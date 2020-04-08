ZigZag Reversal Detector Signals

ZigZag Reversal Detector Signals  🔄📈

This is a technical indicator based on the ZigZag principle, designed to automatically detect market reversal points and generate clear buy 🟢 and sell 🔴 signals.

Customizable Parameters ⚙️:

  • Level : Determines the sensitivity of the ZigZag to price changes.

  • Ecart : Sets the minimum distance between two ZigZag points.

  • Rebond : Adjusts the confirmation threshold for a reversal.

  • Alerts & Notifications 🔔: Enable or disable according to your needs.

Perfect For 🎯:

  • Traders looking for precise entry/exit points.

  • Trend analysis and market reversals on any pair or timeframe.

  • Combining with other indicators to enhance your trading strategy.


Produtos recomendados
Harmonic Butterfly MT5
Sergey Deev
Indicadores
The indicator detects and displays М. Gartley's Butterfly pattern. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The pattern and wave parameters are displayed on the screenshots. The default parameters are used for demonstration purposes only in order to increase the amount of detected patterns. Parameters z
MACD Divergence MT5
Sergey Deev
Indicadores
The indicator detects divergence signals - the divergences between the price peaks and the MACD oscillator values. The signals are displayed as arrows in the additional window and are maintained by the messages in a pop-up window, e-mails and push-notifications. The conditions which formed the signal are displayed by lines on the chart and in the indicator window. The indicator parameters MacdFast - fast MACD line period MacdSlow - slow MACD line period MacdSignal - MACD signal line period Macd
Renko System
Marco Montemari
Indicadores
This indicator can be considered as a trading system. It offers a different view to see the currency pair: full timeless indicator, can be used for manual trading or for automatized trading with some expert advisor. When the price reaches a threshold a new block is created according to the set mode. The indicator beside the Renko bars, shows also 3 moving averages. Features renko mode median renko custom median renko 3 moving averages wicks datetime indicator for each block custom notification
Silver Zebra Trading System
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicadores
Silver Zebra Trading System - Uncover Market Momentum Unlock a powerful new way to visualize market trends and momentum with the Silver Zebra Trading System. This unique MetaTrader 5 indicator is designed to give you a clear and immediate understanding of market dynamics, helping you make more informed trading decisions. For just $30, you can add this indispensable tool to your trading arsenal. What is the Silver Zebra Trading System? The Silver Zebra Trading System is a sophisticated indicator
Trend Lines Scalper
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Indicadores
TREND LINES Scalper Professional Indicator OVERVIEW Trend Lines Scalper is a highly accurate, advanced indicator designed specifically for professional traders looking to maximize their scalping opportunities by automatically detecting trend lines and high-probability signals. This powerful algorithm combines classic technical analysis with modern technology, automatically identifying price patterns and generating accurate, real-time signals for successful scalping trades. MAIN FEATURES
All about ICT time and price
Minh Truong Pham
Indicadores
All about time and price by ICT. This indicator provides a comprehensive view of ICT killzones, Silver Bullet times, and ICT Macros, enhancing your trading experience.  In those time windows price either seeks liquidity or imbalances and you often find the most energetic price moves and turning points. Features: Automatic Adaptation: The ICT killzones intelligently adapt to the specific chart you are using. For Forex charts, it follows the ICT Forex times: In EST timezone: Session: Asia: 20h00-0
Hi Low Last Day
Igor Vishnevskii
Indicadores
The Hi Low Last Day ( Hi Lo Last Day ) indicator shows the high and low of the last trading day and the second trading day, as well as the minimum and maximum of last week . There are many trading strategies on the daily levels. This indicator is indispensable when using such trading strategies. In fact, everything is simple in trading, you just need to understand and accept it for yourself. There is only price!!! What is price? This is the level on the chart. The level is the price that the buy
Combined
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
5 (1)
Indicadores
Welcome to Investment Castle products This product is exclusively available in the MQL5 market and is not available and will not be available anywehere else. The Combined indicator is a multi-time frame indicator and it is built using 3 indicators: Bands indicator which draws the support and resistance key levels using up to 5 different time frames Patterns indicator which draws the chart patterns using up to 6 different time frames Spots indicator which shows the common candlestick patterns Yo
OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Indicadores
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The indicator OrderBook Cumulative Indicator accumulates market book data online and visualizes them on the chart. In addition, the indicator can show the market
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Indicadores
Versão MT4  |  FAQ O Indicador Owl Smart Levels é um sistema de negociação completo dentro de um indicador que inclui ferramentas populares de análise de mercado, como fractais avançados de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag que constrói a estrutura de onda correta do mercado e níveis de Fibonacci que marcam os níveis exatos de entrada no mercado e lugares para obter lucros. Descrição detalhada da estratégia Instruções para trabalhar com o indicador Consultor de negociação Owl Helper Chat privado d
Trendlines Oscillator
Cao Minh Quang
Indicadores
The   Trendlines Oscillator   helps traders identify trends and momentum based on the normalized distances between the current price and the most recently detected bullish and bearish trend lines. The indicator features bullish and bearish momentum, a signal line with crossings, and multiple smoothing options. USAGE The   Trendlines Oscillator   works by systematically: Identifying pivot highs and lows. Connecting pivots to form bullish (support) and bearish (resistance) trendlines. Measuring
LT Rainbow Trend
Thiago Duarte
5 (1)
Indicadores
Você, assim como eu, gosta de operar a favor da tendência? Então este indicador vai te ajudar! Rainbow Trend é um indicador de tendência, no qual utiliza várias Médias Móveis junto do gráfico. Ela mede diferentes zonas de força da tendência para diferentes prazos: muito curto, curto, médio, longo e muito longo. Cada zona tem sua cor, e é possível ter alertas sonoros quando o preço sai de uma zona e entra em outra. Sua configuração é muito simples. Se encontrou alguma falha ou tem alguma sugestão
Size Bars
Viktor Loginov
Indicadores
Size Bars – индикатор отображает на графике максимальный, минимальный, текущий и средний размер баров (свечей) за выбранный период. Отображаемые параметры индикатора Size Bars: 1)       Текущий размер бара в писах (по максимум/минимум, тело бара). 2)       Максимальный, минимальный и средний размер свечей BUY . 3)       Максимальный, минимальный, средний размер свечей SELL . 4)       Количество свечей BUY и количество свечей SELL . 5)       Среднее количество свечей подряд BUY и SELL . 6)     
Donchian Channel DC
Renato Takahashi
Indicadores
Donchian Channel DC is the indicator of Donchian Channels, that plots maximum and minimum values of a specific period, besides mean value line. It´s possible to configure simple period for analysis and the indicator will plot all three values. You can trade with this indicator as trend or reversal, according to each strategy. Do not let to test others indicators as soon as others expert advisors.
Veles 5 Perfect Oscilator
Gennady Mazur
Indicadores
Индикатор iVeles_Perfect_Oscilator является опережающим и одним из самых лучших осциляторов на сегодняшний день,  использует специализированный расчет текущих цен графика.  Очень качественно и своевременно показывает смену направления, очень точный подход к уровням перекупленности и перепроданности, что позволяет своевременно принять решение по сделке.  Работает качественно на любом ТФ и с любым инструментом. Параметры: Period - период расчетов Average  - усреднение  МА Method - применяемый мето
Market Profiles Linear United
Andrei Novichkov
Indicadores
Basic information. To perform its work, the indicator takes data on volumes from a lower timeframe, builds Market Profiles for a higher timeframe and a histogram for the current timeframe. The indicator starts in several stages. In this case, messages like: "Build Source & Target TF. Step: …" are output to the log. The process can be accelerated by changing the input parameter Milliseconds between steps - the initialization speed. The final value of this parameter is always individual and is set
Auto Optimized RSI MT5
Davit Beridze
Indicadores
Auto Optimized RSI   é um indicador de setas inteligente e fácil de usar, projetado para fornecer sinais de negociação precisos. Ele utiliza simulações de trades com dados históricos para identificar automaticamente os níveis de compra e venda de RSI mais eficazes para cada instrumento e período gráfico. Este indicador pode ser usado como um sistema de negociação independente ou como parte da sua estratégia atual. É especialmente útil para traders de curto prazo. Diferente dos níveis fixos tradi
SlopeChannelB MT5
MIKHAIL VINOGRADOV
Indicadores
SlopeChannelB – uma ferramenta de análise técnica que constrói um canal de movimento de preços inclinado, oferecendo oportunidades únicas para avaliar a situação atual do mercado e encontrar sinais de negociação. Características principais do indicador: Canal de movimento de preços inclinado : O indicador ajuda a visualizar os níveis de suporte e resistência, que podem indicar pontos potenciais de reversão ou continuação da tendência. Várias cores de linhas e destaque de fundo : Os níveis d
Visual Dolphin Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicadores
Visual Dolphin Indicator Unlock the rhythm of the market with the Visual Dolphin Indicator, your ultimate tool for identifying and capitalizing on market trends with clarity and confidence. Designed for both novice and experienced traders, this indicator eliminates the noise and guesswork, providing crystal-clear buy and sell signals directly on your chart. The Logic Behind the Waves The core of the Visual Dolphin Indicator is a sophisticated yet intuitive dual-wave system based on moving avera
Antabod Multiplier
Rev Anthony Olusegun Aboderin
Indicadores
Antabod Multiplier , the ultimate trading indicator designed to simplify your decision-making process and maximize your trading potential. Built with a robust combination of moving averages and stochastic oscillators, this tool provides clear, actionable signals for both buy and sell opportunities. The Antabod Multiplier stands out with its dynamic trend detection and precision filtering, giving you real-time visual signals to catch trend reversals and optimal entry/exit points with ease. Whethe
Will Spread
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
Indicadores
O indicador de Larry Wiliams chamado WillSpread considera a influência do ativo secundário (símbolo) no ativo atual (em negociação). A essência do indicador é transformar a correlação entre ativos dos dados do histórico acumulado, oferecendo uma oportunidade para detectar várias peculiaridades e padrões na dinâmica dos preços que são invisíveis a olho nu. Com base nessas informações, os traders podem assumir mais movimentos de preços e ajustar sua estratégia de acordo. Em poucas palavras, o Will
Rainbow Collection
Minh Truong Pham
Indicadores
Slopes are an increasingly key concept in Technical Analysis. The most basic type is to calculate them on the prices, but also on technical indicators such as moving averages and the RSI. In technical analysis, you generally use the RSI to detect imminent reversal moves within a range. In the case of the Blue indicator, we are calculating the slope of the market price and then calculating the RSI of that slope in order to detect instances of reversal. The Blue indicator is therefore used as
Divergence MACD
Alexey Topounov
Indicadores
Divergence MACD indicator shows price and MACD indicator divergence. The indicator is not redrawn! The algorithm for detection of price and MACD extremums has been balanced for the earliest entry allowing you to use the smallest SL order possible. The indicator displays all types of divergences including the hidden one, while having the minimum number of settings. Find out more about the divergence types in Comments tab. Launch settings: Max Bars - number of bars calculated on the chart. Indent
JAC Trend Color Candle
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicadores
O indicador "JAC  Trend Color Candle" para Meta Trader 5, foi criado para facilitar visualmente a tendência para o trader. Ele tem como base três parâmetros, que identifica a tendência de alta, tendência de baixa e mercado sem tendência. As cores são podem ser configuradas pelo trader, e a média também pode ser configurada pelo trader. os parâmetros de tendência não podem ser configurados, pois, são o diferencial do indicador.
BOS and CHoCH Detector
Mahefa Raveloson
Indicadores
BOS and CHoCH Detector is an indicator designed to detect BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) within the Smart Money Management strategy. It helps traders get a clearer view of the market on the chart and optimize their trading strategy. An additional advantage of this indicator is its color system: Green : signals a high probability of a buy opportunity. Red : signals a high probability of a sell opportunity. This tool is perfect for gaining clarity and confidence in your t
MACalcAuto MT5
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicadores
As you know, the main invariable indicator of all traders is the moving average; it is used in some way in most strategies. It is also obvious that this indicator is capable of showing good entries in every local area. For which it usually needs to be optimized or just visually adjusted. This development is intended for automatic optimization of the indicator. Once placed on the chart, the indicator will automatically re-optimize itself with the specified period ( PeriodReOptimization ) and dis
Renko Plus
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Indicadores
Com o Renko Plus você consegue utilizar os recursos na funcionalidade Indicador, basta adicioná-lo ao gráfico do Metatrader5.             O gráfico Renko é um tipo de gráfico, desenvolvido pelos japoneses, que é construído usando o movimento de preços em vez de preços e intervalos de tempo padronizados, como a maioria dos gráficos. Acredita-se que tenha o nome da palavra japonesa para tijolos, "renga", já que o gráfico se parece com uma série de tijolos.             Um novo tijolo
Ichimoku Aiko MTF
Michael Jonah Randriamampionontsoa
Indicadores
Ichimoku Aiko MTF is a collection of technical indicators that show support and resistance levels, as well as momentum and trend direction. It is a multi-timeframe indicator so you don't need to change the chart timeframe when you want to see the ichimoku clouds on a higher timeframe.  eg. The chart timeframe is M15 and you want to see on the M15 timeframe chart the H1 ichimoku indicators (the ichimoku in Metatrader can't do that) that's why you need to use Ichimoku Aiko MTF.
Time And Sales Delta
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (2)
Indicadores
The indicator displays the delta and the cumulative delta based on the "Time & Sales" deals list data. In addition to the standard timeframes, the indicator displays data regarding the seconds timeframes (S5, S10, S15, S20, S30) to choose from. Using the rectangle, user can select an arbitrary area in the indicator subwindow to view the ratio of the volumes of deals of buyers and sellers within this area. Indicator features: The indicator works correctly only on those trading symbols for which
Gekko MACD Plus
Rodrigo Galeote
3 (3)
Indicadores
Nome:  Gekko MACD Plus Tipo:  Osciladores Descrição: Este é o indicador MACD customizado da Gekko Trading, a versão customizada do famoso MACD. Use o MACD tradicional mas com a vantagem de configurar diferentes tipos de sinal de entrada e várias formas de ser alertado todas vez que houver um possível ponto de entrada ou saída do mercado. Parâmetros de Entrada: Fast MA Period:  Período da Média Móvel Rápida do MACD (padrão 12); Slow MA Period:  Período da Média Móvel Lenta do MACD (padrão 26); Si
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicadores
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicadores
Power Candles – Sinais de entrada baseados em força para qualquer mercado Power Candles leva a análise de força comprovada da Stein Investments diretamente para o seu gráfico de preços. Em vez de reagir apenas ao preço, cada candle é colorido com base na força real do mercado, permitindo identificar instantaneamente a construção de momentum, aceleração de força e transições limpas de tendência. Uma única lógica para todos os mercados Power Candles funciona automaticamente em todos os símbolos de
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicadores
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Sistema de Negociação de Ouro (XAU/USD) no MetaTrader 5 Para o negociador sério: Aborde a negociação de Ouro com uma metodologia estruturada e baseada em dados que combina múltiplos fatores de análise de mercado. Esta ferramenta foi construída para apoiar a sua análise de negociação de Ouro. Oportunidade de Preço Limitada Esta é uma chance de possuir o Gold Sniper Scalper Pro antes que o preço aumente. O preço do produto aumentará $50 após cada 10 compras subsequentes.
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicadores
Cada comprador deste indicador recebe adicionalmente, e de forma gratuita: A ferramenta exclusiva "Bomber Utility", que acompanha automaticamente cada operação, define os níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit e fecha operações de acordo com as regras da estratégia; Arquivos de configuração (set files) para ajustar o indicador em diferentes ativos; Set files para configurar o Bomber Utility nos modos: "Risco Mínimo", "Risco Balanceado" e "Estratégia de Espera"; Um vídeo tutorial passo a passo que aju
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicadores
***Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe é uma ferramenta de análise de mercado em tempo real desenvolvida com base nos Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Ela foi projetada para ajudar os traders a analisarem a estrutura do mercado de forma sistemática e obterem uma visão mais clara da direção geral do mercado. O sistema analisa automaticamente Pontos de Reversão, Zonas-Chave e a Estrutura de Mercado em múltiplos timeframes, enquanto exibe Points of Interest (POI), sinais sem repaint e níveis autom
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (6)
Indicadores
O Game Changer é um indicador de tendências revolucionário, concebido para ser utilizado em qualquer instrumento financeiro, transformando o seu metatrader num poderoso analisador de tendências. O indicador não se retraça nem apresenta atrasos. Funciona em qualquer período de tempo e auxilia na identificação de tendências, sinaliza potenciais reversões, atua como um mecanismo de trailing stop e fornece alertas em tempo real para respostas rápidas do mercado. Quer seja um profissional experiente
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicadores
Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Indicador de Negociação não repinta, não redesenha e não apresenta atrasos, tornando-o ideal tanto para negociação manual quanto automatizada. Manual do utilizador: configurações, entradas e estratégia. O Analista Atômico é um Indicador de Ação de Preço PA que utiliza a força e o momentum do preço para encontrar uma vantagem melhor no mercado. Equipado com filtros avançados que ajudam a remover ruídos e sinais falsos, e aumentam o potencial de negociação.
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicadores
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicadores
Apresentando   Quantum TrendPulse   , a ferramenta de negociação definitiva que combina o poder do   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stochastic   em um indicador abrangente para maximizar seu potencial de negociação. Projetado para traders que buscam precisão e eficiência, este indicador ajuda você a identificar tendências de mercado, mudanças de momentum e pontos de entrada e saída ideais com confiança. Principais características: Integração SuperTrend:   siga facilmente a tendência predominante do
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicadores
PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO O preço do Azimuth Pro está inicialmente definido em 299 $ para os primeiros 100 compradores. O preço final será de 499 $. A DIFERENÇA ENTRE ENTRADAS RETAIL E INSTITUCIONAIS NÃO É O INDICADOR — É A LOCALIZAÇÃO. A maioria dos traders entra em níveis de preço arbitrários, perseguindo momentum ou reagindo a sinais atrasados. As instituições esperam o preço atingir níveis estruturados onde oferta e demanda realmente mudam. Azimuth Pro mapeia esses níveis automaticamente: V
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicadores
Desbloqueie o poder da negociação de tendências com o indicador Trend Screener: sua solução definitiva de negociação de tendências, alimentada por lógica difusa e sistema de múltiplas moedas! Eleve sua negociação de tendências com o Trend Screener, o revolucionário indicador de tendências alimentado por lógica difusa. É um poderoso indicador de acompanhamento de tendências que combina mais de 13 ferramentas e recursos premium e 3 estratégias de negociação, tornando-o uma escolha versátil para to
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicadores
Smart Stop Indicator – Precisão inteligente de stop-loss diretamente no seu gráfico Visão geral O Smart Stop Indicator é a solução ideal para traders que desejam definir seu stop-loss de forma clara e metódica, sem adivinhações ou decisões baseadas apenas na intuição. A ferramenta combina lógica clássica de price action (topos mais altos, fundos mais baixos) com um sistema moderno de detecção de rompimentos para identificar onde realmente deve estar o próximo nível lógico de stop. Seja em tend
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Apresento a você um excelente indicador técnico: Grabber, que funciona como uma estratégia de trading “tudo incluído”, pronta para usar. Em um único código estão integradas ferramentas poderosas de análise técnica de mercado, sinais de entrada (setas), funções de alertas e notificações push. Cada comprador deste indicador também recebe gratuitamente: Utilitário Grabber: ferramenta para gerenciamento automático de ordens abertas Vídeo tutorial passo a passo: como instalar, configurar e operar com
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicadores
Antes de tudo, vale ressaltar que esta Ferramenta de Negociação é um Indicador Não Repintante, Não Redesenhante e Não Atrasado, o que a torna ideal para negociação profissional. Curso online, manual do utilizador e demonstração. O Indicador de Conceitos de Ação de Preço Inteligente é uma ferramenta muito poderosa tanto para traders novos quanto experientes. Ele combina mais de 20 indicadores úteis em um único, combinando ideias avançadas de negociação como Análise do Trader do Círculo Interno
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicadores
Quantas vezes você comprou um indicador de negociação com ótimos backtests, prova de desempenho em conta real com números fantásticos e estatísticas por toda parte, mas depois de usá-lo, você acaba perdendo sua conta? Você não deve confiar em um sinal por si só, você precisa saber por que ele apareceu em primeiro lugar, e é isso que o RelicusRoad Pro faz de melhor! Manual do Usuário + Estratégias + Vídeos de Treinamento + Grupo Privado com Acesso VIP + Versão Móvel Disponível Uma Nova Maneira d
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicadores
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicadores
IX Power: Descubra informações de mercado para índices, commodities, criptomoedas e forex Visão Geral IX Power é uma ferramenta versátil projetada para analisar a força de índices, commodities, criptomoedas e símbolos de forex. Enquanto o FX Power oferece a máxima precisão para pares de moedas ao utilizar dados de todos os pares disponíveis, o IX Power foca exclusivamente nos dados do mercado do símbolo subjacente. Isso torna o IX Power uma excelente escolha para mercados fora do forex e uma o
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicadores
O indicador Berma Bands (BBs) é uma ferramenta valiosa para traders que buscam identificar e capitalizar tendências de mercado. Ao analisar a relação entre o preço e os BBs, os traders podem discernir se um mercado está em uma fase de tendência ou de variação. Visite o [ Blog Berma Home ] para saber mais. As Bandas de Berma são compostas por três linhas distintas: a Banda de Berma Superior, a Banda de Berma Média e a Banda de Berma Inferior. Essas linhas são plotadas em torno do preço, criando u
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Indicadores
O Support And Resistance Screener está em um indicador de nível para MetaTrader que fornece várias ferramentas dentro de um indicador. As ferramentas disponíveis são: 1. Screener de estrutura de mercado. 2. Zona de retração de alta. 3. Zona de retração de baixa. 4. Pontos de Pivô Diários 5. Pontos Pivot semanais 6. Pontos Pivot mensais 7. Forte suporte e resistência com base no padrão harmônico e volume. 8. Zonas de nível de banco. OFERTA POR TEMPO LIMITADO: O indicador de suporte e resistência
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Indicadores
Gold Entry Sniper – Painel ATR Multi-Tempo Profissional para Scalping e Swing Trading em Ouro Gold Entry Sniper é um indicador avançado para MetaTrader 5 projetado para fornecer sinais de compra/venda precisos para XAUUSD e outros ativos, com base na lógica de Trailing Stop ATR e análise multi-tempo . Ideal tanto para scalpers quanto para swing traders. Principais Recursos e Vantagens Análise Multi-Tempo – Veja a tendência de M1, M5 e M15 em um único painel. Trailing Stop Baseado em ATR – Níveis
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicadores
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicadores
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (2)
Indicadores
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 é um indicador para MetaTrader 5 que automatiza a análise da estrutura de mercado e dos conceitos ICT / Smart Money . Ele não abre posições e não gerencia ordens: é uma ferramenta de análise visual , não um robô de trading automatizado. O que o indicador mostra O indicador varre o gráfico e destaca as seguintes informações : Estrutura de mercado : swings importantes, HH, HL, LH, LL Quebras de estrutura : Break
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
Meravith AUTO
Ivan Stefanov
Indicadores
Meravith Auto é uma versão automatizada do sistema de trading Meravith. O indicador consiste em uma linha de tendência que muda de cor. Quando é altista, é verde, e quando é baixista, é vermelha. Esta é a linha de suporte da tendência. Uma linha de liquidez, onde o volume altista é igual ao volume baixista. Uma linha de desvio altista triplo. Uma linha de desvio baixista triplo. Pontos roxos e azuis que indicam alto volume. O ponto roxo indica um volume superior à média em duas desvios, e o azul
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicadores
O TPSproTrend PRO identifica o momento em que o mercado realmente muda de direção e cria um ponto de entrada no início do movimento. Você entra no mercado quando o preço está apenas começando a se mover, e não depois que o movimento já ocorreu.   Indicador       Não redesenha os sinais e exibe automaticamente os pontos de entrada, Stop Loss e Take Profit, tornando a negociação clara, visual e estruturada. INSTRUÇÕES EM RUSSO   -   VERSÃO MT4 Principais vantagens Sinalização sem redesenho.   Tod
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicadores
Apresentamos-lhe um indicador revolucionário que muda as regras do jogo no mundo da negociação de tendências. O indicador foi projetado para repensar o desempenho e elevar sua experiência de negociação a uma altura sem precedentes. Nosso indicador possui uma combinação única de recursos avançados que o diferenciam da concorrência. A tecnologia de ponta "Real Pricing Factors" oferece estabilidade incomparável, mesmo nas condições de mercado mais desafiadoras e voláteis. Diga adeus a padrões instá
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicadores
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Mais do autor
RSI Bollinger DualStrike Signals
Mahefa Raveloson
Indicadores
RSI Bollinger DualStrike Signals offers a clear and structured approach to identifying areas that may be favorable for potential trend reversals. By combining the RSI with Bollinger Bands, the indicator highlights moments when price shows signs of pressure or loss of momentum. The BUY/SELL signals help traders make more organized and disciplined decisions. It is a useful tool for scalping, day trading, or swing trading not to predict the market, but to improve the reading and understanding of pr
FREE
Volatility Break Signals
Mahefa Raveloson
5 (1)
Indicadores
Volatility Break Signals Description: The  Volatility Break Signals  is an indicator designed to detect potential trend changes while partially filtering market noise. It uses an adaptive volatility measure based on the selected price (Close, Open, High, Low, etc.) and generates Buy and Sell signals when the price shows a reversal relative to the previous direction. How it works: Price Volatility Measurement The indicator calculates the absolute price changes from bar to bar ( |price - previous
FREE
Trading Sessions by Mahefa R
Mahefa Raveloson
Indicadores
Trading Sessions by Mahefa R is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that visually identifies the four main trading sessions: New York, London, Tokyo, and Sydney . Designed to provide a clean, intuitive, and professional market view, it highlights the most active periods of the Forex market using smart visualization of session ranges , session-specific candle colors , and daily separators . Main Features: Automatic detection of the 4 major sessions New York London Tokyo Sydney Each session is fully c
FREE
MultiStrategy and Martingale
Mahefa Raveloson
Experts
EA Description: MultiStrategy_EA + Martingale MultiStrategy_EEA + Martingale is a versatile Expert Advisor that combines several technical indicators to generate precise trading signals. It offers two operating modes: normal mode or martingale mode , depending on the strategy you want to apply. Every parameter is fully adjustable, allowing you to adapt the EA to your own trading style. ️ Important: The effectiveness of this EA directly depends on: the strategy you decide to apply, your pers
BOS and CHoCH Detector
Mahefa Raveloson
Indicadores
BOS and CHoCH Detector is an indicator designed to detect BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) within the Smart Money Management strategy. It helps traders get a clearer view of the market on the chart and optimize their trading strategy. An additional advantage of this indicator is its color system: Green : signals a high probability of a buy opportunity. Red : signals a high probability of a sell opportunity. This tool is perfect for gaining clarity and confidence in your t
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário