8. History-Aware Logic

The EA scans the account history to detect:

  • Last closed order

  • Direction

  • Profit or loss

  • Profit streaks

  • Loss streaks

This data directly influences new trade decisions and risk adjustments.

📌 Summary of Features
Feature Description
Candle breakout entry Entry based on strong candle momentum + XENV filter
Auto TP/SL Fixed or dynamic SL/TP with broker-safe validation
Martingale mode Controlled recovery using multiplier
SafeLot system Reduces lot automatically when margin is insufficient
Spread filter Avoids trading during bad conditions
Error handling Protection against common MT4 OrderSend errors
History-based logic Detects consecutive wins/losses
Magic Number separation Supports multi-pair trading
📌 Review Summary (User-Friendly Explanation)

Candle XENV TPSL Marti is a stable and adaptive EA that focuses on candle-strength signals combined with a flexible risk-control system.
It is especially useful for traders who want:

  • Medium-risk martingale

  • Safe lot auto-adjustment

  • Strong error-free execution

  • Simple clear trading logic

  • Automatic trade management

The EA has excellent stability because it never forces trades when the account is too small — it automatically reduces the lot or skips unsafe positions.

This makes it suitable for both small accounts and medium-risk recovery strategies.



**** Recommend : Timeframe D1 Very Good and Easy Trading *****

