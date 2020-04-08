**Zonar Smart Analysis** is a complete "Smart Money" trading system designed for MetaTrader 5.It automates the classic **Opening Range Breakout (ORB)** strategy while filtering false signals using advanced Price Action algorithms (Wick Rejection & Swing Analysis).

Stop guessing where the session is going. Let Zonar draw the zones, identify the breakout, and highlight institutional Order Blocks for maximum confluence.

### 🌟 Key Features

* **Automated ORB Box:** Automatically detects the Market Open and draws the volatility range for the first 60 minutes.

* **Dual Signal Logic:**

* **Breakouts:** Detects strong momentum pushes outside the range.

* **Smart Reversals:** Identifies "Fake-outs" (Stop Hunts) at the range edges using a Wick Filter.

* **Institutional Order Blocks:** Auto-plots Bullish and Bearish Order Blocks to show where big money is waiting.

* **Daily Targets:** Automatically plots Daily Open and Daily ATR High/Low levels for precise Take Profit placement.

### 📊 How to Trade

**1. The Breakout Strategy (Trend Following)**

* **Signal:** A Buy/Sell arrow appears *outside* the ORB Box.

* **Confirmation:** The candle closes clearly outside the range.

* **Stop Loss:** Place at the middle of the ORB box.

* **Take Profit:** Target the **Daily ATR High/Low** lines dotted on the chart.

**2. The Reversal Strategy (Range Trading)**

* **Signal:** Price touches the High/Low of the box and prints a reversal arrow.

* **Confirmation:** The indicator detects a "Wick Rejection" and the candle closes back inside the range.

* **Stop Loss:** Just above/below the rejection wick.

* **Target:** The opposite side of the ORB box.

### ⚙️ Key Settings

* **ORB_Duration:** The time in minutes to define the opening range (Default: 60 min).

* **UseWickFilter:** Set to `true` to avoid weak signals. Requires a visible rejection wick before signaling.

* **ShowOrderBlocks:** Turns institutional supply/demand zones on/off.

* **OB_High_Quality:** Stricter filter for Order Blocks (only shows the strongest zones).

### 💡 Recommendations

* **Timeframe:** Best used on **M15, M30, or H1**.

* **Pairs:** Highly effective on Indices (US30, NAS100, DE40) and Major Forex Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD).