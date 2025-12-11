# Product Name: SamuraiFX PD Volume Dashboard

**Automate your ICT & SMC Analysis with Real-Time Premium/Discount Volume Profiling.

** Are you tired of manually drawing Fibonacci levels every day to find Premium and Discount zones?

Do you struggle to identify whether Buyers or Sellers are truly in control within those zones?

**SamuraiFX PD Volume Dashboard** is the ultimate tool for Price Action, SMC (Smart Money Concepts), and ICT traders. It automatically defines the daily trading range, calculates the Equilibrium (50%) level, and—most importantly—analyzes the **Volume Flow** inside the Premium and Discount zones separately.

Unlike standard indicators that only look at price, this tool looks at **Volume Dominance**. It breaks down exactly how much buying and selling pressure exists above and below equilibrium, giving you a massive edge in identifying reversals and trend continuations.

### **Key Features**

* **🛡️ Automated PD Zones:** Automatically plots the Daily High, Daily Low, and Equilibrium (50%) based on the current day's price action.

* **📊 Volume Profile Breakdown:** Calculates total volume for both the Premium (Expensive) and Discount (Cheap) zones.

* **⚖️ Buyer vs. Seller Split:** **[NEW]** See the exact volume count for Buyers vs. Sellers in each zone. Know instantly if the Premium zone is being dominated by sellers (reversal likely) or buyers (breakout likely).

* **🖥️ Professional Dashboard:** A clean, non-intrusive dashboard displays all critical volume stats in real-time, including percentage dominance and volume counts.

* **🎨 Fully Customizable:** Change colors, line styles, font sizes, and dashboard position to fit your chart theme perfectly.

* **📈 Tick & Real Volume:** Supports both standard Tick Volume (Forex) and Real Volume (Futures/Stocks if data is available).

---

### **How to Trade with This Indicator**

1. **Trend Continuation:** In an uptrend, wait for price to retrace into the **Discount Zone (Green)**. Look at the Dashboard: if you see **Seller volume drying up** and **Buyer volume increasing**, look for long entries.

2. **Reversals:** If price pushes into the **Premium Zone (Red)**, check the Dashboard. If **Sellers are dominating** the volume in the Premium zone, it confirms smart money is offloading positions, signaling a potential short entry.

3. **No-Trade Filter:** If the volume is low or split 50/50 in a zone, stay out! The dashboard helps you avoid low-probability setups. ---

###

**Dashboard Explained**

The on-screen panel gives you a snapshot of market health:

* **PREMIUM ZONE:** Shows total volume above 50% equilibrium.

* *Split:* Displays exactly how many ticks were Bullish vs. Bearish.

* *Dom:* Declares the winner (e.g., "Sellers 65%").

* **DISCOUNT ZONE:** Shows total volume below 50% equilibrium.

* *Split:* Displays exactly how many ticks were Bullish vs. Bearish.

* *Dom:* Declares the winner (e.g., "Buyers 60%").

---

### **Input Parameters**

**Visual Settings:**

* `Extend Zones`: Choose to extend lines to the end of the day or keep them short.

* `Zone Colors`: Customize Premium (Red) and Discount (Green) areas.

* `Line Styles`: Adjust width and colors for High/Low/EQ lines.

* `Font Settings`: Change font face, size, and text color.

**Dashboard Settings:**

* `Show Dashboard`: Toggle the panel ON/OFF.

* `Position`: Adjust X and Y coordinates to place the dashboard anywhere on your screen.

* `Colors`: Customize dashboard background and text colors. **Volume Settings:**

* `Volume Type`: Select between **Tick Volume** (Standard Forex) or **Real Volume**.

--- **Gain the Samurai Edge.**

Stop trading blind. Add volume intelligence to your Premium & Discount analysis today.

**[Download Now]**