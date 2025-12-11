SamuraiFX PD Volume Dashboard

5

# 📜 SamuraiFX Volume & Zones – Quick Reference Guide

### 1. The Zones (Where to Trade)

* 🟥 **Premium Zone (Top/Pink):** Expensive prices. Institutional **Selling** area.

* 🟩 **Discount Zone (Bottom/Green):** Cheap prices. Institutional **Buying** area.

* 🟦 **Equilibrium (Middle Blue Line):** Fair value. 50% of the day's range.

### 2. The Dashboard (The Trend Filter)

*Check the Dashboard before taking any trade. It tells you who controls the zone.*

| Zone | Dominance | Status | Action |

| :--- | :--- | :--- | :--- |

| **PREMIUM** | **Sellers > Buyers** | ✅ **Valid Flow** | **Safe to SELL** |

| **PREMIUM** | Buyers > Sellers | ⚠️ **False Trend** | **DO NOT SELL** (Trap/FOMO) |

| **DISCOUNT** | **Buyers > Sellers** | ✅ **Valid Flow** | **Safe to BUY** |

| **DISCOUNT** | Sellers > Buyers | ⚠️ **False Trend** | **DO NOT BUY** (Trap/Panic) |

---

### 3. Main Signals (Big Arrows)

*High volume reversal signals based on Climax and Traps.*

* 🔴 **Red Arrow (Sell Climax):** High volume rejection at the top.

* 🔵 **Blue Arrow (Buy Climax):** High volume rejection at the bottom.

* 🟡 **Gold Arrow (Bull Trap):** Price tried to break up, failed, and reversed down.

* 🟣 **Magenta Arrow (Bear Trap):** Price tried to break down, failed, and reversed up.

---

### 4. Minor S/R Signals (Small Arrows)

*These identify local support & resistance structures aligned with the trend.*

* 🔽 **Small Red Arrow:** **Minor Resistance.**

* *Where:* Appears in **Premium Zone**.

* *Condition:* Only appears if **Sellers are Dominant** (Valid Flow)

* 🔼 **Small Green Arrow:** **Minor Support.**

* *Where:* Appears in **Discount Zone**.

* *Condition:* Only appears if **Buyers are Dominant** (Valid Flow).

> **⚠️ Important Rule:** These arrows follow the "Break & Vanish" logic

> * If a candle **closes** past the arrow, the arrow will disappear (the level is broken).

> * If a candle only **wicks** past it (False Break), the arrow stays.

---

### 🏆 The Samurai Strategy Checklist

1. **Check the Zone:** Are you in Premium (Sell) or Discount (Buy)?

2. **Check the Dashboard:** Is it a "Valid Flow"? * *Premium + Sellers* = ✅ * *Discount + Buyers* = ✅

3. **Wait for Signal:** Look for a Main Arrow or Minor S/R Arrow.

4. **Confirm:** Wait for the candle to close to ensure the arrow is fixed.


Comentários 1
migs1460
40
migs1460 2025.12.14 10:46 
 

Very easy to install, and the author was very quick in helping me with the recommended settings.

Produtos recomendados
Smart Trendlines MT5
Suvashish Halder
5 (3)
Indicadores
Smart Trendlines – No.1 Trendlines Indicator Smart Trendlines is a precision tool that automatically draws trendlines based on every valid pivot point, helping traders identify key support and resistance zones. It continuously adjusts as new market pivots form, providing a live and accurate reflection of price structure. Whether you’re tracking trends, preparing for reversals, or anticipating breakouts — this indicator keeps you one step ahead. It works seamlessly across all assets including For
Daily Range Fib Retracement Levels
KO PARTNERS LTD
Indicadores
Unlock the power of Fibonacci with our advanced indicator! This tool precisely plots Fibonacci levels based on the previous day's high and low, identifying the next day's key support and resistance levels. Perfect for day trading and swing trading, it has consistently generated weekly profits for me. Elevate your trading strategy and seize profitable opportunities with ease. NOTE: In the Input section make sure the draw labels are set to "True" so you can see each levels.
Fractal Levels based on Higher Timeframe
Sergei Iakovlev
Indicadores
O Fractal Levels based on Higher Timeframe é uma ferramenta poderosa projetada para criar níveis precisos de suporte e resistência com base em fractais do timeframe superior, fornecendo sinais de compra e venda com alertas convenientes. Como funciona: O indicador analisa os níveis de fractais no período de tempo superior e os exibe no gráfico atual. Você pode ajustar facilmente o período de tempo superior nas propriedades do indicador para obter o máximo de precisão e relevância para suas estr
Nexus Pivot Points
Mohammed Kaddour
Indicadores
Pivot Points are used by Forex traders to find support and resistance levels based on the previous day's price action. There are various ways to calculate pivot points, including averaging the open, high, low, and close of the previous day's chart price. Forex Traders use a combination of pivot points with moving averages to find trading opportunities in the currency markets. Pivot points are very useful tools that use the previous bars' highs, lows and closings to project support and resist
FREE
Auto Fibonacci Multi Timeframe Toolkit
Pablo Daniel Palomino
Indicadores
AUTO FIBONACCI MULTI-TIMEFRAME TOOLKIT Technical analysis tool that automatically draws Fibonacci levels for 4H, Daily, Weekly, and Monthly sessions. AUTOMATIC FIBONACCI RETRACEMENTS (7 CLASSIC LEVELS): - 0.0% (Previous session Low - support level) - 23.6% (Fibonacci Golden Ratio - early entry level) - 38.2% (Strong retracement level) - 50.0% (Key pivot level highlighted in YELLOW - market equilibrium) - 61.8% (Main Golden Ratio - critical decision level) - 78.6% (Deep retracement level) - 100.0
Trading Session Multisession
Yibeltal Beyabel Eneyew
Indicadores
Visual guide which divides the 24 hours into three trading sessions. The default setting is to show Asian , London and New York sessions. But, the session start and end hours can be adjusted as required.  The indicator is useful to develop trading strategies by making it easy to see the market behavior during the three sessions.  Inputs Time Zone Start and End hours (Please provide values in HH:MM format, like 02:00, not like 2:00. Both the hours and minutes should have 2 digits) Time zone ba
BTFX Pivot Points
Bradley Thomas Farrington
Indicadores
O BTFX Pivot Points é um indicador que calcula os níveis de Suporte e Resistência para cada dia.   Ao usar este indicador, os níveis de pivô apontam objetivos claros.   Os níveis de resistência são mostrados em roxo acima da linha de pivô prateada.   Os níveis de suporte são mostrados em laranja e podem ser encontrados abaixo da linha de pivô prateada.   Este indicador funciona muito bem quando usado com o indicador BTFX Daybreak.   Para uma explicação mais detalhada sobre esses indicadores, ass
Raymond Cloudy Day
The Hung Ngo
5 (3)
Indicadores
Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator for MT5 – Pivot-Based Reversal and Trend Levels Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator is a pivot-based level indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It was developed by Ngo The Hung based on Raymond’s original idea and is designed to give a structured view of potential reversal zones, trend extensions and support/resistance levels directly on the chart. The default settings are optimised for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, but the indicator can be tested and adjusted for other symbols
FREE
Captain Backtest Model
Minh Truong Pham
Indicadores
Created by imjesstwoone and mickey1984, this trade model attempts to capture the expansion from the 10:00-14:00 EST 4h candle using just 3 simple steps. All of the information presented in this description has been outlined by its creators, all I did was translate it to MQL5. All core settings of the trade model may be edited so that users can test several variations, however this description will cover its default, intended behavior using NQ 5m as an example. Step 1 is to identify our Price Ra
KT Auto Trendline MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicadores
KT Auto Trendline draws the upper and lower trendlines automatically using the last two significant swing highs/lows. Trendline anchor points are found by plotting the ZigZag over X number of bars. Features No guesswork requires. It instantly draws the notable trendlines without any uncertainty. Each trendline is extended with its corresponding rays, which helps determine the area of breakout/reversal. It can draw two separate upper and lower trendlines simultaneously. It works on all timeframe
Pivot Point MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
4.09 (11)
Indicadores
The   Pivot Point indicator   automatically calculates and displays the pivot point line and support and resistance levels. Pivot can be calculated according to the Classic, Floor, Fibonacci, Woodie, Camarilla or DeMark formula. It is also possible to select the period for calculating the indicator. A trader can choose from daily, weekly, monthly, or user-defined periods. Types of pivots Classic Floor Fibonacci Woodie Camarilla DeMark Main features The indicator shows the current and historic
FREE
Horizontal Level
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicadores
Horizontal Level indicator - reflects, using a histogram, the horizontal volumes of transactions at a certain price without reference to time. At the same time, the histogram appears directly in the terminal window, and each column of the volume is easily correlated with the quote value of the currency pair. The volume of transactions is of great importance in exchange trading, usually an increase in the number of concluded contracts confirms the trend, and their reduction indicates an imminent
No Wick Candle
Hafiz Anas Hashmi
5 (1)
Indicadores
No Wick Candles is a powerful price action indicator that identifies candles with no upper or lower wick (also known as Marubozu candles ) and automatically draws horizontal compensation lines from their open price with a "Compensation" label . These wickless candles represent strong momentum and are often used by professional traders as key support/resistance zones . The indicator helps you visualize potential reversal or continuation zones instantly. Key Features Detects Bullish (no lower wick
FREE
Pivot Points MT5
Igor Semyonov
Indicadores
Pivot Points MT5 is a universal color multicurrency/multisymbol indicator of the Pivot Points levels systems. You can select one of its three versions: Standard Old, Standard New and Fibo . It plots pivot levels for financial instruments in a separate window . The system will automatically calculate the Pivot Point on the basis of market data for the previous day ( PERIOD_D1 ) and the system of support and resistance levels, three in each. A user can choose colors for the indicator lines. The on
Flosoft Supply Demand MT5
Jan Flodin
5 (3)
Indicadores
Este indicador de zona de oferta e demanda desenha as zonas no gráfico e envia alertas quando o preço atinge ou rompe uma zona. Também é possível usá-lo para ser alertado sobre topos/fundos duplos regulares em vez de zonas. É possível usar filtros RSI, volume e divergência para filtrar apenas as configurações mais fortes. Combinado com suas próprias regras e técnicas, este indicador permitirá que você crie (ou aprimore) seu próprio sistema poderoso. Este indicador é para o trader mais experiente
Advance pivot point with clustered price
Oyinemomoemi Emeledor
Indicadores
This indicator is a **Pivot-Confluence Zone Identifier** that focuses exclusively on identifying key support and resistance levels where price clusters align with classic pivot points. Here's what it does: ## Core Functionality **Pivot Confluence Detection**:  - Only displays price zones that align with classic pivot point levels (R1, R2, R3, S1, S2, S3) - **Excludes the main pivot point** - focuses only on support and resistance levels - Uses a configurable pip range to detect confluence nea
FREE
Smart Auto TrendLine
Duy Van Nguy
5 (2)
Indicadores
O Indicador de Linha de Tendência Automática Inteligente traça automaticamente linhas de tendência de suporte e resistência no seu gráfico MetaTrader 5. Ele identifica níveis de preço chave usando dois métodos: Dois Extremos (Tipo 1) ou Extremo e Delta (Tipo 2). As linhas de tendência são atualizadas apenas quando uma nova barra é formada, garantindo desempenho ideal. **Recursos** - **Dois Extremos (Tipo 1):** Desenha linhas de tendência com base em dois pontos extremos (máximos/mínimos) ident
FREE
VR Pivot MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicadores
VR Pivot é um indicador de pontos pivôs importantes (pivot). Os Pontos Pivôs são um tipo especial de suporte (support) e níveis de resistência (resistance) que são usados para identificar as zonas de preço mais fortes. Os comerciantes profissionais usam os níveis de pivôs para determinar os preços em que há uma alta probabilidade de uma reversão de preço. Os níveis são calculados de acordo com fórmulas matemáticas especiais, os preços de fechamento, abertura, máximo, mínimo do período anterior s
RSI multi timeframes lines builder
Nikolay Mitrofanov
Indicadores
The indicator draws levels based on the overbought and oversold values ​​of the RSI indicator. It collects the required number of such price extremes and selects the closest levels to the current price. All timeframes are available. Can be enabled or disabled in any combination. By default, the following are enabled: MN1, W1, D1, H4, H1, M5, and  M1 . Line type is configurable: Horizontal (solid) Trend line to the right (from the RSI extreme value) Configurable for each timeframe: Select the
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicadores
O indicador SMC Venom Model BPR é uma ferramenta profissional para os traders que trabalham com o conceito Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente dois padrões principais no gráfico de preços: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) é uma combinação de três velas, em que existe um gap entre a primeira e a terceira velas. Forma uma zona entre níveis onde não há suporte de volume, o que geralmente leva a uma correção de preço. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) é uma combinação de dois padrões FVG que formam uma
Retracement Watcher MT5
Christian Ricard
Indicadores
This indicator watch the Fibonacci retracement for levels and timeframes selected by the trader. In the workload of day trading, having your eyes on all the timeframes to validate some information, for Fibonacci traders, is really time consuming and requires constant focus.  With this in mind, this tool allows you to have your attention on other trading details while this one monitors the retracements of each timeframe in real time. In the charts, this indicator data (retracement %, age of the r
Pivot Math Support and Resistance Lines
Irina Cherkashina
Indicadores
Pivot Math Support and Resistance Lines indicator — indicator showing pivot lines, which will definitely help every trader who knows how to trade with resistance, support and pivot lines. It shows 8 different lines (additional lines are also possible) on the main chart, helping you find the best points to buy, sell and exit positions.  Input parameters: P (default = 64) — period in bars or other periods (set using MMPeriod), on which the lines will be calculated. The smaller this number, the "f
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Pivot Points Collection
Juergen Limmer
Indicadores
This Pivot Points Indicator can be switched between the following well-known types: Standard/Classic (7 levels)  Woodie (5 levels)  Fibonacci (7 levels)  DeMark (3 levels) Pivot Points are calculated based on the previous day's values - according to the most common formulas on the web - and serve as an important tool for many traders, especially in day trading. They indicate possible resistance and support where increased buyer and seller interest can be expected. A common trading approach, for
Easy Indy
Vinutthapon Bumroong
Indicadores
This indicator automatically draws trendlines, Fibonacci levels, support and resistance zones, and identifies BOS (Break of Structure) and CHOCH (Change of Character) patterns on the chart. Just by placing it on the graph, it handles the essential technical analysis tasks for traders, providing a streamlined, effective trading tool this tools is alway make every one easy for trading.
Hot Zones MT5
Innovicient Limited
Indicadores
This indicator simplifies your entry zones by displaying the areas where you can plan your entry that potentially could give you high risk/reward ratios. Other than picking the most optimal entry points, the Hot Zone indicator can act as your typical support/resistance indicator for pullbacks for all timeframes. You can use this indicator as the only trading indicator or use it with another indicator for reentry purposes.  Besides, when using Hot Zones, the risk/reward ratio should be well abov
Pivot Points Buy Zones
Nils R M Peleman
4.8 (5)
Indicadores
Detailed Description: The   Pivot Points Indicator   is designed for traders who rely on pivot points, midpoints and support/resistance levels for their trading strategies. By automatically calculating and plotting these levels (based on   the   previous period's high, low, and close prices) , the indicator provides a clear, visual representation of critical price areas where the market may reverse or break out.The tool is particularly useful for day traders and swing traders looking to base th
FREE
Custom Pivots MT5
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
5 (1)
Indicadores
Pivots Points are significant levels traders can use to determine directional movement, support and resistance. Pivot Points use the prior period's high, low and close to formulate future support and resistance. In this regard, Pivot Points are predictive and leading indicators. Pivot Points were originally used by floor traders to set key levels. Floor traders are the original day traders. They deal in a very fast moving environment with a short-term focus. At the beginning of the trading day,
Pivots Points
Guillaume Jouans
Indicadores
Pivots Points Indicator: Displays the Pivots Points lines for the Daily, Weekly or Monthly periods Several parameters are possible: 1 - Choice of calculation method: - Classic - Woodie - Camarilla - Fibonacci 2 - The choice of the period for calculating the pivot points ( Daily, Weekly or Monthly   ) 3 - The display or not of the price labels (to the right of each line) as well as the size of the associated font 4 - The number of pivot points (previous) that we want to display 5 - Po
Farman trendline
Aiireza Arjmandi Nezhad
Indicadores
FARMAN TREND V12 – Motor de Tendência Multi-Timeframe Ultra Rápido (Oferta de Natal) O FARMAN TREND V12 é um indicador de tendência adaptativo profissional baseado na estrutura fractal do mercado e em cálculos sensíveis ao volume. Ele oferece detecção de tendências rápida, suave e confiável em todos os tempos gráficos com um verdadeiro motor multi-timeframe. Modo Dinâmico Adaptativo Análise Multi-Timeframe Real Sem Repintura (No Repaint) – Sem Lag Ultra Rápido & Otimizado para Backtest
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicadores
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicadores
Power Candles – Sinais de entrada baseados em força para qualquer mercado Power Candles leva a análise de força comprovada da Stein Investments diretamente para o seu gráfico de preços. Em vez de reagir apenas ao preço, cada candle é colorido com base na força real do mercado, permitindo identificar instantaneamente a construção de momentum, aceleração de força e transições limpas de tendência. Uma única lógica para todos os mercados Power Candles funciona automaticamente em todos os símbolos de
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicadores
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Sistema de Negociação de Ouro (XAU/USD) no MetaTrader 5 Para o negociador sério: Aborde a negociação de Ouro com uma metodologia estruturada e baseada em dados que combina múltiplos fatores de análise de mercado. Esta ferramenta foi construída para apoiar a sua análise de negociação de Ouro. Oportunidade de Preço Limitada Esta é uma chance de possuir o Gold Sniper Scalper Pro antes que o preço aumente. O preço do produto aumentará $50 após cada 10 compras subsequentes.
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicadores
Cada comprador deste indicador recebe adicionalmente, e de forma gratuita: A ferramenta exclusiva "Bomber Utility", que acompanha automaticamente cada operação, define os níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit e fecha operações de acordo com as regras da estratégia; Arquivos de configuração (set files) para ajustar o indicador em diferentes ativos; Set files para configurar o Bomber Utility nos modos: "Risco Mínimo", "Risco Balanceado" e "Estratégia de Espera"; Um vídeo tutorial passo a passo que aju
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicadores
***Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe é uma ferramenta de análise de mercado em tempo real desenvolvida com base nos Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Ela foi projetada para ajudar os traders a analisarem a estrutura do mercado de forma sistemática e obterem uma visão mais clara da direção geral do mercado. O sistema analisa automaticamente Pontos de Reversão, Zonas-Chave e a Estrutura de Mercado em múltiplos timeframes, enquanto exibe Points of Interest (POI), sinais sem repaint e níveis autom
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (6)
Indicadores
O Game Changer é um indicador de tendências revolucionário, concebido para ser utilizado em qualquer instrumento financeiro, transformando o seu metatrader num poderoso analisador de tendências. O indicador não se retraça nem apresenta atrasos. Funciona em qualquer período de tempo e auxilia na identificação de tendências, sinaliza potenciais reversões, atua como um mecanismo de trailing stop e fornece alertas em tempo real para respostas rápidas do mercado. Quer seja um profissional experiente
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicadores
Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Indicador de Negociação não repinta, não redesenha e não apresenta atrasos, tornando-o ideal tanto para negociação manual quanto automatizada. Manual do utilizador: configurações, entradas e estratégia. O Analista Atômico é um Indicador de Ação de Preço PA que utiliza a força e o momentum do preço para encontrar uma vantagem melhor no mercado. Equipado com filtros avançados que ajudam a remover ruídos e sinais falsos, e aumentam o potencial de negociação.
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicadores
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicadores
Apresentando   Quantum TrendPulse   , a ferramenta de negociação definitiva que combina o poder do   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stochastic   em um indicador abrangente para maximizar seu potencial de negociação. Projetado para traders que buscam precisão e eficiência, este indicador ajuda você a identificar tendências de mercado, mudanças de momentum e pontos de entrada e saída ideais com confiança. Principais características: Integração SuperTrend:   siga facilmente a tendência predominante do
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicadores
PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO O preço do Azimuth Pro está inicialmente definido em 299 $ para os primeiros 100 compradores. O preço final será de 499 $. A DIFERENÇA ENTRE ENTRADAS RETAIL E INSTITUCIONAIS NÃO É O INDICADOR — É A LOCALIZAÇÃO. A maioria dos traders entra em níveis de preço arbitrários, perseguindo momentum ou reagindo a sinais atrasados. As instituições esperam o preço atingir níveis estruturados onde oferta e demanda realmente mudam. Azimuth Pro mapeia esses níveis automaticamente: V
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicadores
Desbloqueie o poder da negociação de tendências com o indicador Trend Screener: sua solução definitiva de negociação de tendências, alimentada por lógica difusa e sistema de múltiplas moedas! Eleve sua negociação de tendências com o Trend Screener, o revolucionário indicador de tendências alimentado por lógica difusa. É um poderoso indicador de acompanhamento de tendências que combina mais de 13 ferramentas e recursos premium e 3 estratégias de negociação, tornando-o uma escolha versátil para to
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicadores
Smart Stop Indicator – Precisão inteligente de stop-loss diretamente no seu gráfico Visão geral O Smart Stop Indicator é a solução ideal para traders que desejam definir seu stop-loss de forma clara e metódica, sem adivinhações ou decisões baseadas apenas na intuição. A ferramenta combina lógica clássica de price action (topos mais altos, fundos mais baixos) com um sistema moderno de detecção de rompimentos para identificar onde realmente deve estar o próximo nível lógico de stop. Seja em tend
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Apresento a você um excelente indicador técnico: Grabber, que funciona como uma estratégia de trading “tudo incluído”, pronta para usar. Em um único código estão integradas ferramentas poderosas de análise técnica de mercado, sinais de entrada (setas), funções de alertas e notificações push. Cada comprador deste indicador também recebe gratuitamente: Utilitário Grabber: ferramenta para gerenciamento automático de ordens abertas Vídeo tutorial passo a passo: como instalar, configurar e operar com
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicadores
Antes de tudo, vale ressaltar que esta Ferramenta de Negociação é um Indicador Não Repintante, Não Redesenhante e Não Atrasado, o que a torna ideal para negociação profissional. Curso online, manual do utilizador e demonstração. O Indicador de Conceitos de Ação de Preço Inteligente é uma ferramenta muito poderosa tanto para traders novos quanto experientes. Ele combina mais de 20 indicadores úteis em um único, combinando ideias avançadas de negociação como Análise do Trader do Círculo Interno
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicadores
Quantas vezes você comprou um indicador de negociação com ótimos backtests, prova de desempenho em conta real com números fantásticos e estatísticas por toda parte, mas depois de usá-lo, você acaba perdendo sua conta? Você não deve confiar em um sinal por si só, você precisa saber por que ele apareceu em primeiro lugar, e é isso que o RelicusRoad Pro faz de melhor! Manual do Usuário + Estratégias + Vídeos de Treinamento + Grupo Privado com Acesso VIP + Versão Móvel Disponível Uma Nova Maneira d
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicadores
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicadores
IX Power: Descubra informações de mercado para índices, commodities, criptomoedas e forex Visão Geral IX Power é uma ferramenta versátil projetada para analisar a força de índices, commodities, criptomoedas e símbolos de forex. Enquanto o FX Power oferece a máxima precisão para pares de moedas ao utilizar dados de todos os pares disponíveis, o IX Power foca exclusivamente nos dados do mercado do símbolo subjacente. Isso torna o IX Power uma excelente escolha para mercados fora do forex e uma o
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicadores
O indicador Berma Bands (BBs) é uma ferramenta valiosa para traders que buscam identificar e capitalizar tendências de mercado. Ao analisar a relação entre o preço e os BBs, os traders podem discernir se um mercado está em uma fase de tendência ou de variação. Visite o [ Blog Berma Home ] para saber mais. As Bandas de Berma são compostas por três linhas distintas: a Banda de Berma Superior, a Banda de Berma Média e a Banda de Berma Inferior. Essas linhas são plotadas em torno do preço, criando u
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Indicadores
O Support And Resistance Screener está em um indicador de nível para MetaTrader que fornece várias ferramentas dentro de um indicador. As ferramentas disponíveis são: 1. Screener de estrutura de mercado. 2. Zona de retração de alta. 3. Zona de retração de baixa. 4. Pontos de Pivô Diários 5. Pontos Pivot semanais 6. Pontos Pivot mensais 7. Forte suporte e resistência com base no padrão harmônico e volume. 8. Zonas de nível de banco. OFERTA POR TEMPO LIMITADO: O indicador de suporte e resistência
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicadores
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicadores
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (2)
Indicadores
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 é um indicador para MetaTrader 5 que automatiza a análise da estrutura de mercado e dos conceitos ICT / Smart Money . Ele não abre posições e não gerencia ordens: é uma ferramenta de análise visual , não um robô de trading automatizado. O que o indicador mostra O indicador varre o gráfico e destaca as seguintes informações : Estrutura de mercado : swings importantes, HH, HL, LH, LL Quebras de estrutura : Break
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
Meravith AUTO
Ivan Stefanov
Indicadores
Meravith Auto é uma versão automatizada do sistema de trading Meravith. O indicador consiste em uma linha de tendência que muda de cor. Quando é altista, é verde, e quando é baixista, é vermelha. Esta é a linha de suporte da tendência. Uma linha de liquidez, onde o volume altista é igual ao volume baixista. Uma linha de desvio altista triplo. Uma linha de desvio baixista triplo. Pontos roxos e azuis que indicam alto volume. O ponto roxo indica um volume superior à média em duas desvios, e o azul
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicadores
O TPSproTrend PRO identifica o momento em que o mercado realmente muda de direção e cria um ponto de entrada no início do movimento. Você entra no mercado quando o preço está apenas começando a se mover, e não depois que o movimento já ocorreu.   Indicador       Não redesenha os sinais e exibe automaticamente os pontos de entrada, Stop Loss e Take Profit, tornando a negociação clara, visual e estruturada. INSTRUÇÕES EM RUSSO   -   VERSÃO MT4 Principais vantagens Sinalização sem redesenho.   Tod
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicadores
Apresentamos-lhe um indicador revolucionário que muda as regras do jogo no mundo da negociação de tendências. O indicador foi projetado para repensar o desempenho e elevar sua experiência de negociação a uma altura sem precedentes. Nosso indicador possui uma combinação única de recursos avançados que o diferenciam da concorrência. A tecnologia de ponta "Real Pricing Factors" oferece estabilidade incomparável, mesmo nas condições de mercado mais desafiadoras e voláteis. Diga adeus a padrões instá
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicadores
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
Mais do autor
Samurai Volume SR and Fractal AO
Elvin Entero Tomolin
Indicadores
# SamuraiFX Combined Pro V14 **Master Market Turns with Real-Time Volume & Structure** Stop guessing where the market will turn. The **SamuraiFX Combined Pro** is a comprehensive trading system that combines **Daily Structure**, **Volume Flow**, and **Price Action** into a single, non-repainting dashboard. It helps you identify high-probability Reversals and powerful Breakouts without the lag of traditional indicators. ### **Key Advantages** * **No Lag, No Repaint:** Signals are generated in
SamuraiFX Pro Volume Profile
Elvin Entero Tomolin
5 (1)
Indicadores
# Product Name: SamuraiFX Pro Volume Profile & Signals (MT5) **Stop Trading Blindly. See Where the "Smart Money" is Moving. ** Most indicators only tell you *when* price moved. **SamuraiFX Pro** reveals *where* the volume actually is. This institutional-grade tool combines **Volume Profile**, **VWAP**, and **Price Action Analysis** into one clean, non-repainting chart overlay. It automatically detects the daily market structure and provides high-probability **Buy & Sell arrows** based on institu
Zonar Smart Analysis
Elvin Entero Tomolin
Indicadores
**Zonar Smart Analysis** is a complete "Smart Money" trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. It automates the classic **Opening Range Breakout (ORB)** strategy while filtering false signals using advanced Price Action algorithms (Wick Rejection & Swing Analysis). Stop guessing where the session is going. Let Zonar draw the zones, identify the breakout, and highlight institutional Order Blocks for maximum confluence. ### Key Features * **Automated ORB Box:** Automatically detects the Market
SamuraiFX Momentum Hunter
Elvin Entero Tomolin
Indicadores
# Product Name: SamuraiFX Momentum Hunter **Current Version:** 4.0 (Smart Validation Update) **Category:** Trend / Oscillators / Fractals **Timeframes:** M15, H1, H4, D1 (Recommended) ### ️ Trade with Discipline. Eliminate the Noise. **SamuraiFX Momentum Hunter** is not just another arrow indicator. It is a complete trading system that combines the momentum of the **Awesome Oscillator (AO)** and **Accelerator Oscillator (AC)** with the structural precision of **Fractals**. Most indicators flo
Gold Daily ATR Breakout
Elvin Entero Tomolin
Indicadores
# Product Name: Gold ATR Pro – Daily Breakout System **Gold ATR Pro** is a specialized trend-following indicator designed exclusively for **XAUUSD (Gold)**. It eliminates market noise by identifying high-probability breakout zones based on the **Daily Opening Price** and **ATR (Average True Range)** volatility. Unlike standard indicators that repaint, **Gold ATR Pro** provides fixed, reliable signals based on confirmed candle closes, ensuring that what you see on historical charts is exactly w
Gold Seasonality Pro
Elvin Entero Tomolin
Indicadores
**Product Name:** Gold Seasonality Pro (Auto Fibonacci) **Headline:** Automate the "Smart Money" Seasonal Strategy for Gold (XAUUSD). **Overview** Stop guessing where Gold will reverse. History shows that **March** and **October** are the two most powerful months for institutional trend changes. **Gold Seasonality Pro** automatically scans for these key months, analyzes the buying or selling pressure, and draws the exact Fibonacci "Sweet Spot" levels for you. It turns 45 years of statistical dat
Zonar Breakout System
Elvin Entero Tomolin
Indicadores
**Zonar** is a professional-grade trading assistant designed to automate the **Opening Range Breakout (ORB)** strategy. Unlike standard indicators, Zonar uses a "Smart-Align" engine that automatically detects the true market open for **Any Instrument** (Gold, US30, NASDAQ, Forex, or Stocks) without manual timezone adjustments. It combines volatility analysis (ATR), Smart Money Concepts (FVG/OB), and Daily Sentiment levels to provide a complete, data-driven trading system on a clean chart. ### **
Daily Active Fractals
Elvin Entero Tomolin
Indicadores
**The cleanest, most accurate Break & Bounce trading tool for Scalpers and Day Traders.** Are you tired of messy charts full of old fractals that represent invalid levels? Do you struggle to distinguish between a weak high and a strong reversal point? **Daily Active Fractals AO** is a next-generation trading tool designed specifically for volatile instruments like **Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, and Forex pairs**. Unlike standard indicators that clutter your screen with history, this tool focuses **on
Filtro:
migs1460
40
migs1460 2025.12.14 10:46 
 

Very easy to install, and the author was very quick in helping me with the recommended settings.

Responder ao comentário