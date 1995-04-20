Liquidity Strength pro

Liquidity Channels Pro MT5 VERSION HERE 

Liquidity Channels is a sophisticated Smart Money Concepts (SMC) tool designed to automate the identification of  Buy Side Liquidity (BSL) and  Sell Side Liquidity (SSL).

Unlike standard support and resistance indicators, this tool doesn't just draw lines; it projects  dynamic expanding channels based on volatility (ATR) from key pivot points. Crucially, it follows the "Mitigation" logic used by institutional traders:  once liquidity is taken (price touches the level), the level is automatically removed from the chart.

This keeps your workspace clean, focused, and free of "dead" levels, allowing you to focus purely on  untapped liquidity pools that are likely to act as magnets for future price action.

Key Features

1. Automated Pivot Detection (BSL & SSL)

  • Buy Side Liquidity (BSL): Automatically marks significant Swing Highs where stop-losses and breakout orders are resting.

  • Sell Side Liquidity (SSL): Automatically marks significant Swing Lows.

  • Pivot Strength: Fully customizable sensitivity. You decide if you want to see minor scalping liquidity (lower strength) or major structural swing points (higher strength).

2. "Untapped" Liquidity Only (Auto-Cleanup)

  • The indicator monitors price in real-time.

  • Mitigation Logic: As soon as price trades through a High or Low, that Liquidity Channel is considered "swept" and is instantly deleted from the chart.

  • Result: You never trade off old, invalid levels. If you see a line on the chart, it means the liquidity is still there.

3. Volatility-Based Expanding Channels

  • Instead of a simple flat line, the indicator draws an expanding "Cone" or Channel.

  • The Logic: The longer a High or Low remains untouched, the more "pressure" builds up behind it. The expanding channel (calculated using ATR) helps visualize the growing significance of that level over time.

4. Fully Customizable Visuals

  • Colors: Distinct colors for BSL (Bulls/Highs) and SSL (Bears/Lows).

  • Styles: Choose between Solid, Dashed, or Dotted lines.

  • Toggle: Option to hide the expanding channel and only show the horizontal price levels if you prefer a minimalist look.


Рекомендуем также
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Индикаторы
Alpha Trend sign - это мой давний и очень популярный торговый инструмент, который проверяет нашу торговую систему и четко сигнализирует о транзакциях, которые не дрейфуют.   Основные функции:   • В зависимости от того, показывает ли рынок активную область, показатели могут быть очень интуитивными, чтобы определить, является ли текущая конъюнктура трендовой или шоковой.   И в соответствии с индикатором стрелка врезается на рынок, зеленая стрела подсказывает купить, красная стрела подсказывает
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Индикаторы
Версия MT5  | Как установить?  | FAQ Индикатор Owl Smart Levels   – это полноценная торговая система внутри одного индикатора, которая включает в себя такие популярные инструменты анализа рынка как усовершенствованные   фракталы Билла Вильямса , Valable ZigZag, который строит   правильную волновую структуру   рынка, а также  уровни Фибоначчи,   которые   отмечают точные уровни входа в рынок и места взятия прибыли. Подробное описание стратегии Инструкция по работе с индикатором Советник-помошник
Abiroid PinBar Arrow
Abir Pathak
Индикаторы
This is a Pinbar Arrows which will check for reversal pin bars.  They are best when an ongoing trend ends and they signal a reversal. Free Scanner and Detailed Post with Extra Downloads: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758569 Features: PinBar Body, Nose and Tail, Left Eye Options Engulfing Bar After Pin Bar Overbought/Oversold with CCI or Stochastic or RSI Distance of Pin bar body from nearest Quarter Point (Option to use Majors, halfpoints, quarters) Volatility Check
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
Trend Flat Pro Histogram m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Crypto_Forex Индикатор "Trend Flat Pro Histogram" для MT4, без перерисовки. - Индикатор "Trend Flat Pro Histogram" очень чувствителен и гораздо эффективнее любых стандартных скользящих средних. - Он предназначен для отображения текущих рыночных условий: флэт, восходящий и нисходящий тренд. - Индикатор имеет 3 цвета: жёлтый для флэта, красный для нисходящего тренда и зелёный для восходящего тренда (цвета можно изменить в настройках). - С оповещением на мобильных устройствах и ПК. - Этот индикат
TrendMaster MT4
Giacomo Donati
Индикаторы
How TrendMaster Works TrendMaster is a trading indicator designed to streamline and enhance your chart analysis. Using algorithmic logic, it reviews historical price data to generate a dynamic reference line. When price action crosses this line, a "BUY" or "SELL" signal is displayed on your chart. The goal is to assist in identifying potential shifts in price behavior with a clear and user-friendly visual approach. Why Use TrendMaster? The TrendMaster MT4 Indicator helps highlight potential tre
ACB Breakout Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.15 (34)
Индикаторы
Индикатор ACB Breakout Arrows предоставляет ключевой сигнал на вход в рынок, обнаруживая особую модель пробоя. Индикатор непрерывно сканирует график на наличие стабилизирующегося импульса в одном направлении и выдает точный сигнал перед значительным рыночным движением.  Получите сканер с поддержкой мульти-символов и мульти-таймфреймов здесь - Сканер для ACB Breakout Arrows MT4 Ключевые особенности Уровни Стоп-лосса и Тейк-профита задаются индикатором. Поставляется с панелью сканера MTF, которая
Wolfe Wave Scanner
Jalitha K Johny
4.5 (2)
Индикаторы
Wolfe Waves scanner - It scans all the Symbols and identify the movement of price and it gives confidence in trade. It automatically plots  fifth wave breaks out of the channel. According to the theory behind the pattern, a line drawn from the point at the beginning of the first wave and passing through the beginning of the fourth wave predicts a target price for the end of the fifth wave. If a trader properly identifies a Wolfe Wave as it forms, the beginning of the fifth wave represents an op
PZ Wolfe Waves
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
Индикаторы
Волны Вольфа - это естественные торговые модели, присутствующие на всех финансовых рынках и представляющие собой борьбу за равновесную цену. Эти модели могут развиваться в течение коротких и долгосрочных периодов времени и являются одной из самых надежных моделей прогнозного разворота из существующих, обычно предшествующих сильным и долгим движениям цены. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Четкие торговые сигналы Удивительно легк
Super Trend Zigzag Indicator
Berat Cakan
Индикаторы
A top-quality implementation of the famous  Zig Zag  indicator, which needs no introduction. It is completely coming from original algorithm.  After you have this indicator, you will no need any more indicator for opposite direction of trend. Trading direction of TREND Very easy to understand and set  It implements a multi-timeframe dashboard Buy and Sell signals on same chart  Working M5-M15-M30-H1-H4 and D1  After the purchase, please contact me for to learn how to use it. 
Mirror
Stanislav Korotky
Индикаторы
Это индикатор-предсказатель изменений курса, основывающийся на принципе отображения графика. Он использует идею о том, что колебания курсов состоят из фаз "воздействия" и "реакции", причем "реакция" соизмерима и похожа на "воздействие", поэтому для её прогнозирования можно применить зеркало. У индикатора 3 параметра: predict - количество баров для прогнозирования (24 по-умолчанию); depth - количество баров в прошлом, которые будут использоваться в качестве точек отображения; для всех depth отобр
DoubleSuperTrend WTC
Stefano Cocconi
Индикаторы
Check My Other Products Contact me to discover all my services  This indicator is very useful to have a better understanding of the current trend. With the integration of a trend color cloud it makes it easy to see the price trend immediately on the eye and this allows the trader to make more accurate assessments. I have been using this indicator for years and I must say that it greatly limits chart errors and trades against the trend
Double HMA MTF for MT4
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.2 (5)
Индикаторы
Усовершенствованная мультитаймфреймовая версия скользящей средней Хала (Hull Moving Average) - дальнейшее развитие семейства индикаторов на базе HMA. Особенности Графическая панель с данными индикатора HMA на всех таймфреймах одновременно. Если на каком-либо таймфрейме HMA переключил свое направление, на панели отображается вопросительный или восклицательный знак с текстовым и звуковым сообщением. Сообщения можно настраивать отдельно для каждого таймфрейма с помощью соответствующих чекбоксов.
Buy and sell zones
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Индикатор определения флета и тренда. Если цена ниже любой из двух гистограмм и двух линий (красной и синей), это зона продаж. При покупке этой версии индикатора, версия  МТ5  для одного реального и одного демо-счета - в подарок (для получения, напишите мне личное сообщение)! Если цена выше любой из двух гистограмм и двух линий (красной и синей), это зона покупок. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/70409 Если цена находится между двух линий или в зоне любой из гистограмм, знач
Symmetrical Triangle Patterns
LEE SAMSON
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Симметричный треугольный паттерн представляет собой период сокращения и консолидации, прежде чем цена вынуждена совершить прорыв вверх или пробой. Пробой нижней линии тренда указывает на начало нового медвежьего тренда, а прорыв верхней линии тренда указывает на начало нового бычьего тренда. Получите приборную панель для одновременного мониторинга всех инструментов и таймфреймов, которыми вы торгуете, для паттернов симметричного треугольника! https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/69169/ Верси
Zones Supply and Demand mt4
Jose Antonio Rojas Amaricua
Индикаторы
Indicator Title:   Supply and Demand Zones Short Description: This indicator for MetaTrader 5 automatically identifies and draws supply and demand zones on the price chart, providing key visual information for trading decisions. Based on the analysis of price action and candle structure, the indicator highlights areas where the price is likely to react. Detailed Description: The Supply and Demand Zones indicator analyzes price history to identify specific candlestick patterns that suggest the pr
Distinctive
Tatiana Savkevych
Индикаторы
Distinctive это трендовый стрелочный индикатор форекс для определения потенциальный точек входа. Нравится он, прежде всего, тем, что в нём заложен простой механизм работы, адаптация ко всем временным периодам и торговым тактикам. СОздан на основе канала регрессии с фильрами. Отображаем сигналы индикатора Lawrence на графике функции цены используя математический подход.  Принцип работы - при пробитии цены в зоне перекупленности/перепроданности (уровней канала) генерируется сигнал на покупку или
True Magic Oscillator
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Индикаторы
The   True Magic Oscillator   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate signals from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator is never repainted. The point at which the signal is given does not change.         Features and Recommendations Works wit
King of Forex Trend Cloud
Elias Mtwenge
Индикаторы
The King of Forex Trend Cloud Indicator is a trend following indicator based on moving averages. The Indicator is meant to Capture both the beginning and the end of a trend. This indicator can be used to predict both short and long terms market trends.  The king of Forex Trend Cloud if paired together with the King of Forex Trend Indicator can give a broad picture in market analysis and forecasts. I have attached images for both the  The king of Forex Trend Cloud on its own and  The king of Fore
Fibonacci Confluence Higher TF
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
The   Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit   is a technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify potential price reversal zones by combining key market signals and patterns. It highlights areas of interest where significant price action or reactions are anticipated, automatically applies Fibonacci retracement levels to outline potential pullback zones, and detects engulfing candle patterns. Its unique strength lies in its reliance solely on price patterns, eliminating the need for user-define
Supply Demand
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Индикаторы
While most traders use various technical indicators, the price action is basically determined by the buying and selling activity. This is how support and resistance levels, which are commonly used terms in technical analysis is formed. Traders know that when price reaches a support level, price can bounce off this support. This is also known as a level where this is high demand. A high demand area forms when there are more buyers than sellers. In trading, investors tend to buy at the support
Trend Scanner
Vladimir Kalendzhyan
4.33 (6)
Индикаторы
By purchasing this indicator, you have the right to receive a free copy of one of   my other indicator's or advisor’s!  (All future updates are included. No limits) . To get it , please contact me by  mql5 message ! Индикатор трендовых линий Trend Scanner показывает направление тренда и его изменение. Индикатор работает на всех валютных парах  и таймфреймах. Индикатор отображает на графике цены сразу несколько показателей: линии поддержки и сопротивления валютной пары, существующие трендовые лин
Strategy Tester Rsi Bears Stoch
Harun Celik
Индикаторы
The   Strategy Tester   product is an indicator where you can both test and run strategies. There are 64 strategies in total in this indicator. It uses 3 indicators. You can test tens of thousands of strategies by changing the parameter settings of these indicators. You can run 6 strategies at the same time. With this product, you will now create your own signals. Recommendations and Features Used indicators:   Rsi, Bears power, Stochastic It works on all   time frame   Recommended time frame
Banking levels
Sergey Demin
Индикаторы
Индикатор (включает в себя  Volume Profile + Order Blocks)   - революционный индикатор, объединяющий две мощнейшие концепции современного технического анализа: профили объемов и блоки заказов институциональных игроков. Этот инструмент позволяет видеть то, что скрыто от большинства трейдеров, и дает существенное преимущество на рынке. Ключевые преимущества индикатора: Визуализация "умных денег" : Наглядно показывает зоны концентрации крупных игроков, выделяя области с максимальным объемом яркими
Fibonacci Target
Baris Kocak
Индикаторы
Индикатор Fibonacci Target работает на основе уровней Low, High и Фибоначчи. Этот индикатор способен прогнозировать целевые уровни. Он старается определить целевой уровень, к которому в среднем стремится цена, и рисует целевую зону. Индикатор также служит в качестве осциллятора. Может использоваться в качестве трендового осциллятора после внесения необходимых настроек. Этот индикатор будет полезен для вашей стратегии. Нет возможности генерации сигналов. Параметры TargetPeriod - период линии цел
Delta Pairs
Anatolii Zainchkovskii
Индикаторы
Delta Pairs - Индикатор для парной торговли, показывает расхождение двух валютных пар. Не перерисовывается. Полезный инструмент для анализа поведения двух валютных пар относительно друг друга. Назначение Индикатор Delta Pairs предназначен для определения расхождений в движении двух валютных пар. Данный индикатор отображается как два графика линий и разницы (дельты) между этими графиками в виде гистограммы. Индикатор Delta Pairs будет удобен тем, кто применяет парную торговлю. В основе этого мет
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Индикаторы
Индикатор для бинарных опцыонов стрелочный прост в использовании и не требует настройки работает на всех валютных парах акцыях крипто валюте сигнал на покупку синяя стрелка вверх  сигнал на продажу красная стрелка в низ  советы не стоит торговать во время новостей и за 15-30 минут перед их выходом так как рынок слишком волотилен и очень много шума  входить в сделки стоит на одну или две свечи от текущего периода ( рекомендуется на 1 свечу ) таймфрейм до м 15 рекомендуемый мани менеджмент фиксир
Happy Scalping Indicator
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор был создан для агрессивного скальпинга и быстрых входов в бинарных опционах , генерируя сигналы на каждой свече , чтобы вы всегда точно знали, что происходит. Присоединяйтесь к каналу Happy Scalping: MQL5 Не перерисовывается : сигнал на текущей свече формируется в РЕАЛЬНОМ ВРЕМЕНИ , то есть он может изменяться, пока свеча ещё формируется, в зависимости от того, растет ли цена или падает по сравнению с закрытием предыдущей свечи. Но как только свеча закрывается , цвет сигнала фик
QuantumEdge Trader
Hossam Ali Ahmed Ali
Индикаторы
QuantumEdge Trader v1.0 AI-Powered Precision Signals for Serious Traders QuantumEdge Trader is a smart and reliable indicator that delivers accurate BUY and SELL signals using advanced market analysis and trend detection. Designed for M1 to M60 timeframes, it's ideal for scalping and intraday strategies. --- Key Features: No Repaint – Signals never change after appearing Smart trend filters to reduce noise Adjustable sensitivity and alerts Perfect for XAUUSD, EURUSD, and m
Market Bias Indicator
Prabagaran E
Индикаторы
Title : Market Bias Indicator - Oscillator-Based Trading Tool Introduction : Discover the potential of the "Market Bias Indicator," a revolutionary oscillator-based trading tool designed for precise market analysis. If you're in search of a robust alternative to traditional bias indicators, your quest ends here. Market Bias Indicator offers unparalleled accuracy in identifying market sentiment and is your gateway to confident trading decisions. Recommended Trading Pairs : Market Bias Indicator i
С этим продуктом покупают
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после покупки! Я поделюсь своими рекомендациями по использованию индикатора. Также вас ждет отличный бонусный индикатор и торговый ассистент в подарок! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как пр
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Индикаторы
Инновационный индикатор, использующий эксклюзивный алгоритм для быстрого и точного определения тренда. Индикатор автоматически рассчитывает время открытия и закрытия позиций, а также подробную статистику работы индикатора на заданном отрезке истории, что позволяет выбрать наилучший торговый инструмент для торговли. Вы также можете подключить свои пользовательские стрелочные индикаторы к Scalper Inside Pro для проверки и расчета их статистики и прибыльности. Инструкция и настройки: Читать... Осно
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на д
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Эта приборная панель работает на 28 валютных парах. Он основан на 2 наших основных индикаторах (Advanced Currency Strength 28 и Advanced Currency Impulse). Он дает отличный обзор всего рынка Forex. Он показывает значения Advanced Currency Strength, скорость движения валюты и сигналы для 28 пар Forex на всех (9) таймфреймах. Представьте, как улучшится ваша торговля, когда вы сможете наблюдать за всем рынком с помощ
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Apollo SR Master — это индикатор уровней поддержки/сопротивления со специальными функциями, которые упрощают и повышают надежность торговли с использованием зон поддержки/сопротивления. Индикатор рассчитывает зоны поддержки/сопротивления в режиме реального времени без задержек, выявляя локальные максимумы и минимумы цены. Затем, для подтверждения сформированной зоны поддержки/сопротивления, индикатор выдаёт специальный сигнал, который сигнализирует о том, что зону поддержки/сопротивления можно у
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Индикаторы
В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Впервые в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показать истинную силу валюты золота, серебра, нефти, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH и т.д. Это уникальный, высококачественный и доступный торговый инструмент, потому что мы включили в него ряд собственных функци
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
Индикаторы
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY TILL 25TH DECEMBER MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with the prevailing mark
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Индикаторы
Currency Strength Wizard — очень мощный индикатор, предоставляющий вам комплексное решение для успешной торговли. Индикатор рассчитывает силу той или иной форекс-пары, используя данные всех валют на нескольких тайм фреймах. Эти данные представлены в виде простых в использовании индексов валют и линий силы валют, которые вы можете использовать, чтобы увидеть силу той или иной валюты. Все, что вам нужно, это прикрепить индикатор к графику, на котором вы хотите торговать, и индикатор покажет вам ре
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (74)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Ai - отличный инструмент, который улучшит анализ рынка трейдером, сочетая идентификацию тренда с точками входа и предупреждениями о развороте. Этот индикатор позволяет пользователям уверенно и точно ориентироваться в сложностях рынка Форекс Помимо первичных сигналов, индикатор Trend Ai определяет вторичные точки входа, возникающие во время откатов или коррекций, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из коррекции цены в рамках установленного тренда. Важные преимущества: · Работае
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Индикаторы
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Индикаторы
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — инструмент для торговли на рынке Форекс нового поколения. В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — это эволюция наших популярных индикаторов, объединяющая мощь трех в одном: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 отзывов) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 отзывов) + CS28 Combo Signals (бонус). Подробности об индикаторе https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Что предлагает индикатор Strength нового поколения?  Все, что вам нравило
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Индикаторы
Внутридневная стратегия, основанная на двух фундаментальных принципах рынка. В основе алгоритма лежит анализ объемов и ценовых волн с применением дополнительных фильтров. Интеллектуальный алгоритм индикатора дает сигнал только тогда, когда два рыночных фактора объединяются в одно целое. Индикатор рассчитывает волны определенного диапазона, а уже для подтверждения волны индикатор использует анализ по объемам. Данный индикатор - это готовая торговая система. Все что нужно от трейдера - следовать с
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является супер комбинацией двух наших продуктов Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Он работает на всех временных рамках и графически показывает импульс силы или слабости для 8 основных валют плюс один символ! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения ускорения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как золото, экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Первый в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показат
Market Structure Patterns MT4
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (17)
Индикаторы
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tr
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Индикаторы
Индикатор тренда, революционное уникальное решение для торговли и фильтрации тренда со всеми важными функциями тренда, встроенными в один инструмент! Это 100% неперерисовывающийся мультитаймфреймный и мультивалютный индикатор, который можно использовать на всех инструментах/инструментах: форекс, товары, криптовалюты, индексы, акции. ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОГО ВРЕМЕНИ: Индикатор скринера поддержки и сопротивления доступен всего за 50$ и бессрочно. (Изначальная цена 250$) (предложение продлено) Tre
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Volatility Trend System - торговая система дающая сигналы для входов.  Система волатильности дает линейные и точечные сигналы в направлении тренда, а также сигналы выхода из него, без перерисовки и запаздываний. Трендовый индикатор следит за направлением среднесрочной тенденции, показывает направление и ее изменение. Сигнальный индикатор основан на изменении волатильности, показывает входы в рынок. Индикатор снабжен несколькими типами оповещений. Может применяться к различным торговым инструмен
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 20%! Эта приборная панель - очень мощное программное обеспечение, работающее на нескольких символах и до 9 таймфреймов. Он основан на нашем основном индикаторе (Лучшие отзывы: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Приборная панель дает отличный обзор. Она показывает:  Отфильтрованные значения спроса и предложения, включая рейтинг силы зон, расстояния между пунктами в зонах и внутри зон, Выделяются вложенные зоны, Выдает 4 вида предупреждений для выбранных символов на всех (9) та
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Индикаторы
RFI LEVELS PRO  —профессиональный индикатор, который показывает место входа крупного капитала и начало разворота рынка.R1-конструкции (уровни) — это ключевая точка зарождения нового тренда. Рынок формирует первый импульс, затем возвращается протестировать этот уровень — и именно здесь появляется самая сильная точка входа, позволяющая входить практически одновременно с крупным игроком. Индикатор работает без перерисовки, оптимизирован под любые инструменты и раскрывает свой максимальный потенциал
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор анализирует объем с каждой точки и рассчитывает уровни истощения рынка для этого объема. Он состоит из трех линий: Линия истощения бычьего объема Линия истощения медвежьего объема Линия, указывающая на тренд рынка. Эта линия меняет цвет в зависимости от того, является ли рынок медвежьим или бычьим. Вы можете анализировать рынок с любой выбранной вами точки. Как только достигнута линия истощения объема, определите новую точку для начала следующего анализа. Можно анализировать что угодно
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
Индикаторы
PRO Renko System - это высокоточная система торговли на графиках RENKO. Система универсальна. Данная торговая система может применяться к различным торговым инструментам. Система эффективно нейтрализует так называемый рыночный шум, открывая доступ к точным разворотным сигналам. Индикатор прост в использовании и имеет лишь один параметр, отвечающий за генерацию сигналов. Вы легко можете адаптировать алгоритм к интересующему вас торговому инструменту и размеру ренко бара. Всем покупателям с удовол
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.62 (37)
Индикаторы
FX Volume: Оцените подлинную динамику рынка глазами брокера Краткий обзор Хотите вывести свою торговлю на новый уровень? FX Volume дает вам информацию в реальном времени о том, как розничные трейдеры и брокеры распределяют свои позиции — задолго до появления запаздывающих отчетов типа COT. Независимо от того, стремитесь ли вы к стабильной прибыли или ищете дополнительное преимущество на рынке, FX Volume поможет выявлять крупные дисбалансы, подтверждать пробои и совершенствовать управление риск
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Индикаторы
Day Trader Master - это полноценная торговая система для трейдеров, кто ведет внутридневную торговлю. Система состоит из двух индикаторов. Один индикатор представляет собой стрелки-сигналы на покупку и продажу. Именно стрелочный индикатор вы приобретаете. Второй индикатор я предоставлю вам совершенно бесплатно. Второй индикатор является индикатором тренда, специально разработанного для использования совместно с этими стрелками. ИНДИКАТОРЫ НЕ ПЕРЕРИСОВЫВАЮТСЯ И НЕ ЗАПАЗДЫВАЮТ! Использовать данную
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Индикаторы
Если вы покупаете этот индикатор, вы получите мой профессиональный Trade Manager + EA БЕСПЛАТНО. Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что эта торговая система является индикатором без перерисовки, без повторной отрисовки и без задержки, что делает ее идеальной как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Онлайн курс, руководство и загрузка пресетов. «Smart Trend Trading System MT5» - это комплексное торговое решение, созданное для новичков и опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 10 премиаль
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (34)
Индикаторы
Scalper Vault — это профессиональная торговая система, которая дает вам все необходимое для успешного скальпинга. Этот индикатор представляет собой полную торговую систему, которую могут использовать трейдеры форекс и бинарных опционов. Рекомендуемый тайм фрейм М5. Система дает точные стрелочные сигналы в направлении тренда. Она также предоставляет вам сигналы выхода и рассчитывает рыночные уровни Ганна. Индикатор дает все типы оповещений, включая PUSH-уведомления. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Графики   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Свечи Heiken Ashi, разработанные для обеспечения четкого понимания рыночных тенденций, известны своей способностью отфильтровывать шум и устранять ложные сигналы. Попрощайтесь со сбивающими с толку колебаниями цен и познакомьтесь с более плавным и надежным представлением графиков. Что делает Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO действительно уникальным, так это его инновационная формула, которая преобразует данные традиционных свечей в легко читаемые цветн
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор отслеживает рыночную тенденцию с непревзойденной надежностью, игнорируя внезапные колебания и рыночный шум. Он был спроектирован для трендовых внутридневных графиков и небольших таймфреймов. Коэффициент выигрыша составляет около 85%. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Удивительно легко торговать Найти ситуации перепроданности / перекупленности Наслаждайтесь бесшумной торговлей в любое время Избегайте провалов на вн
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
LEE SAMSON
Индикаторы
Хватит гадать. Начните торговать со статистическим преимуществом. Фондовые индексы торгуются не так, как форекс. У них определённые сессии, ночные гэпы и предсказуемые статистические паттерны. Этот индикатор предоставляет вам данные о вероятности, необходимые для уверенной торговли такими индексами, как DAX, S&P 500 и Dow Jones. Чем он отличается Большинство индикаторов показывают, что произошло. Этот показывает, что вероятно произойдёт дальше. Каждый торговый день индикатор анализирует вашу тек
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор представляет собой индикатор автоматического волнового анализа, который идеально подходит для практической торговли! Случай... Примечание.   Я не привык использовать западные названия для классификации волн. Из-за влияния соглашения об именах Тан Лунь (Тан Чжун Шуо Дзен) я назвал основную волну   ручкой   , а вторичную полосу волн —   сегментом   Ат. в то же время сегмент имеет направление тренда. Именование   в основном является трендовым сегментом   (этот метод именования буде
Другие продукты этого автора
Strong Bull Spike Killer
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Strong Bull V7 B&C  The ultimate M5 indicator for Boom & Crash indices, providing clear, filtered buy/sell signals to eliminate market noise and enhance your trading precision. Benefit-Focused Master the volatile Boom & Crash markets with Strong Bull V7 B&C . This intelligent indicator provides clear visual arrows and text labels for high-probability setups on the M5 timeframe. Its unique symbol-filtering technology automatically hides conflicting signals (no buys on Crash, no sells on Boom), en
Buy Sell Range
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
The Range Filter Buy and Sell indicator is a trend-following technical analysis tool designed to identify optimal entry and exit points in the market. It filters out market noise by creating dynamic bands around price movements, generating clear buy and sell signals when price breaks through these bands. Key Features Dynamic Range Filtering : Uses a sophisticated algorithm to calculate adaptive bands that adjust to market volatility Trend Identification : Clearly visualizes the current trend dir
FREE
Trend Duration Forecast
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Trend Duration Forecast It utilizes a Hull Moving Average (HMA) to detect trend direction and statistically forecasts the probable duration of the current move based on historical market behavior. Key Features Smooth Trend Detection:   Uses the Hull Moving Average (HMA) to filter noise while minimizing lag, providing clean Bullish/Bearish signals. Real-Time Duration Counter:   Displays a dynamic label at the start of the current trend showing the   "Real Length"   (number of bars the trend has b
FREE
Spike Blast Pro
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Spike Blaster Pro – The Ultimate Spike Detection Tool Spike Blaster Pro is a next-generation MT5 indicator designed specifically for synthetic markets. It works seamlessly on Boom Index and Weltrade Index , providing traders with sharp, reliable spike detection signals. What makes Spike Blaster Pro powerful is its 5 Core Strategies built into one system, giving traders a multi-layer confirmation before signals appear. This ensures high accuracy and reduces false alerts. 5 Core Strategies B
Auto Fibonacci Analyzer
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Major Swing Fibonacci Indicator - Professional Trading Tool What It Does Automatically detects major swing points not internal noise Generates buy/sell signals at key Fibonacci levels Displays professional GUI panel with real-time analysis Marks major swings with visual indicators Trading Strategy BUY at 38.2%-61.8% Fibonacci support in uptrends SELL  Past performance is not indicative of future results. This indicator is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute in
FREE
Spike Box Mitigation
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
boom Spike Mitigation Zone Pro A professional spike pattern indicator built for synthetic traders who scalp and swing Boom 500/300/1000/600/900with precision.  This indicator: Detects powerful 3-candle spike formations (Spike → Pullback → Spike) Automatically draws a clean box around the pattern Marks the entry price from the middle candle Extends a horizontal mitigation line to guide perfect sniper entries Automatically deletes & redraws the line once price touches it (mitiga
FREE
Crash spike mitigation zone pro
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Crash Spike Mitigation Zone Pro A professional spike pattern indicator built for synthetic traders who scalp and swing Crash 500/300/1000 with precision.  This indicator: Detects powerful 3-candle spike formations (Spike → Pullback → Spike) Automatically draws a clean box around the pattern Marks the entry price from the middle candle Extends a horizontal mitigation line to guide perfect sniper entries Automatically deletes & redraws the line once price touches it (mitigation)
FREE
Big Bull Scalper
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Big bull scalper Short Description Master market structure with the precision of the popular Big bull scalper  This tool automatically identifies key pivot highs and lows, plotting unique "angling" trend lines that dynamically define market context. It visually confirms Breaks of Structure (BOS) and Changes of Character (CHoCH), removing all guesswork from your analysis. Key Features:    Automatic Pivot Detection Instantly spots significant swing highs and lows.    Dynamic Angling Lines Visual
FREE
Super Trend Live
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
super trend version is to help you to have real time view of market move it will help you to get a live view of current market  buy signal line and arrow to help you understand batter the direction sell signal line and arrow to help you understand batter the direction trade what you see not what you think this is an simple and best trading tool for our traders of any market crypto gold 
FREE
Trade Like Pro
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
A Smart Price Imbalance Tool with Arrows, Labels, and FVG Zones The Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator is designed to automatically detect price imbalance zones on the chart – a widely used concept in Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Institutional Trading Models (ICT) . These gaps, also known as imbalances or inefficiencies , often highlight areas where price may return to "rebalance" liquidity. Many professional traders consider these levels as high-probability zones for potential reversals, retrace
Auto Analysis
Israr Hussain Shah
5 (1)
Индикаторы
FiboPivot TrendLines - Comprehensive Market Analysis Indicator This powerful indicator combines Fibonacci pivot point analysis with automatic trend line detection, providing traders with a complete technical analysis toolkit in a single tool. Key Features : - Fibonacci Pivot Points: Automatically calculates and displays R1-R3, Pivot, and S1-S3 levels using previous day's data - Fractal-Based Trend Lines: Automatically draws channel trend lines based on fractal patterns - Interactive
FREE
Deriv boom crash spike killer
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
2025 Spike Killer Dashboard - Advanced Trading Signals & Market Analytics Transform Your Trading with Intelligent Market Insights! The 2025 Spike Killer Dashboard is a powerful MQL5 indicator that combines cutting-edge signal generation with an intuitive crystal dashboard for real-time market analysis. Designed for traders who demand precision and clarity, this all-in-one tool delivers actionable signals and comprehensive market metrics at a glance. Key Features: Dual Signal System Shved S
Smart trend pro
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Smart Trend pro New - Advanced Trend Indicator with Interactive GUI Professional trend-following indicator with comprehensive visualization and control panel Key Features: Advanced Trend Detection Reliable Half Trend algorithm for precise trend identification Color-coded trend lines (Blue for bullish, Orange for bearish) Customizable amplitude parameter for different trading styles Interactive GUI Panel Real-time market strength visualization (Bulls vs Bears) Current signal display (Buy/Se
FREE
Analysis Professor
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
FiboPivot Dashboard - Professional Pivot Point Indicator What It Does FiboPivot Dashboard is a powerful technical analysis tool that automatically calculates and displays Fibonacci-based pivot points on your chart. It identifies key support and resistance levels based on the previous day's price action, helping traders anticipate potential price reversal points and breakout levels.   How to Use 1. **Install & Apply**: Simply attach the indicator to any chart (time frames below D1) 2. **
FREE
Ultimate Trading Psychology
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Trading Guide MT5 Indicator - Ultimate Trading Psychology Assistant Description The Trading Guide MT5 Indicator is a powerful psychological trading assistant designed to keep traders disciplined, focused, and emotionally balanced. This innovative indicator displays real-time motivational messages, trading rules, and analysis guidelines directly on your chart, with vibrant blinking colors to capture your attention and reinforce proper trading habits.  Key Features Real-Time Trading Psychology
FREE
Market Profile With Dashboard
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Market Profile with Dashboard Indicator - Complete User Guide indicator Overview The Market Profile with Dashboard is a comprehensive trading analysis tool for MetaTrader 4 that displays market profile data, volume analysis, and key market structure information directly on your chart. This indicator helps traders identify significant price levels, market balance areas, and potential trading opportunities based on market profile theory. Core Components and Features Market Profile Display - Sh
Risk Control Tool
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Smart Risk Manager – Risk/Reward Ratio & Position Sizing Tool for MT5 Overview (Short Description) A professional risk management indicator that helps traders calculate lot size, risk percentage, and reward ratio in real time. Perfect for Forex, Indices, Gold, and Synthetic Indices traders who want precise control over their capital. Full Description Trading without proper risk management is like driving without brakes. The Smart Risk Manager for MT5 gives you full control over your position siz
Volatility Fusion Analyst
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Bollinger Fibo Pro: The Ultimate Fusion of Volatility, Fibonacci, and Trend Analysis Short Description: Stop overloading your charts with dozens of indicators.   Bollinger Fibo  Pro   is a sophisticated, all-in-one trading system for MetaTrader 5 that merges two legendary concepts into a single, powerful tool. It enhances standard Bollinger Bands with precise Fibonacci extension levels and couples them with a non-repainting ZigZag to accurately identify trends, reversals, and key market structu
Deriv Intelligence Analyzer
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
11 Modules Description & Final Analyzer Trading Guide 1. Reaction Engine 2.0 Purpose : Measures market pressure by analyzing tick movements, volume, and speed within a time window.   How it works : Calculates weighted price changes, considers tick velocity and volatility, and applies EMA smoothing.   Trading use : Strong positive values indicate buying pressure Strong negative values indicate selling pressure Use as confirmation for entry/exit signals 2. Flow Pattern Detector Purpose : Identifie
Color schemes
Israr Hussain Shah
Утилиты
Colors schemes powerful MetaTrader 5 script designed for traders who value speed and a personalized trading environment. With a single click, you can instantly transform your chart's appearance using one of several professional, pre-designed color schemes, including popular styles like ICT/SMC. How to Use: In your MetaTrader 5 terminal, open the Navigator window (Ctrl+N). Find the Colors schemes script under the "Scripts" section. Drag and drop the script onto the chart you want to customize. A
Binary Rise Fall
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Fractals_Price Indicator Description The Fractals_Price indicator is a technical analysis tool that identifies fractal patterns on price charts. Fractals are recurring patterns that signal potential trend reversals or continuation points. This indicator marks both upward and downward fractals with colored arrows and can display price labels at these points. Key Features  Identifies upward fractals (magenta arrows) marking potential resistance levels Identifies downward fractals (blue arrows)
Trend Analysis Dashboard
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
The   Trend Analysis Dashboard   is a powerful, all-in-one technical analysis tool designed for traders who need a clear, consolidated view of market momentum across multiple timeframes. Instead of cluttering your chart with numerous separate indicators, this tool aggregates signals from four key oscillators (Stochastic, RSI, and dual CCI) into a single, easy-to-read panel. It calculates the directional bias (Buy, Sell, or Neutral) for each enabled timeframe and provides a visual summary of over
Trade Manger
Israr Hussain Shah
Утилиты
You Give an Instruction: When you run the script, a window pops up with a dropdown menu. You choose exactly what you want it to do from the list (e.g., "Close Profit Only" or "Delete Pending Orders"). It Scans Your Positions: The script then reads your instruction and systematically goes through your open trades and/or pending orders on the current chart. It Applies Your Rule: For each trade it finds, it checks if it matches the rule you selected. If you chose "Close Buy Only," it will only clo
Easy Chart Cleaner
Israr Hussain Shah
Утилиты
How the Chart Cleaner Script Works The Chart Cleaner is a one-click tool designed to instantly wipe your chart clean. When you drag and drop the script onto a chart, it scans for and removes all visual objects—including trend lines, horizontal lines, text labels, shapes, and any other drawings you have placed. The result is a completely clean, uncluttered chart, giving you a fresh workspace for your analysis. It's the fastest way to reset your chart to its default state.
Traders Master pack
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Comprehensive Trading Analysis Tool This tool has four main parts that help traders understand the market and manage risk in a simple way 1 Risk and Reward Visual Tool It shows two boxes on the chart a pink box for risk and a navy blue box for reward It shows the risk to reward ratio You can move and resize the boxes It shows pips and possible money for risk and reward It gives a clear picture of possible profit and loss It helps plan trades before entering It keeps risk levels consistent It hel
Order Blocks Trading
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
What It Does Finds Order Blocks (ANN + SMC) on big and small timeframes. Marks them with clean bullish/bearish zones. Drops arrows (blue = BUY, red = SELL) right inside each block. Shows an info panel on the right with the exact high/low of the newest blocks. Lets you change chart colors (background, bull candle, bear candle) instantly. How To Use It Drop the indicator into MQL5/Indicators → restart MT5. Add it to your chart. In the settings: Pick your background , bull candle , and bear candle
FVG with Volume
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
FVG Volume Profile (Institutional Price Action) Unlock the hidden liquidity inside Market Imbalances. The   FVG Volume Profile   is an advanced Price Action indicator that goes beyond standard Fair Value Gap detection. It looks inside the gap using lower timeframe data to construct a   Volume Profile   specifically for that imbalance. This helps you identify exactly where the "Smart Money" is defending positions. Key Features:   Internal Volume Profile:   Automatically scans lower timeframes
Breakout Boxes with Volume Pressure
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Breakout Boxes with Volume Pressure This indicator automates the identification of key consolidation zones (Supply and Demand) based on Market Pivots and Volatility (ATR). Unlike standard support/resistance tools, this indicator provides a unique   Volume Pressure Analysis   inside every box, giving you insight into the battle between Buyers and Sellers before a breakout occurs. Key Features Automated Supply & Demand Zones:   Automatically detects significant Pivot Highs and Lows to draw dyna
Liquidity HeatMap Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
1. Tool Description The   Dynamic Liquidity HeatMap Profile   is an advanced technical indicator originally designed by BigBeluga (Pine Script) and ported to MQL5. Unlike a standard Volume Profile which shows where volume   has   occurred, this tool attempts to visualize where liquidity (limit orders and stop losses) is   likely waiting   (resting liquidity). It works by identifying pivots (local highs and lows) weighted by volume and ATR.   Crucially, if price moves through a level, that liquid
Volume Profile Advance
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Daily & Composite Volume Profile   This is a professional-grade market profile tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It utilizes a   Dual-Profile System   to visualize supply, demand, and liquidity concentrations. Key Features Left Side: Daily Session Profiles Automatically identifies the start and end of every trading day. Generates a unique Volume Profile for each individual day. Allows you to see how value migrated from yesterday to today (e.g., Is today's volume higher or lower than yesterday?).
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв