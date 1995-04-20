SamuraiFX Momentum Hunter

# Product Name: SamuraiFX Momentum Hunter

**Current Version:** 4.0 (Smart Validation Update) **Category:** Trend / Oscillators / Fractals

**Timeframes:** M15, H1, H4, D1 (Recommended)


### ⚔️ Trade with Discipline. Eliminate the Noise.


**SamuraiFX Momentum Hunter** is not just another arrow indicator. It is a complete trading system that combines the momentum of the

**Awesome Oscillator (AO)** and **Accelerator Oscillator (AC)** with the structural precision of **Fractals**.

Most indicators flood your chart with conflicting signals. **Momentum Hunter** does the opposite. It focuses on the **Single Best Setup** available right now. It features a unique **"Smart Trap"** detection system that warns you of reversals, but intelligent enough to get out of the way when a true breakout occurs.


### 🌟 Why Choose Momentum Hunter?

* **🛡️ 100% Non-Repainting:** Signals appear on confirmed, closed bars. Once an arrow is drawn, it stays.

* **🧠 Smart Trap Validation (NEW):** The indicator detects "Traps" (Fractal Resistance/Support).

If the price hits a trap, an **Orange X** warns you. However, if the market has enough power to **break the trap**, the X automatically disappears, giving you the green light to hold

* **🧹 Auto-Clean Chart:** The indicator automatically deletes old, invalid signals. It shows you only the active setup and the relevant Stop Loss levels.

* **🎯 Laser Precision:** Signals are only generated when AO and AC agree on momentum and a Fractal confirms the structure.

* **📏 Auto-SL Levels:** Automatically draws a line at the precise Stop Loss level based on the signal candle.

### 📊 The Strategy

This indicator trades the "Zero Line Rejection" strategy. It looks for price to pull back and then resume the trend with confirmed momentum.

**1. The Buy Signal (Green Arrow)**

* **Zone:** AO and AC are both **Below 0** (Oversold).

* **Pattern:** AO creates a "Lowest Peak" (Saucer) indicating upward momentum.

* **Confirmation:** A **Down Fractal** appears to confirm the support structure.

* *Action:* Enter Buy. Place Stop Loss at the black line drawn by the indicator.

**2. The Sell Signal (Red Arrow)**

* **Zone:** AO and AC are both **Above 0** (Overbought).

* **Pattern:** AO creates a "Highest Peak" indicating downward momentum.

* **Confirmation:** An **Up Fractal** appears to confirm the resistance structure.

* *Action:* Enter Sell. Place Stop Loss at the black line drawn by the indicator.


**3. The Smart Trap (Orange X)**

* **The Problem:** Sometimes price enters, but hits a fractal wall and reverses.

* **The Solution:** The indicator watches the trade. If price hits an opposing Fractal but Momentum fails to cross zero, it draws an **Orange X**.

* **Smart Logic:** If the price **breaks through** the Orange X level, the X is removed. This confirms the breakout is real and prevents you from exiting a winning trade too early.

### ⚙️ Input Parameters

* **BuyColor:** Color of the Buy Arrow (Default: Lime).

* **SellColor:** Color of the Sell Arrow (Default: Red).

* **WarningColor:** Color of the Smart Trap X (Default: Orange).

* **LineColor:** Color of the SL/Entry Lines (Default: Black).

* **SearchDepth:** How far back to scan for the active signal (Default: 1000).


### 📝 User Manual & FAQ

**Q: Why don't I see historical signals?

** **A:** To keep your chart clean for professional trading, Momentum Hunter deletes old signals and focuses only on the **current active opportunity**.

**Q: Why did the Orange X disappear?**

**A:** This is the "Smart Validation" feature. The X appears to warn you of resistance. If the price successfully breaks that resistance, the warning is no longer needed, so the indicator removes it to reduce confusion. This is a sign of a strong trend!

**Q: Does it lag?** **A:** No. The signal appears immediately when the Fractal and AO Peak are mathematically confirmed. Note that standard Fractals require 2 closed bars to the right to confirm. The indicator draws the arrow on the true signal candle (2 bars back) instantly. **Q: Best Timeframes?**

**A:** It works on all, but **H1 and H4** provide the most reliable trends with the fewest false signals.



