VoidSignal Phase Splitter is a compact market-flow interpreter designed to highlight when price transitions into positive or negative momentum states. Instead of showing raw moving-average data or traditional oscillation, it projects a “phase prism” view: a simplified binary histogram that lights up green for upward flow (+Phase) and pink for downward flow (–Phase).

The indicator continuously evaluates how price pressure evolves relative to its internal rhythm, extracting a fast layer, a slower structural layer, and a harmonized signal trend. These layers are combined into a single readable phase output, making the tool ideal for traders who want directional clarity without noise. The histogram never repaints closed bars, ensuring signals reflect genuine completed phase shifts. Because it uses relative alignment instead of fixed thresholds, it adapts naturally across symbols and timeframes while maintaining a consistent visual language.

VoidSignal is best used as a trend-confirmation companion rather than a standalone entry generator. Its real strength is revealing when market flow flips polarity after compression, making it useful for breakouts, pullback continuation validation, or filtering lower-quality setups.

How to Use It (non-technical, no secrets revealed)