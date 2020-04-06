Gold QT
- Версия: 1.2
- Обновлено: 14 декабря 2025
- Активации: 5
GOLD QT is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) with precision and efficiency. Combining customized RSI and MA indicator to get best result. GOLD QT identifies high-probability trading opportunities to maximize profit while managing risk effectively.
Key features of GOLD QT include:
-
Smart Entry & Exit: Uses trend and momentum-based indicators to enter trades at optimal points and secure profits.
-
Adaptive Risk Management: Customizable lot sizing and stop-loss/take-profit settings to protect your capital.
-
24/7 Automation: Fully automated trading that monitors the gold market continuously, even when you’re away.
-
User-Friendly Interface: Simple setup and adjustable parameters to suit both beginners and professional traders.
-
Optimized for XAU/USD: Tailored specifically for gold, accounting for its volatility and market behavior.
Work Best in 15 minutes timeframe.