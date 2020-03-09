Price Action Robot MT4

Price Action Robot is a professional trading system built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes pure price action, focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market conditions, adapting to momentum and structure shifts while maintaining precise and disciplined execution. This approach allows the robot to operate in a clean and controlled way, avoiding unnecessary risk and overcomplicated strategies. No grid and no martingale means every trade is based on clear logic, with full control over exposure and risk management. The system is optimized for EURUSD and XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe, focusing on some of the most liquid and actively traded markets. It is built to deliver consistent performance by following real market behavior, making it suitable for traders who value stability, precision, and long term reliability over aggressive or unpredictable strategies. Price Action Robot is available for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. The detailed manual is available in 10 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, Polish, French, Spanish, Italian, and Arabic. After purchase users receive access to private group and additional guidance to ensure proper setup and usage. Frequently asked questions can be found at the bottom of the product page. After purchasing the robot please send me a private message to receive access to the group and the manual. Live results are available on our website.

Price:
The special price $799 is valid until 14 August 2026. After that, the price will gradually increase with each new sale until reaching the final price of $1999.

Bonus for all users: 
Each user who purchases Price Action Robot will receive an additional product for free. You can choose one of the following tools: Aussie Loonie, AX Indicator or Multi Indicator. 

Key features:

  • Pure Price Action
    The robot operates without indicators, using raw price data to make decisions based on real market behavior.
  • Structure Focused
    It identifies key levels, support and resistance zones, and market structure shifts to find optimal entry points.
  • Trend Adaptive
    The system adjusts to current market conditions, following trends when momentum is strong and avoiding unstable environments.
  • Precise Entries
    Advanced logic ensures accurate trade execution with carefully selected entry points.
  • Risk Control
    Built in risk management protects capital and maintains stable performance over time.
  • No Grid No Martingale
    The system does not use grid or martingale strategies, ensuring transparent logic and controlled risk exposure.
  • Prop Firm Ready
    Designed to work with Prop Trading Firms, following strict risk rules and disciplined execution.
  • Optimized for EURUSD and XAUUSD on M15 timeframe
    Price Action Robot is suitable for traders looking for a clean, logic driven system that follows the market instead of predicting it. 

Trade Management:

  1. Structure Based Stop Loss
    Stop Loss is automatically placed based on recent swing highs and lows, following real market structure instead of fixed distances.

  2. Risk Reward Based Take Profit
    Take Profit is calculated using a predefined Risk Reward ratio, ensuring consistent and disciplined trade management.

  3. Break Even Function
    Automatically moves Stop Loss to entry level after reaching a defined profit level, protecting capital.

  4. ATR Trailing Stop
    Dynamically locks in profits as the trade develops in your favor, adapting to market volatility.

How do I start:
After purchasing the robot, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After confirmation, you will receive access to a private group where our support team and other users will help you with everything. Turn on AutoTrading in your platform, add the EA to EURUSD or XAUUSD chart, select M15 timeframe, set the lot size and that's it. The entire process has been simplified and the only parameter that needs to be adjusted is lot size. All other settings are optimized by default. Price Action Robot can be used with any Forex broker and on any account type, but low spread accounts are recommended. Suggested leverage is from 1:20 up to 1:1000.

How to properly test the Price Action Robot in the MetaTrader 4 tester?
Please select a deposit of 1000, choose a custom date, select Every Tick Normal and set Spread to Current. Add the robot to EURUSD or XAUUSD on M15 timeframe. The system is fully optimized, so the only parameter you need to adjust is lot size. Leave all other settings as default and click the start button in the MetaTrader 4 tester.

Information:
Pairs: EURUSD, XAUUSD
Timeframe: M15
Platform: MetaTrader 4
Minimum deposit: 1000
Leverage: 1:20 up to 1:1000
Account type: Hedging, Netting, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN

Updates:
The current version of this robot is 2.0. All future updates are provided free of charge and the latest version is always available directly from the platform.

Price:
The robot costs $799. After that, the price will gradually increase with each new sale until reaching $1999. 

PRICE ACTION ROBOT - Frequently Asked Questions

  1. What makes Price Action Robot different from other trading robots?
    Price Action Robot is based entirely on pure market behavior without using indicators. It focuses on structure, trend dynamics, and real price movement instead of lagging signals. The system does not use grid, martingale, or hedging, ensuring clean logic and controlled risk management.

  2. Do I need advanced trading knowledge to use the system?
    No. The robot comes with optimized default settings. The user only needs to set the lot size and basic risk parameters. All core logic such as entries, Stop Loss, and Take Profit is handled automatically.

  3. Which markets does Price Action Robot support?
    The system is optimized for EURUSD and XAUUSD, focusing on high liquidity and stable trading conditions.

  4. What timeframe should I use?
    Price Action Robot is designed to operate on the M15 timeframe, providing a strong balance between signal quality and trading frequency.

  5. Does the robot trade fully automatically?
    Yes. The system operates fully automatically, analyzing market structure and executing trades only when all predefined conditions are met.

  6. How many positions can be open at the same time?
    The robot maintains only one active position at a time. This ensures full control over risk and avoids overexposure.

  7. Does the robot use grid, martingale or hedging strategies?
    No. Price Action Robot uses a clean trading approach with a single position and structured risk management. No grid, no martingale, no hedging.

  8. How does trade management work?
    The robot uses structured trade management based on real market logic:
    - Stop Loss is placed automatically based on market structure
    - Take Profit is calculated using Risk Reward ratio
    - Break Even secures the position after reaching defined profit
    - ATR Trailing Stop locks in profits as the trade develops

  9. Can I customize the settings?
    Yes. You can adjust key parameters such as Risk Percent, Fixed Lot, trading hours, spread filters, and other safety settings.

  10. Can I use Price Action Robot with any broker?
    Yes. The system works with any broker that supports MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5. Low spread accounts are recommended for best performance.

  11. What platforms are supported?
    Price Action Robot is available for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

  12. Can I use Price Action Robot with Prop Trading Firms?
    Yes. Price Action Robot is designed to work with Prop Trading Firms and can be used with any firm. The system follows strict risk management rules, using a clean trading approach without grid or martingale strategies.
    It operates with:
    - controlled risk per trade
    - single position logic
    - structured Stop Loss and Take Profit
    - no aggressive recovery systems

  13. Will I receive updates?
    Yes. All future updates and improvements are provided free of charge.

  14. What is the pricing model?
    Price Action Robot uses a progressive pricing system:
    - Starting price: $699
    - Final price: $1999

  15. Is there a purchase limit?
    Yes. The number of copies is limited to maintain:
    - stable performance
    - controlled execution environment
    - long term product value
    - high quality support

  16. What do I receive after purchase?
    After purchase, you will receive:
    - access to Price Action Robot (MT4 or MT5)
    - full manual in 10 languages
    - access to private support group

After purchase, please send a private message to receive access to the private group.

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    Эксперты
    Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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    MQL TOOLS SL
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    The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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    MQL TOOLS SL
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    MQL TOOLS SL
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    Эксперты
    XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
    DAX Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    Эксперты
    DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
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    Утилиты
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    FREE
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    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (1)
    Утилиты
    One Click Close MT5 is an EA which allows you close orders quickly. EA display on chart two buttons. The first button "Close All Positions" is using to close all opened orders. The second button "Close Profit Positions" is using to close only profitable orders. EA is closing orders for all available symbols, not only for chart symbol. In EA params you can set distance from upper chart frame (Y Offset) and from left chart frame (X Offset). For installation EA it is only need to copy One Click Clo
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    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (1)
    Индикаторы
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    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (3)
    Индикаторы
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    MQL TOOLS SL
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    Индикаторы
    The Multi Pairs Forex Indicator is an   advanced trading too l that allows traders to track and analyze the performance of   multiple currency pairs in real-time   on a single chart. It consolidates data from various Forex pairs, providing an at-a-glance overview of market conditions across different currencies and helps you save time. Useful for various trading styles, including scalping, day trading, and swing trading. Whether you're monitoring major pairs like EUR/USD, GBP/USD, or more exoti
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    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (3)
    Утилиты
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    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (3)
    Утилиты
    One Click Close MT4 is an EA which allows you close orders quickly. EA display on chart two buttons. The first button "Close All Positions" is using to close all opened orders. The second button "Close Profit Positions" is using to close only profitable orders. EA is closing orders for all available symbols, not only for chart symbol. In EA params you can set distance from upper chart frame (Y Offset) and from left chart frame (X Offset). For installation EA it is only need to copy One Click Clo
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    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.67 (6)
    Утилиты
    Forex Trade Manager MT4 simplifies managing open orders in MetaTrader 4. If you open a new order, the manager automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit. When price will move, then the program could move Stop Loss to Break Even (stop loss = open price) or continuously moving Stop Loss (Trailing Stop) to protect your profits. Forex Trading Manager is able to control orders for only current symbols (where EA works) or for all opened orders (regardless symbol) and hide the Stop Loss and Take Prof
    FREE
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    MQL TOOLS SL
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    Утилиты
    XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT4 tool is a professional algorithm, that calculates risk of every transaction before it is finalized. It allows you to precisely estimate gain and possible loss. The professional tool can estimate levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss incredibly precisely, making investments more effective and safer. Using Risk Reward Ratio Tool, you can with one click carry out transactions, cancel position, set position rate, set opening point, TP, SL and many other features.  List of
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    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.33 (6)
    Индикаторы
    XE Forex Strengh Indicator MT5 displays visual information about direction and strength of a signal for current pair and chosen timeframes (M5, M15, M30 and H1). Calculations are based on multiple factors and results are shown as a colored panel with scale bar, numerical values and arrows. There are also displayed values of current price and spread on the pair. There can be activated an alert (as a mail or pop-up window with sound) for each available timeframes which send a message when the dir
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    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (5)
    Индикаторы
    XE Forex Strengh Indicator MT4 displays visual information about direction and strength of a signal for current pair and chosen timeframes (M5, M15, M30 and H1). Calculations are based on multiple factors and results are shown as a colored panel with scale bar, numerical values and arrows. There are also displayed values of current price and spread on the pair. There can be activated an alert (as a mail or pop-up window with sound) for each available timeframes which send a message when the dir
    FREE
    XR Gartley Pattern Indicator MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    Индикаторы
    The XR Gartley Pattern MT4 is an indicator which displays and alerts Gartley pattern detected on the candlestick chart. It also displays potential trade with calculated Take Profit and Stop Loss, Timeframe H1. After purchasing XR Gartley Pattern, you can immediately download this indicator from the MT4-MT5 Market and start using it because all features are set to default, is not necessary to change any parameter. List of all our available tools for Traders:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlblu
    FREE
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