Exo Scalper EA

[Exo Scalper] Professional, reliable & safe XAUUSD trading robot.

Introducing a simple and reliable automated trading tool, Exo Scalper is an Expert Advisor specifically designed for the XAUUSD currency pair.

Exo Scalper is an Expert Advisor designed with a price strength comparison model summarized in a box zone indicator. Each box zone identifies a trend level within a specified candlestick period. The integration between the boxes has been thoroughly customized and is designed for scalping, providing more precise entry signals. The testing model not only uses the "Every tick based on real ticks" mode but is also adjusted by adding Commission and Swap to ensure test results are close to or identical to actual ticks in the real market.

Exo Scalper is designed for scalping in the GOLD market, where this EA only uses a single entry and must always use a StopLoss on each position.

If you have purchased, you can read the documentation regarding the user guide here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/765748



Recommendations:

Timeframe: M1.

Pair: XAUUSD.

Minimum initial deposit : $50 or the more the better.

: $50 or the more the better. Leverage: 1:500.

Broker: Any low/raw spread broker ( Recommended for TickMill ).

Account type: Any.

Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Mandatory).

Features: