ZigZag Reversal Detector Signals

This is a technical indicator based on the ZigZag principle, designed to automatically detect market reversal points and generate clear buy 🟢 and sell 🔴 signals.

Customizable Parameters ⚙️:

  • Level : Determines the sensitivity of the ZigZag to price changes.

  • Ecart : Sets the minimum distance between two ZigZag points.

  • Rebond : Adjusts the confirmation threshold for a reversal.

  • Alerts & Notifications 🔔: Enable or disable according to your needs.

Perfect For 🎯:

  • Traders looking for precise entry/exit points.

  • Trend analysis and market reversals on any pair or timeframe.

  • Combining with other indicators to enhance your trading strategy.


