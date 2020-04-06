Galdhopiggen Pro

ProfPro Dzintars Ansons 指标

Online Diary: This indicator is designed to help traders keep track of profits and losses over various time periods, such as current profit, today’s profit, yesterday’s profit, and so on, up to the profit for the current year. The indicator offers several configuration options, such as the calculation of profit percentage relative to the balance at the beginning of the day, week, month, quarter, or year. It also allows for the customization of text placement and colors to suit the user’s needs