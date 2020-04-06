Nexus Triangulum
- エキスパート
- Giordan Cogotti
- バージョン: 4.6
- アクティベーション: 20
Operational Configuration
-
Attach to any EUR/USD chart (any timeframe; M1/M5 recommended)
-
Monitors three currency pairs simultaneously: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
-
Minimum account balance: $500
-
Account type recommendation: ECN/Raw Spread accounts for optimal execution
Performance Validation
All backtesting used these core parameters for consistent results:
-
Lot Size per 1000: 0.5
-
Profit multiplier: 1.5
Arbitrage Methodology
The EA executes pure triangular arbitrage using:
-
Synthetic Pricing: Calculates implied EUR/GBP rate via EUR/USD ÷ GBP/USD
-
Deviation Detection: Compares synthetic vs. market EUR/GBP prices
-
Dynamic Thresholds: Triggers trades only when deviations exceed real-time spread-adjusted values
Execution Sequence
-
Opportunity Identification (per-tick analysis):
-
Minimum deviation: 0.5 points
-
Integrated spread buffer for execution costs
-
Safety multiplier: 1.5x
-
-
Atomic Trade Execution (<0.3 ms synchronization):
Condition EUR/USD GBP/USD EUR/GBP EUR/GBP Overvalued Sell Buy Buy EUR/GBP Undervalued Buy Sell Sell
Volume calculation:
(Balance / 10,000) × LotSizePerThousand × (1 + OpportunityFactor)
-
Position Management:
-
Unique trade group identifiers
-
Group Take Profit: +10 points
-
Group Stop Loss: -50 points
-
24-hour maximum trade duration
-
Automatic Friday close
-
Technical Specifications
-
Dynamic Threshold Adjustment: Increases minimum deviation during high volatility
-
Broker Optimizations
Risk Management
-
Three-layer protection (TP/SL/time-based exit)
-
Maximum observed drawdown: 12.4% (2024 live testing)
Important Notice
Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance doesn't guarantee future results. Always test in demo environment before live deployment.