Trading Signal Fixed
- Индикаторы
- Israr Hussain Shah
- Версия: 6.2
- Активации: 5
Alpha Trading Signal (MT5 Edition)
Dynamic Trend Detection: Built on the robust SuperTrend algorithm, utilizing Average True Range (ATR) to calculate precise support and resistance levels that adapt to market volatility.
"Mouth & Jaw" Cloud Visuals: Unique cloud filling technology that highlights the zone between the Trend Line and the average price (OHLC4).
Green Cloud: Visualizes bullish momentum and buying pressure.
Red Cloud: Visualizes bearish momentum and selling pressure.
Zero-Lag Signal Arrows: Instantly plots Buy (Green Up Arrow) and Sell (Red Down Arrow) indicators exactly when the trend direction flips.
Dual ATR Calculation: Offers the flexibility to switch between Wilder’s Smoothing (RMA) and Standard SMA for ATR calculations to fit different trading styles (Scalping vs. Swing).
Clean Chart Overlay: Engineered with background layering so clouds remain behind the price action, keeping your chart readable and professional.
Fully Customizable: Users can adjust ATR Periods, Multipliers, and toggle specific visual elements (Signals, Clouds, or Lines).