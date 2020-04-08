VoidSignal Phase Splitter

VoidSignal Phase Splitter is a compact market-flow interpreter designed to highlight when price transitions into positive or negative momentum states. Instead of showing raw moving-average data or traditional oscillation, it projects a “phase prism” view: a simplified binary histogram that lights up green for upward flow (+Phase) and pink for downward flow (–Phase).

The indicator continuously evaluates how price pressure evolves relative to its internal rhythm, extracting a fast layer, a slower structural layer, and a harmonized signal trend. These layers are combined into a single readable phase output, making the tool ideal for traders who want directional clarity without noise. The histogram never repaints closed bars, ensuring signals reflect genuine completed phase shifts. Because it uses relative alignment instead of fixed thresholds, it adapts naturally across symbols and timeframes while maintaining a consistent visual language.

VoidSignal is best used as a trend-confirmation companion rather than a standalone entry generator. Its real strength is revealing when market flow flips polarity after compression, making it useful for breakouts, pullback continuation validation, or filtering lower-quality setups.

How to Use It (non-technical, no secrets revealed)

  1. Watch the most recent closed bar (bar 1):
    The newest signal always occurs on the last completed bar, never the forming candle.

  2. +Phase (Green):
    Indicates bullish flow alignment. Traders often use it to validate long entries or avoid short trades during strong upward pressure.

  3. –Phase (Pink):
    Indicates bearish flow alignment. Often used to confirm short opportunities or filter out long trades.

  4. Alert System:
    Alerts trigger only when the phase flips from positive to negative or vice-versa on the closed bar. Optional sound/message settings help monitor markets hands-free.

  5. Best Practices:
    – Combine with structure (HH/HL or LH/LL).
    – Use as a confirmation layer, not an entry engine.
    – Higher timeframes give slower, cleaner shifts; lower timeframes give earlier signals with more noise.


