Galdhopiggen Pro

Galdhopiggen Pro — Portfolio Intraday Trend EA

Galdhopiggen Pro is a fully automated intraday trend-following EA designed for multi-pair portfolio trading.
The system focuses on stable equity growth, strict risk control, and intelligent trend-based entries.

Trading Logic

  • Trend Filter (SMA):
    Only BUY trades above SMA, only SELL trades below SMA.

  • Entry Filter (M30/H1):

    • Stochastic < 20 + bullish candle → BUY

    • Stochastic > 80 + bearish candle → SELL

  • Maximum 1 position per symbol.

Risk Management

  • Dynamic Lot Size (% of equity):
    If LotPercent > 0 → lot = Equity × LotPercent / 10000.
    Example:

    • Equity 10 000 → 0.10 lots

    • Equity 12 000 → 0.12 lots

    • Equity 8 000 → 0.08 lots

  • ATR-based SL/TP:
    Volatility-adjusted stops and targets:

    • SL = ATR × ATRMultStop

    • TP = ATR × ATRMultTP

  • BreakEven:
    Moves SL to entry after price reaches ATR × BETriggerATR.

  • Daily Equity STOP:
    If daily profit or loss reaches limits →
    EA closes its positions and halts trading until next day.

  • Portfolio Position Limit:
    MaxPortfolioPositions prevents overexposure across many pairs.

Trading Hours

  • Optional trading window: StartHour → EndHour.

  • Option to close all trades at session end.

What Galdhopiggen Pro Does NOT Use

  • No martingale

  • No grid

  • No hedging

  • No averaging

  • No risky pyramiding

  • No indicators repaints

Clean, institution-style logic with strong portfolio control.

Recommended Use

  • Trade on several FX pairs (5–28 pairs) for best diversification.

  • Timeframe: M30 / H1.

  • Works on ECN/Raw accounts with low spreads.

  • Minimum recommended deposit: 1000+ USD (optimal 3000–5000 USD).

Features Summary

  • SMA trend filter

  • Stochastic signal filter

  • Candle confirmation

  • 1 position per pair

  • Dynamic risk (% of equity)

  • ATR SL/TP

  • BreakEven

  • Daily equity STOP

  • Portfolio max positions

  • Time window filter

  • Full auto mode

ET9 New on the Market, Launch promo! Only a few copies left at: $699 Next price: $799 Final price: $1599 The Best  Expert Advisor  on   XAUUSD   any timeframes！ ET9  for MT4 Updated 4.80 !!   Important update: Merge Dragon Ball's H4 breakout strategy, Optimize parameters,     Add MaxStopLoss and MaxTakeProfit parameters Include Free  ET1 for MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113219 Dragon Ball MT4 Updated v1.80 !!  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116521 Descriptions ET9 for
