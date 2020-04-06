Smart FIFO Grid Pro MT4

Smart FIFO Grid Pro: Fuel Sentinel Edition

Headline:

The Intelligent Grid System with "Profit Recycling" Technology. Now features customizable 'Fuel Days' and real-time Margin Health Monitoring.

🛡️ Overview

Smart FIFO Grid Pro is a next-generation trading system designed for traders who prioritize Account Preservation over reckless gambling. Unlike traditional martingale grids that simply hope for a reversal, this EA actively manages risk by "recycling" your secured profits to reduce drawdown.

The v1.11 Fuel Sentinel update gives you full control. You decide how many days of past profits (Fuel) the EA should use to recover stuck positions. Combined with a professional on-chart dashboard, it makes this one of the safest, most transparent grid systems available.

✅ US Broker Compatible: Strictly follows FIFO (First-In, First-Out) rules. ✅ Prop Firm Ready: Includes Hard Stop protection and Time Filters.

🔥 Key Features & Innovations

1. ⛽ Smart Reduction (The "Fuel" Strategy)

This is the core engine of the EA. It doesn't just wait for the market to come back.

  • How it works: The EA scans your account history for realized profits (Fuel). It uses a percentage of this "Fuel" to close the oldest, worst-performing trades in the background.

  • New in v1.11: You can now customize the FuelDays . Whether you want to use the profit from the last 1 day, 3 days, or 7 days, you are in control of the recovery budget.

2. 📊 Margin Sentinel Dashboard

Stop guessing your account health. The upgraded on-chart panel provides real-time analytics:

  • Margin Health: Color-coded alerts (<span >Safe</span> / <span >Warning</span> / <span >Critical</span>).

  • Fuel Gauge: Displays exactly how much profit is available to cover bad trades.

  • Drawdown Monitor: Shows live DD% with visual warnings.

3. 🧱 Dynamic ATR Grid Spacing

The market is never static. This EA uses Average True Range (ATR) to calculate the distance between grid orders.

  • High Volatility: Steps widen to prevent over-trading.

  • Low Volatility: Steps tighten to capture small profits.

4. ⏰ Advanced Time Filter

Avoid unpredictable volatility.

  • Daily Schedule: Define start and end hours.

  • Friday Exit Mode: The EA can stop opening new orders on Friday evenings to prevent holding drawdown over the weekend gaps.

5. 🛡️ Ultimate Protection (Hard Stop)

Sleep soundly knowing you have a safety net. You can set a MaxDrawdownPercent (e.g., 30%). If this limit is breached, the EA triggers an emergency protocol to close all trades and stop operations.

⚙️ How It Works (The Logic)

  1. Entry: The EA enters the market based on trend/volatility logic using Compounding Money Management.

  2. Grid Management: If the price moves against the trade, recovery orders are placed based on dynamic ATR steps.

  3. Profit Taking: The basket closes when the total profit hits TargetProfitUSD .

  4. Smart Recovery: If a basket stays open too long, the Fuel Sentinel kicks in. It takes the profit you made over the last FuelDays (e.g., 3 days) and uses it to delete the oldest losing trade, reducing your margin load and improving the break-even point.

📋 Parameters Guide

User Interface

  • ShowDashboard : Toggle the visual panel on/off.

  • ShowBELines : Show Break-Even price lines on the chart.

Smart Reduction (Fuel)

  • UseSmartReduction : Enable/Disable the recovery mechanism.

  • FuelDays : [NEW] Number of past days to calculate profit for recovery (Default: 3).

  • ProfitUsagePercent : % of the Fuel to use (Recommended: 70-80%).

Risk & Grid

  • BaseBalance / BaseLot : Risk setting (e.g., 0.01 lots per $1000).

  • LotMultiplier : Size increase for grid orders.

  • ATR_Multiplier : Distance calculation for grid steps.

Protection

  • UseMaxDDProtection : Enable Hard Stop.

  • MaxDrawdownPercent : Maximum allowed drawdown before emergency exit.

📈 Recommendations

  • Symbol: Best for ranging/mean-reverting pairs like AUDNZD, EURGBP, USDCAD, EURUSD.

  • Timeframe: M15 or H1.

  • Account Type: Low spread or ECN accounts are highly recommended.

  • VPS: Essential for 24/7 operation and reliable Smart Reduction execution.

⚠️ Risk Warning: Trading Forex involves significant risk. This EA is a tool to help manage trades and risk, but it does not guarantee profits. Please perform your own backtests and start with a demo account to understand the FuelDays logic before trading with real capital.

Produtos recomendados
YinYang Reverse
Chi Sum Poon
Experts
What goes to the extreme must reverse; what goes to the negative will bring prosperity. This EA captures technical rallies when there are consecutive bearish (bullish) candles making new lows (highs). It buys on the upward reversal when a consecutive bearish candle starts to retrace from a low position. It sells on the downward reversal when a consecutive bullish candle starts to retrace from a high position. === 物極必反、否極泰來 此 EA 捕捉連續陰(陽)燭創新低(高)時的技術性反彈(Technical Rally) 在 連續陰 燭 低位 回調開始時反手買升 在 連續
AW Three MA EA
AW Trading Software Limited
1.5 (2)
Experts
Um Expert Advisor que negocia na interseção de duas médias móveis usa a terceira média móvel para filtrar a direção da tendência atual. Possui configurações de entrada flexíveis, mas ao mesmo tempo simples. Resolução de problemas ->   AQUI   / versão MT5 ->   AQUI   / Instrução   ->       AQUI     Benefícios: Configuração fácil e intuitiva Adequado para qualquer tipo de instrumento e qualquer período de tempo Tem três tipos de notificações Sistema plugável de sobreposição da primeira ordem pela
Auto3M Pro MT4
Mr Anucha Maneeyotin
5 (3)
Experts
AUTO3M Pro MT4 – Trend & Hedging Expert Advisor Fully compliant with MQL5 Market regulations Strategy Overview AUTO3M Pro MT4 is an automated Expert Advisor combining trend-following, hedging, and news filtering strategies. It utilizes the following indicators: Trend Analysis: Moving Average, OBV, Standard Deviation (STD), ATR Entry Signals: Stochastic Oscillator (for Buy Stop/Sell Stop orders) Risk Management: Fibonacci-based TP/SL, Bollinger Bands for dynamic stops News Filter: Avoids high
RSI Gridder MT4
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Experts
RSI Grid é baseado nas condições de sobrecompra e sobrevenda do RSI e abre uma grade quando o comércio está do lado perdedor do mercado. O RSI fornece aos traders técnicos sinais sobre o momentum de preço de alta e baixa, e muitas vezes é plotado abaixo do gráfico do preço de um ativo. Um ativo é geralmente considerado sobrecomprado quando o RSI está acima de 70% e sobrevendido quando está abaixo de 30%. V1.0 PRESETS AUDUSD M15 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1MzLIhn9HL52rNwbf9mIETNbZl5Q-cG
VolatilityScalperEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
3 (2)
Experts
This expert is a pure volatility scalper working with two pending orders (buy stop and sell stop). Expert not use any indicator, only use prices action and volatility of price to generate signals. There are three conditions for it to work: Tight spread  Fast execution Stop level = 0 Please during the tests of this EA do not simultaneously use another EA in the same terminal because it affects the modification speed. Try expert on demo account first before use it on real one.
FREE
Beluga
SERGEI CHERNOV
Experts
Beluga is a fully automated expert Advisor that opens orders in the direction of a local trend. Each position is accompanied by a stop and take profit level. There is a trailing stop mechanism. A money management system is provided - with an increase in the Deposit, the volume of the opened position increases, which is calculated automatically. Input parameters: Magic-position ID Lot-fixed lot-used when the money management mechanism is disabled UseFixStoploss - use a fixed stop loss Num
Hedging Breakout
Agus Santoso
Experts
Versão MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104671 Versão MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110506 O Hedging Breakout Expert Advisor é uma ferramenta de negociação sofisticada projetada para capitalizar os rompimentos do mercado e, ao mesmo tempo, empregar um gerenciamento de risco robusto por meio de estratégias de hedge. Este EA é meticulosamente elaborado para identificar oportunidades ideais de breakout, aproveitando o aumento da liquidez do mercado para maximizar o poten
MagicIshimoku
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The trading robot works on the basis of determining price consolidation zones due to three overlapping Ishimoku indicator readings with different settings according to the Golden Ratio number. This analysis method allows you to predict price movement with high accuracy. Each position has Stop Loss and Take Profit. Each position is controlled by a short trailing stop. Recommended trading tools, 5m: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD. Settings: MaxRisk - Percentage risk for the calculation of the tr
SPD Envelopes Scalper
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
This Expert Advisor is based on a scalping strategy that uses Moving Average Envelopes Indicator . The Moving Average Envelopes indicator reflects the price overbought or oversold conditions, which help to identify the entry or exit points as well as possible trend break-downs. The moving average envelopes consist of an upper envelope placed above, and a lower envelope placed below. The distance between the moving average envelopes or the width of the bands/channels based on the volatility measu
St MA
Ting Fung Ku
Experts
Trend Trading with signal based on Moving Average Indicator (Fast MA, Slow MA (in) and Slow MA (out)) Fast MA crossover Slow MA (in) to open order, and Fast MA crossover Slow MA (out) to close order Suggested to trade all 28 pairs currencies in combination of USD, EUR , AUD, CAD, CHF, GBP, NZD and JPY with  a same magic number , and use Take Profit by Magic No Recommended Timeframe: H1 Minimal recommended deposit: USD $1000 per 0.01 lot (28 pairs currencies) As Strategy Tester of MT4 cannot back
Sven AI Trading BOT EA
Sven Unglaube
Experts
Sven AI Trading BOT EA is operating Grid, Martingale, Arbitrage Strategies by new moderne Artificial Intelligence Technologies ! Sven AI Trading BOT EA is using new moderne Artificial Intelligence Grid Technologies for very fast automatical High-Frequency trading of CFDs, Currencies, Forex (FX), Indices, Indexes, Stocks, Shares, ETFs, Gold, Commodities, Metals, ETCs, Futures and Options into MetaTrader 4 Platform ! Sven AI Trading BOT EA is using new High Quantity and High Quality Artificial Int
Hanuman Gold
Taman Talappetsakun
Experts
Hanuman gold is an EA Forex that is created based on EMA indicator and grid system. The strategy of Hanuman gold is very simple and is designed for XAU/USD trading. This EA Forex is good and friendly with investors. Read more detail : www.eaforexcenter.com Backtesting detail Tick data 99.9% for 5 years Spread variable 1-30 Leverage 1:500 Optimize Slippage Delay of market 20-40 ms Delay of pending 20-40 ms Time Frame: H1
X bot Adv
Andi Asrullah Palaguna
Experts
X Bot adv is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. X bot adv is based on Ximpletrade MT4  indicator, these Trades can be manage with some strategies.  The basic strategy starts with Market order in trend following, but you can change it, in others strategies counter trend.  Live performance Parameters : X Bot adv Settings Magic Number: ID number of the orders. Max Spread: maximum spread to trade. Money M
Canberra
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators:  Bollinger Bands  and  OsMA  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly
Hedge Guru
Safa Erden
Experts
Hedge Guru is a full automated Expert Advisor that can work on all timeframes with  all currencies . 1 Hour timeframe and major currencies recomended. It simply uses the combination of martingale and hedging strategies with stop loss to reduce the risk. MaximumLevel Parameter defines the point to close an order with loss. Attention: For targeting more profit with HEDGE GURU , using high lot size is not recommended, for targeting higher profits, HEDGE GURU should be used on multiple currencies
Ultimate Pips Recovery
Daddyson Okorie
Experts
Ultimate Pips Recovery ( UPR ) is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool, which is easy to use because knowledge of Forex trading is not much required to use this Expert Adviser. UPR does not require a specific time frame because it uses the technique that at every point, market will either go bearish or bullish. It opens a trade(say a buy trade) and immediately opens a sell stop position with a higher calculated lot size whose take profit is the same as stop loss of the previous ope
Algolution USDJPY
Kin Ching Chan
Experts
All users need to have a unique setting. Please contact us after purchase. Should you have any trouble, please contact use immediately. Introducing the USDJPY Strategy - a revolutionary trading system that blends together advanced indicators and sophisticated techniques for a comprehensive and high-performance trading experience. There is no Martingale added - just scalp in a controlled manner! Risk management We understand that risk management is crucial to trade successfully. To allow users
EA Pivot SMA
Antoine Diego Horak
Experts
Strategy quick description : - Forex trading on H1 time unit - The daily pivot point (DPP) defines the trend - Buy or Sell when SMA15 cut with DPP regarding SMMA5 and RSI10 and the last candle values - Close positions when SMA15 cut-reversed DDP - Do not take position before the 02:00 AM - Multiple positions are allowed, default = 5 positions - Risk management, default Exposure = 1% for each order - Use of a Stop Loss - Positions can stay opened several days - Do not take position if there
Great Hunter
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
Авторская стратегия демонстрирующая хорошие результаты на валютной паре eurchf m15. Советник в своей работе ищет наиболее вероятные точки разворота на графике и если сигнал подтверждается открывает сделку. Советник работает круглосуточно, что делает его универсальным вне зависимости от времени на рынке, что также отличает его от большинства советников торгующих в строго ограниченное время. По мере роста спроса на советник и увеличения хороших отзывов, цена на него будет расти. Поспешите при
CandleWave
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
CandleWave: surfando nas marés financeiras Introdução Você é um trader em busca da vantagem máxima? Não procure mais, CandleWave, seu copiloto estratégico para navegar nas águas imprevisíveis dos mercados financeiros. Este consultor especialista (EA) combina a antiga sabedoria dos castiçais japoneses com análises modernas, criando uma sinergia poderosa que poderia redefina seu jogo de negociação. Características Domínio da média móvel A média móvel simples (SMA) atua como sua bússola, gui
Intensive
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor algorithm determines on daily charts those candlestick patterns, which set the intraday trading direction. The trading EA determines how long the price is moving in overbought/oversold zones and starts working in the direction of the expected trend movement. Each position is accompanied with a tight stop loss and take profit. Only one active position can be open in the market. The EA was developed and tested using 99% quality quotes. The Expert Advisor has a built-in news filt
Triple MACD grid turbo MT4
TITIKORN KAMPAN
Experts
The EA trades when MACD signal cross 3 times . Best time frame 30 mins, Any pair any broker no limited, recommend minimum deposit 500$ SETTING Symbole - Set symbol to trade. Fast_EMA_period - Set Fast EMA period. Slow_EMA_period -   Set Slow EMA period. Signal_period - Set signal period. Lots - start lot. Multiple_lots - Multiply lot for next order. Max_lots -    maximum lot. Grid_boost -  Frequency of opening position (Less more order). Grid_minimum_pips - Check distance grid from last order.
Sunrise on mars MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Sunrise on Mars - it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The system operates market breaks, with correction and trend-following algorithms, the algorithms optimize the risk-benefit ratio, to minimize the risks of margin call. The system uses multiple lot depending on the algorithm, the initial lot is double the one marked as the minimum lot and is used as a reference in the algorithm. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of  indepe
Moving Average Crossover EA MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Experts
Moving Average Strategy EA MT4 é uma ferramenta de trading automatizada sofisticada projetada para MetaTrader 4, que utiliza cruzamentos de médias móveis para capturar reversões de tendência e pontos de entrada potenciais. Este consultor especialista oferece aos traders uma solução versátil com configurações personalizáveis, garantindo execução precisa das negociações e gerenciamento robusto de riscos. Extensivamente testado, proporciona métodos de entrada eficientes, regras de saída flexíveis e
AiGolden
Zheng Zhi Yuan
Experts
Compre agora por apenas $99, oferta limitada aos primeiros 10 compradores! LIVE Signal Ai Golden é um assessor especialista automatizado revolucionário para scalping de ouro, que utiliza tecnologias de aprendizado profundo e inteligência artificial para focar na análise de características do trading de ouro. Após 20 anos de testes completos em dados históricos, o Ai Golden demonstra capacidades de trading estáveis, eficientes e com controle de risco, oferecendo aos usuários uma curva de lucros
KT COG Robot
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
KT COG Robot is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on the KT COG Indicator . The COG indicator was originally presented by John F. Ehlers in the May 2002 edition of Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities magazine. The EA fires a long trade when COG line cross above the signal line and a short trade is fired when the COG line cross below the signal line.  Adaptive Filtration Our adaptive filtration algorithm combines the original COG formula with the major trend direction and market acce
Breakout Robot
Thushara Dissanayake
5 (3)
Experts
O   Breakout Robot EA   é uma ferramenta de negociação especializada, projetada para automatizar   rompimentos baseados em sessões temporais   . O EA opera desenhando uma caixa de intervalo de preço e linhas de máxima/mínima de acordo com os parâmetros de tempo de entrada especificados. Quando o preço rompe acima da máxima ou abaixo da mínima desse intervalo definido, o EA executa negociações automaticamente. A funcionalidade principal do sistema concentra-se no   rompimento do EUR/JPY   entre 2
Stochastic and MA filter
Dmitriy Epshteyn
Experts
Советник "Stochastic and MA_filter" торгует по индикатору "Stochastic Oscillator", используя фильтр в качестве двух средних скользящих, по желанию Пользователя применяется мартингейл (количество умножения лота при серии убытков ограничивается), безубыток, трейлинг стоп, инвертирование сигнала, возможно настроить, как скальпирующий советник.   Для каждого валютного инструмента необходимо подбирать настройки.    Настройки советника: Индикатор Stochastic Oscillator: Kperiod=5; период линии K Dpe
FREE
Tradonator nextGen
Wolfgang Kuebel
4 (2)
Experts
The Tradonator nextGen! trades not primarily on indicators or prices, but at the beginning of every new candle (controlled by Timeframe). determines the trading direction due to the integrated indicator, which can measure trend and volatility. creates a Sell- and a Buypool and manages them isolated. calculates with every trade for each of the pools a previously defined profit target and closes the pool only with a total profit once this goal has been achieved. basically works with any currency
Candlestick trend scalper
Roman Lomaev
Experts
Candlestick Trend Scalper — Assessor Especialista em Scalping de Tendência Segurança em primeiro lugar! Este EA NÃO utiliza estratégias arriscadas como Martingale, grelha, média móvel ou outros métodos de alto risco. Como funciona? O EA abre operações de curto prazo e as fecha com base nas seguintes condições: Take Profit — garantir lucros Stop Loss — limitar perdas Trailing Stop — proteger os ganhos ️ Parâmetros do EA ️ Filtro de Tendência EnableTrendFilter : Ativar/
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter Quantum StarMan  de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular Si
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
Experts
Vortex - o seu investimento no futuro O Consultor Especialista Vortex Gold EA foi criado especificamente para negociar ouro (XAU/USD) na plataforma Metatrader. Construído com indicadores proprietários e algoritmos secretos do autor, este EA emprega uma estratégia de negociação abrangente concebida para captar movimentos lucrativos no mercado do ouro. Os principais componentes de sua estratégia incluem indicadores clássicos como CCI e Indicador Parabólico, que trabalham juntos para sinalizar com
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: O sucesso de hoje será o fruto de amanhã SUPER DESCONTO POR TEMPO LIMITADO! ÚLTIMOS 2 EXEMPLARES POR 299 USD ANTES DE O PREÇO AUMENTAR. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Conjunto de alto risco Manual e ficheiros de configuração: Contacte-me após a compra para receber o manual e os ficheiros de configuração. Preço: O preço inicial é de 899 dólares e será aumentado em 199 dólares por cada dez vendas. Cópias disponíveis: 2 Goldex AI - Robô de negociação avançado com redes neura
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron é um Expert Advisor distinto que continua a série Aura de sistemas de negociação. Ao alavancar Redes Neurais avançadas e estratégias de negociação clássicas de ponta, Aura Neuron oferece uma abordagem inovadora com excelente desempenho potencial. Totalmente automatizado, este Expert Advisor foi projetado para negociar pares de moedas como XAUUSD (GOLD). Ele demonstrou estabilidade consistente entre esses pares de 1999 a 2023. O sistema evita técnicas perigosas de gerenciamento de din
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
Promoção de lançamento! Restam apenas algumas cópias por 449$! Próximo preço: 599$ Preço final: 999$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro junta-se ao clube dos EAs de negociação de
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
Uma das estratégias de trading automatizado mais poderosas de 2025 Transformámos uma das estratégias de trading manual mais fortes de 2025 num Expert Advisor totalmente automatizado , baseado em TMA (Triangular Moving Average) com lógica CG . Resta apenas uma unidade pelo preço de 550 $. Depois disso, o valor aumentará para 650 $ e 750 $, com preço final de 1200 $. Este EA foi desenvolvido para entradas precisas, ordens pendentes inteligentes e controlo rigoroso de risco , sendo adequado para to
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSÃO ULTRA OTIMIZADA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , em sua versão para MT4, é o lançamento mais poderoso, estável e refinado até hoje. HFT é um scalper de alta frequência que opera exclusivamente em Ouro (XAUUSD) no TF: M1, executando um grande número de operações diariamente. Ele suporta alavancagem de até 1:500 e opera com tamanhos de lote muito razoáveis para uma verdadeira estratégia de scalping. Por isso, requer contas dedicadas para scalping (RAW ou ECN). ICMarkets é o corretor re
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT5:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre Quantum King MT4 e ganhe Quantum StarMan grátis!*** Pergunte no privado para mais detalhes! Regra       Suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. Quantum King EA
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.83 (29)
Experts
Tecnologia orientada por IA com ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA é um Expert Advisor avançado de trading projetado para GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Ele foca em segurança, retornos consistentes e lucratividade infinita. Ao contrário de muitos outros EAs, que dependem de estratégias de alto risco, como martingale ou grid trading. Infinity EA emprega uma estratégia de scalping disciplinada e lucrativa baseada em rede neural incorporada em aprendizado de máquina, tecnologia baseada em IA de análise de dados fornecid
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Nossa Tecnologia ao seu lado! Manual e arquivos de configuração: entre em contato comigo após a compra para receber o manual e os arquivos de configuração Preço: O preço aumenta de acordo com o número de licenças vendidas Cópias disponíveis: 5 Negociar ouro, um dos ativos mais voláteis do mercado financeiro, exige alta precisão, análise criteriosa e um gerenciamento de risco extremamente eficaz. O Javier Gold Scalper  foi desenvolvido exatamente para integrar esses pilares
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Experts
O Expert Advisor é um sistema projetado para recuperar posições não rentáveis.   O algoritmo do autor bloqueia uma posição perdedora, divide-a em muitas partes separadas e fecha cada uma delas separadamente. Configuração fácil, lançamento atrasado em caso de rebaixamento, bloqueio, desativação de outros Expert Advisors, média com filtragem de tendência e fechamento parcial de uma posição perdedora são incorporados em uma ferramenta. É o uso de fechamento de perdas em peças que permite reduzir p
Titan AI 4All
Amirbehzad Eslami
Experts
Titan AI — Sistema de trading automatizado de nova geração Titan AI é um sistema de trading automatizado de nova geração desenvolvido pela equipe especializada da MX Robots , combinando tecnologia avançada de Inteligência Artificial com profundo conhecimento dos mercados financeiros. Este EA foi treinado com dados de mercado de alta qualidade, incluindo Real Tick , MBP (Market by Price) e MBO (Market by Order) — os mesmos tipos de dados utilizados em sistemas institucionais — para oferecer decis
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
Experts
AlphaCore System   is a professional trading advisor for   MetaTrader 4 , utilizing a trading strategy based on   dynamic analysis of local extremes   and   statistical breakout forecasting . === Buy AlphaCore System for MT5 and get AlphaCore System for MT5 for free! === For more details, contact me via private message! Trading Concept The advisor operates using the methodology of   adaptive price corridors . The system continuously monitors the formation of   local liquidity accumulation zones
DCA CycleMax
Jin Sangun
Experts
Introdução ao DCA CYCLEMAX Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here Visão Geral DCA CYCLEMAX é um programa de trading semiautomático baseado em grid, otimizado para ativos que mostram fortes tendências unidirecionais no mercado. É especialmente eficaz para ativos com alta volatilidade e uma tendência constante em uma direção, como ouro (GOLD), Nasdaq 100 (NS100) e criptomoedas. Usando a estratégia DCA (D
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp é um sistema de scalping bidirecional de curto prazo que tenta extrair lucros rapidamente com entradas altamente precisas. Sinal ao vivo do Scalp Unscalp em breve! O preço atual será aumentado. Preço por tempo limitado 99 USD Sem grid, sem martingale. Cada operação é realizada de forma independente Stop loss fixo disponível, com sistema virtual de trailing stop dinâmico Painel de negociação interativo e configurações precisas de tamanho de lote Recomendado Gráfico: EURUSD, GBPUSD,
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
Bitcoin Scalper Pro MT4
Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
5 (2)
Experts
Be sure to contact me after purchase by writing a private message! Also, if you have any questions before purchasing, feel free to ask them. Only a few copies left at $129. Next price is $399 Live signal Monitoring MT5 version Meet your trusted crypto market assistant — Bitcoin Scalper Pro. This is the perfect solution for those who want to trade Bitcoin professionally and efficiently! This unique trading advisor is designed specifically for Bitcoin trading and uses a powerful price level br
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
Experts
Venda relâmpago por 24 horas - Apenas $199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms" é um Consultor Especialista (EA) projetado especificamente para participar do desafio HFT, negociando com o par US30. Para conhecer mais Consultores Especialistas e Indicadores de destaque, visite: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller Eu sou Los, por favor, inscreva-se para receber mais atualizações: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ O que é HFT? A negociação de alta frequência (HFT) é um métod
Pingo AI
Anastasiya Morozova
2 (1)
Experts
Pingo Pingo é um robô de negociação totalmente automatizado, projetado para negociações estáveis e seguras no mercado Forex. O sistema de consultoria foi projetado com ênfase no controle rigoroso de riscos e na ausência de estratégias perigosas como martingale, grids ou médias. MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/155602 Como funciona O Pingo analisa padrões de preços e dinâmicas de mercado de curto prazo usando filtros de volatilidade inteligentes. O robô identifica zonas de i
BlackCat Grid
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
"BlackCat Grid" is an automated trading advisor (expert advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, specializing in the grid trading strategy. It is designed for automated trading on the Forex market, minimizing the need for constant manual intervention. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Operating principle The EA opens a series of orders according to a specified step and lot size. When the price moves in one direction, the E
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
Experts
CyNera: Seu Trading, Nossa Tecnologia Manual e arquivos de configuração: entre em contato comigo após a compra para receber o manual e os arquivos de configuração Preço: O preço aumenta de acordo com o número de licenças vendidas Cópias disponíveis: 4 Negociar ouro, um dos instrumentos mais voláteis do mercado, exige precisão, análise aprofundada e gestão de risco eficiente. O CyNera Expert Advisor integra perfeitamente esses elementos em um sistema sofisticado projetado para a negociação ideal
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has t
Exp TickSniper
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (30)
Experts
O Exp-TickSniper é um scalper rápido de ticks que seleciona automaticamente parâmetros para cada par de moedas separadamente. O EA foi desenvolvido com base na experiência adquirida em quase 10 anos de programação. O EA realiza operações de curto prazo usando o Smart Trailing Stop e com base nos dados atuais do par de moedas, suas cotações, especificação e spread. A estratégia de média é usada para evitar perdas causadas pelo algoritmo de detecção de sinais. Se uma posição aberta sofre uma cert
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
Experts
KonokaSystemNEO é uma das três irmãs ( NEO, JOY, FUN ) baseada em KonokaSystem com uma nova personalidade e é uma EA original. O estilo de negociação é a negociação diurna, visando a meia-noite ao meio-dia, hora do Japão. O par cambial é "USDJPY" e a entrada é feita ao preço de abertura de M5. Cada uma das três irmãs tem uma lógica diferente e está equipada com dois tipos de entradas e dois tipos de saídas. Não é utilizada qualquer lógica de grelha ou de martingale. A lógica interna repete o lu
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (5)
Experts
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex Diamond EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Forex Diamond EA – Reliab
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Experts
Advisor AW Double Grids MT4   - é um consultor de grade agressivo e totalmente automatizado, com um painel de negociação de informações e configuração simples. A estratégia consiste em trabalho bidirecional simultâneo, multiplicando o volume de uma direção. Cálculo de lote automático integrado, várias variações de aumento do volume de posições e outras funções são implementadas. Instruções ->   AQUI   /   Resolução de problemas ->   AQUI   / Versão MT5 ->   AQUI Como o consultor negocia: A AW
Mais do autor
EMA Cross Alert
Suriya Thammalungka
Indicadores
EMA Cross Alert is a signal indicator based on exponential moving average crossover. It will alert signal with audio or pop up on chart when 2 periods EMA cross above/below for Buy/Sell. It easy use. Help to your system trading. You can customize period of EMA for crossing alert signal, if you want. And You can ON/OFF audio alert. Indicator can use every currency pairs and every broker. Features Period1: Short moving averages Period2: Long moving averages Audible_Alerts : ON/OFF audio alert on
SmoothMA Trend Cross Alert
Suriya Thammalungka
Indicadores
Smooth MA Trend Cross Alert is indicator signal strategy trading by Smoothed Moving Average (SMMA) crossover. It'll alert signal with an audio or pop up on the chart when 2 periods SMMA cross above/below for Buy/Sell. It easy use. Filter sideways by SMMA's smoothed trend. Helpful for your system trading. You can customize period of SMMA for crossing alert signal. You can ON/OFF audio alert signal on the chart, Notifications alert on mobile, Email message alert when Buy/Sell SMMA cross alert sign
Volume Confirm Trend Zone
Suriya Thammalungka
Indicadores
Volume Confirm Trend Zone is the indicator for filtering sideways and confirm trend to help your system trading. Indicator can use every currency pairs, every time frame, and every broker. You can see trend zone when color to change in volume indicator. Features When the color changes to the blue: Buy Zone is a strong trend. When the color changes to the red: Sell Zone is a strong trend.
TrendXHunter
Suriya Thammalungka
Indicadores
Trend Hunter is the indicator for filtering sideway and confirm trend to help your system trading. Indicator can use every currency pairs, every timeframe, and every broker. You can see trend and side way when color to change in candlestick. Features Candlestick when the color changes to green: Uptrend. Candlestick when the color changes to red: Downtrend. Candlestick when the color changes to Yellow: Sideway.
Three X EMA Golden Cross Alert
Suriya Thammalungka
Indicadores
3xEMA Golden Cross Alert is indicator signal strategy trading by 3 Exponential Moving Average (EMA). It'll alert signal on next bar open with an audio or pop up on the chart when EMA signal cross above/below 3 periods EMA for Buy/Sell and Exit alert signal. BUY/SELL: When Short term's EMA > Medium term's EMA > Long term's EMA = Buy Signal When Short term's EMA < Medium term's EMA < Long term's EMA = Buy Signal Exit: When Short term's EMA < Medium term's EMA > Long term's EMA = Exit Signal for Bu
Gold Digger Martingale Robot
Suriya Thammalungka
Experts
Gold Digger Martingale Robot is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor based on Heiken Ashi, Moving Average and Ichimoku Kinko Hyo. Each entry point is calculated using an advanced entry filter based on Price Action by following the trend. Advantages Money management system. Indicators are Heiken Ashi, Moving Average and Ichimoku Kinko Hyo for filter sideway and scalping by following the trend. Easy to set up. Requirements Symbols: XAUUSD H4. Minimum deposit: $500. Leverage: 1:400-1:500. An
Samurai Scalping Indy
Suriya Thammalungka
Indicadores
Samurai Scalping Indy is indicator signal strategy trading with Heiken Ashi, Smoothed Moving Average, and Ichimoku. It'll alert signal with an audio or pop up on the chart for Entry BUY/SELL and Exit BUY/SELL alert signal. Helpful for your system trading. Its easy use to filter major trend and help for scalping strategy to follow the trend. You can ON/OFF audio alert signal on the chart, Notifications alert on mobile, Email message alert. (Setting the alert on Mobile/Email in MT4. Go to Tools >>
ICloud Scalper Trend Indy
Suriya Thammalungka
Indicadores
A trend indicator based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo and MACD. The ICloud Scalper Trend Indy is an improved variant of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo and MACD, which shows the moment of trend following quite accurately. It is often used as a signal filter. Combination of two indicators makes a better use of these advantages: Ichimoku Kinko Hyo identifies the trend, while MACD determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. Messages/Sounds (Notifications and sound settings) ON/OFF -
Scanner Trend Indy
Suriya Thammalungka
Indicadores
A trend indicator based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo and Candlestick. The Scanner Trend Indy is an improved variant of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo and Candlestick, which shows the moment of trend following quite accurately. It is often used as a signal filter. Combination of two indicators makes a better use of these advantages: Ichimoku Kinko Hyo identifies the trend, while Candlestick determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. Messages/sounds (notifications and sound sett
Engulfing Of Sparta Indicator
Suriya Thammalungka
Indicadores
A trend reversal indicator based on the Candlestick Pattern. A candlestick pattern is a movement in prices shown graphically on a candlestick chart that trader can predict a particular market movement. Engulfing Pattern: A reversal pattern that can be bearish or bullish, depending upon whether it appears at the end of an uptrend (bearish engulfing pattern) or a downtrend (bullish engulfing pattern). The Engulfing Of Sparta indicator is an improved variant of the Candlestick Pattern, which shows
ZI Trend PaintBar Indicator
Suriya Thammalungka
Indicadores
A trend indicator based on the CCI indicator. ZI Trend PaintBar Indicator is an improved variant of the CCI indicator, which shows the moment of trend following quite accurately. Combination of CCI indicator makes a better use of these advantages: Colored candlesticks showing the trend direction based on CCI indicator. Messages/Sounds (Notifications and sound settings) Mail - enable/disable sending emails. Alerts - enable/disable messages in the terminal when signals occur. Push - enable/disable
Over BS RSI Zone Alarm
Suriya Thammalungka
Indicadores
Over BS RSI Zone Alarm is an oscillator indicator which based on RSI oversold/overbought indicator. It'll alert signal on next bar open with an audio or pop up on the chart When RSI above 70 that the signal oversold alert. And RSI below 30 that the signal overbought alert. The indicator can customize Level of Relative Strength Index. Messages/Sounds (Notifications and sound settings) RSI_Period - Period of Relative Strength Index. Level_Overbought_Zone - Level of Relative Strength Index for Ove
Trend Follow Me Moving
Suriya Thammalungka
Indicadores
Trend Follow Me Moving Trend Follow Me Moving is a trend indicator which based on Moving average indicator. It'll alert signal on next bar open with an audio or pop up on the chart when SMA cross above SMMA high average price that the signal "Buy" alert and SMA cross below SMMA low average price that the signal "Sell" alert.   Messages/Sounds (Notifications and sound settings) Send_EMail - enable/disable sending emails. Audible_Alerts - enable/disable messages in the terminal when signals o
SMA Cross Envelopes Alert
Suriya Thammalungka
5 (1)
Indicadores
SMA Cross Envelopes Alert is a trend indicator based on the Moving average and Envelopes indicator. It'll alert signal on next bar open with the audio or pop up on the chart when SMA crosses above the Envelopes upper line that the signal "Buy" alert and SMA crosses below the Envelopes lower line that the signal "Sell" alert. Settings SMA: Simple moving average setting period Envelopes: Envelopes setting period Deviation: Envelopes setting deviation (%) Send_EMail: enable/disable sending
Slope Trend Robot v1
Suriya Thammalungka
Experts
Slope Trend Robot  is the Expert Advisors trading with a combination of multiple strategy trading algorithms (Trend, Level Trading, and Money Management with Martingale recovery loss to profitable).  The Trading algorithms. 1. Follow trends with Indicators is Moving average and Envelopes. 2. Open order two ways that trading both BUY and SELL. 3. Open orders with distance. 4. Close order follow indicator's signal with a profit.  How to work? Open BUY When Moving Average Cross Above Envelopes L
DMZ X Zone Robot
Suriya Thammalungka
Experts
DMZ X Zone Robot  is the Expert Advisors trading with a combination of multiple strategy trading algorithms (Trend, Hedging, and Money Management with Martingale Zone recovery).  The Trading algorithms. 1. Follow trends with Indicators is Moving average and Envelopes. 2. Open order two ways that trading both BUY and SELL. 3. Open STOP orders for hedging with zone recovery distance. 4. Close orders and exit with a profit.  How to work? Open BUY When Moving Average is Above Envelopes Line Upper.
CCI Robot
Suriya Thammalungka
Experts
CCI Robot is a trading robot that mainly uses the CCI indicator to trade signals, including Money   management and placing orders with Oversold, Overbought, Level Trading, and Grid distance. And can trade with Money Management with Martingale recovery loss to profitable or Fix each lot size depending on each trading style. for flexibility in Money   management. The Trading algorithms. 1. Trade according to CCI signal. 2. Open order two ways that trading both BUY and SELL. 3. Open orders with d
OB Scanner
Suriya Thammalungka
Indicadores
OB Scanner Indicator — Overview OB Scanner is an enhanced Support & Resistance + Supply & Demand indicator designed to help traders identify where institutions and smart money are placing orders. It scans the chart for: 1. Order Blocks (Improved Demand & Supply Zones) Automatically detects Bullish Order Blocks (Demand) Automatically detects Bearish Order Blocks (Supply) Marks high-probability reversal zones Filters out weak OBs with volume and break-of-structure (BOS) confirmation 2. Buyer
Candle x Env TPSL
Suriya Thammalungka
Experts
EA Description (English) Candle XENV TPSL Marti is an automated trading system designed to trade based on candle-structure breakouts combined with trend-filter logic. The EA intelligently manages position sizing using dynamic lot sizing, martingale recovery, and adaptive risk control. It is optimized for medium-term swing trading on H1 timeframes across major currency pairs. The algorithm is built to avoid over-trading, reduce drawdown risk, and self-adjust to market volatility. With improved
Engulfing Scalping EA
Suriya Thammalungka
Experts
Engulfing Scalping EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who appreciate the reliability of Price Action combined with a robust recovery mechanism. This EA operates based on the classic Engulfing Candle Pattern , one of the most powerful reversal and continuation signals in technical analysis. It does not rely on lagging indicators; instead, it reads raw market sentiment directly from the charts. How It Works The logic is divided into two intelligent phases: 1. Continuous En
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário