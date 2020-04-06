Exo Scalper EA

[Exo Scalper] Professional, reliable & safe XAUUSD trading robot.

Introducing a simple and reliable automated trading tool, Exo Scalper is an Expert Advisor specifically designed for the XAUUSD currency pair.

Exo Scalper is an Expert Advisor designed with a price strength comparison model summarized in a box zone indicator. Each box zone identifies a trend level within a specified candlestick period. The integration between the boxes has been thoroughly customized and is designed for scalping, providing more precise entry signals. The testing model not only uses the "Every tick based on real ticks" mode but is also adjusted by adding Commission and Swap to ensure test results are close to or identical to actual ticks in the real market.

Exo Scalper is designed for scalping in the GOLD market, where this EA only uses a single entry and must always use a StopLoss on each position.

Price: $347, (Prices will be updated over time).


If you have purchased, you can read the documentation regarding the user guide here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/765748

Recommendations:

  • Timeframe: M1.
  • Pair: XAUUSD.
  • Minimum initial deposit:  $50 or the more the better.
  • Leverage: 1:500.
  • Broker: Any low/raw spread broker (Recommended for TickMill).
  • Account type: Any.
  • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Mandatory).

Features:

  • Auto Lot: For dimamis lot use.
  • Risk RatioSettings to determine the risk level of dynamic lots.
  • Custom Risk Ratio: Customizable auto lot adjustment.
  • Drowdown Manager: Option to increase protection on trades.
  • Trailing Point/Stop: Customizable order closing handling features.
  • Maximum Spread LimitationAdjustable spread width limitation, to avoid spread widening when ordering.
  • Display Panel: Modern and Optimal Visual Panel.
  • Push Notif MQIDA powerful notification feature sent to your phone, so you can know when there are new orders, and when the Maximum Drawdown is reached.
