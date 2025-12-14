Gold QT

GOLD QT is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) with precision and efficiency. Combining customized RSI and MA indicator to get best result. GOLD QT identifies high-probability trading opportunities to maximize profit while managing risk effectively.

Key features of GOLD QT include:

  • Smart Entry & Exit: Uses trend and momentum-based indicators to enter trades at optimal points and secure profits.

  • Adaptive Risk Management: Customizable lot sizing and stop-loss/take-profit settings to protect your capital.

  • 24/7 Automation: Fully automated trading that monitors the gold market continuously, even when you’re away.

  • User-Friendly Interface: Simple setup and adjustable parameters to suit both beginners and professional traders.

  • Optimized for XAU/USD: Tailored specifically for gold, accounting for its volatility and market behavior.

Work Best in 15 minutes timeframe.


