SwingTrade Candle Patterns

SwingTrade Candle Patterns EA uses Pin Bar, Engulfing, Morning/Evening Star and Hammer patterns with RSI confirmation and ATR-based money management. Stable swing trading with low drawdown and steady profit growth. Valid for Prop Firms.

📌 Strategy

  • Recognizes Pin Bar, Engulfing, Morning/Evening Star, Hammer candlestick patterns.

  • Confirms trades with RSI trend filter.

  • Uses ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit → adapts to volatility.

  • Built-in breakeven system to protect profits.

  • No martingale, no grid, no arbitrage.

📊 Backtest Results (EURUSD H1, 1.5 years)

  • Initial deposit: $10,000

  • Net profit: +77% (+7,767$)

  • Max drawdown: 12.8%

  • Win rate: 60%

  • Total trades: 160

  • Avg. monthly growth: ~4–5%

✅ Stable equity growth
✅ Balanced risk/reward
✅ Works without overtrading

⚙️ Recommended Settings

  • Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY (Majors recommended)

  • Timeframes: H4 or H1

  • Min deposit: $500 (recommended $1,000+)

  • Account type: ECN/STP with low spread

📦 Input Parameters

  • Lot size (manual or auto)

  • RSI settings

  • ATR multipliers for SL/TP

  • Breakeven activation

  • Magic number, slippage

💡 Why choose this EA?

  • Transparent price action logic

  • Easy to use – plug & play

  • Realistic risk management

  • Clear trade comments (you always see which candlestick pattern opened the trade)

💰 Pricing

  • Lifetime license: $199 (introductory price)

  • Monthly rent: $39

  • 3-month rent: $99

(Price may rise after first customers and updates)

“Past backtests do not guarantee future performance. Results may differ on live accounts due to spread, slippage, execution speed. Please test on demo with real ticks.”


