BOS and CHoCH Detector

BOS and CHoCH Detector is an indicator designed to detect BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) within the Smart Money Management strategy. It helps traders get a clearer view of the market on the chart and optimize their trading strategy.

An additional advantage of this indicator is its color system:

  • Green: signals a high probability of a buy opportunity.

  • Red: signals a high probability of a sell opportunity.

This tool is perfect for gaining clarity and confidence in your trading decisions.


