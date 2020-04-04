DFG Chart

The DFG Chart Indicator displays the historical DFG levels used in the DFG dashboard. These levels are generated dynamically using moving averages and Fibonacci ratios. The Fibonacci Bands automatically adjust to reflect changes in the price range and trend direction. The indicator also features buttons for selecting chart symbol and timeframe, along with a wide range of customization options.

Key Features

  • Dynamic DFG Levels
    Automatically calculated using moving averages and Fibonacci ratios.

  • Historical Level Visualization
    Displays the history of DFG levels as shown in the DFG dashboard.

  • Adaptive Fibonacci Bands
    Fibonacci bands adjust automatically based on changes in the price range and trend direction.

  • Symbol & Timeframe Selector
    Built-in buttons allow quick switching between chart symbols and timeframes.

  • Customization Options
    Numerous settings for tailoring the indicator’s appearance. The settings and color themes of DFG Chart match those of the DFG Dashboard.


