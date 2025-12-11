SamuraiFX PD Volume Dashboard

5

# 📜 SamuraiFX Volume & Zones – Quick Reference Guide

### 1. The Zones (Where to Trade)

* 🟥 **Premium Zone (Top/Pink):** Expensive prices. Institutional **Selling** area.

* 🟩 **Discount Zone (Bottom/Green):** Cheap prices. Institutional **Buying** area.

* 🟦 **Equilibrium (Middle Blue Line):** Fair value. 50% of the day's range.

### 2. The Dashboard (The Trend Filter)

*Check the Dashboard before taking any trade. It tells you who controls the zone.*

| Zone | Dominance | Status | Action |

| :--- | :--- | :--- | :--- |

| **PREMIUM** | **Sellers > Buyers** | ✅ **Valid Flow** | **Safe to SELL** |

| **PREMIUM** | Buyers > Sellers | ⚠️ **False Trend** | **DO NOT SELL** (Trap/FOMO) |

| **DISCOUNT** | **Buyers > Sellers** | ✅ **Valid Flow** | **Safe to BUY** |

| **DISCOUNT** | Sellers > Buyers | ⚠️ **False Trend** | **DO NOT BUY** (Trap/Panic) |

---

### 3. Main Signals (Big Arrows)

*High volume reversal signals based on Climax and Traps.*

* 🔴 **Red Arrow (Sell Climax):** High volume rejection at the top.

* 🔵 **Blue Arrow (Buy Climax):** High volume rejection at the bottom.

* 🟡 **Gold Arrow (Bull Trap):** Price tried to break up, failed, and reversed down.

* 🟣 **Magenta Arrow (Bear Trap):** Price tried to break down, failed, and reversed up.

---

### 4. Minor S/R Signals (Small Arrows)

*These identify local support & resistance structures aligned with the trend.*

* 🔽 **Small Red Arrow:** **Minor Resistance.**

* *Where:* Appears in **Premium Zone**.

* *Condition:* Only appears if **Sellers are Dominant** (Valid Flow)

* 🔼 **Small Green Arrow:** **Minor Support.**

* *Where:* Appears in **Discount Zone**.

* *Condition:* Only appears if **Buyers are Dominant** (Valid Flow).

> **⚠️ Important Rule:** These arrows follow the "Break & Vanish" logic

> * If a candle **closes** past the arrow, the arrow will disappear (the level is broken).

> * If a candle only **wicks** past it (False Break), the arrow stays.

---

### 🏆 The Samurai Strategy Checklist

1. **Check the Zone:** Are you in Premium (Sell) or Discount (Buy)?

2. **Check the Dashboard:** Is it a "Valid Flow"? * *Premium + Sellers* = ✅ * *Discount + Buyers* = ✅

3. **Wait for Signal:** Look for a Main Arrow or Minor S/R Arrow.

4. **Confirm:** Wait for the candle to close to ensure the arrow is fixed.


migs1460
40
migs1460 2025.12.14 10:46 
 

Very easy to install, and the author was very quick in helping me with the recommended settings.

