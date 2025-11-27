ZigZag Reversal Detector Signals
- インディケータ
- Mahefa Raveloson
- バージョン: 1.0
ZigZag Reversal Detector Signals 🔄📈
This is a technical indicator based on the ZigZag principle, designed to automatically detect market reversal points and generate clear buy 🟢 and sell 🔴 signals.
Customizable Parameters ⚙️:
Level : Determines the sensitivity of the ZigZag to price changes.
Ecart : Sets the minimum distance between two ZigZag points.
Rebond : Adjusts the confirmation threshold for a reversal.
Alerts & Notifications 🔔: Enable or disable according to your needs.
Perfect For 🎯:
Traders looking for precise entry/exit points.
Trend analysis and market reversals on any pair or timeframe.
Combining with other indicators to enhance your trading strategy.