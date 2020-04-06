Galdhopiggen Pro
- Experts
- Dzintars Ansons
- 버전: 1.0
Galdhopiggen Pro — Portfolio Intraday Trend EA
Galdhopiggen Pro is a fully automated intraday trend-following EA designed for multi-pair portfolio trading.
The system focuses on stable equity growth, strict risk control, and intelligent trend-based entries.
✔ Trading Logic
-
Trend Filter (SMA):
Only BUY trades above SMA, only SELL trades below SMA.
-
Entry Filter (M30/H1):
-
Stochastic < 20 + bullish candle → BUY
-
Stochastic > 80 + bearish candle → SELL
-
-
Maximum 1 position per symbol.
✔ Risk Management
-
Dynamic Lot Size (% of equity):
If LotPercent > 0 → lot = Equity × LotPercent / 10000.
Example:
-
Equity 10 000 → 0.10 lots
-
Equity 12 000 → 0.12 lots
-
Equity 8 000 → 0.08 lots
-
-
ATR-based SL/TP:
Volatility-adjusted stops and targets:
-
SL = ATR × ATRMultStop
-
TP = ATR × ATRMultTP
-
-
BreakEven:
Moves SL to entry after price reaches ATR × BETriggerATR.
-
Daily Equity STOP:
If daily profit or loss reaches limits →
EA closes its positions and halts trading until next day.
-
Portfolio Position Limit:
MaxPortfolioPositions prevents overexposure across many pairs.
✔ Trading Hours
-
Optional trading window: StartHour → EndHour.
-
Option to close all trades at session end.
✔ What Galdhopiggen Pro Does NOT Use
-
No martingale
-
No grid
-
No hedging
-
No averaging
-
No risky pyramiding
-
No indicators repaints
Clean, institution-style logic with strong portfolio control.
✔ Recommended Use
-
Trade on several FX pairs (5–28 pairs) for best diversification.
-
Timeframe: M30 / H1.
-
Works on ECN/Raw accounts with low spreads.
-
Minimum recommended deposit: 1000+ USD (optimal 3000–5000 USD).
✔ Features Summary
-
SMA trend filter
-
Stochastic signal filter
-
Candle confirmation
-
1 position per pair
-
Dynamic risk (% of equity)
-
ATR SL/TP
-
BreakEven
-
Daily equity STOP
-
Portfolio max positions
-
Time window filter
-
Full auto mode