RSI Bollinger DualStrike Signals

RSI Bollinger DualStrike Signals offers a clear and structured approach to identifying areas that may be favorable for potential trend reversals. By combining the RSI with Bollinger Bands, the indicator highlights moments when price shows signs of pressure or loss of momentum.

The BUY/SELL signals help traders make more organized and disciplined decisions.

It is a useful tool for scalping, day trading, or swing trading not to predict the market, but to improve the reading and understanding of price movements.


Renko System
Marco Montemari
Индикаторы
This indicator can be considered as a trading system. It offers a different view to see the currency pair: full timeless indicator, can be used for manual trading or for automatized trading with some expert advisor. When the price reaches a threshold a new block is created according to the set mode. The indicator beside the Renko bars, shows also 3 moving averages. Features renko mode median renko custom median renko 3 moving averages wicks datetime indicator for each block custom notification
MACD Divergence MT5
Sergey Deev
Индикаторы
Индикатор определяет сигналы дивергенции - расхождения пиков цены и показаний осцилятора MACD. Сигналы отображаются стрелками в дополнительном окне и сопровождаются сообщениями во всплывающем окне, на электронную почту и на мобильное устройство. На графике и в окне индикатора линиями отмечаются условия, при которых сформирован сигнал. Параметры индикатора MacdFast - период быстрой линии MACD MacdSlow - период медленной линии MACD MacdSignal - период сигнальной линии MACD MacdPrice - цены индика
Gekko MACD Plus
Rodrigo Galeote
3 (3)
Индикаторы
Тип: осциллятор Индикатор схождения/расхождение скользящих средних Gekko (MACD) — это модифицированная версия знаменитого индикатора MACD. Индикатор сочетает стандартный индикатор MACD с различными расчетами сигналов входа и оповещением о потенциальной точке входа. Входные параметры Fast MA Period - период быстрой скользящей средней индикатора MACD (по умолчанию 12); Slow MA Period - - период медленной скользящей средней индикатора MACD (по умолчанию 26); Signal Average Offset Period - период у
Linear Regressions Convergence Divergence
Vladimir Komov
Индикаторы
Linear Regressions Convergence Divergence - это индикатор-осциллятор направленного движения, построенный как разница двух линейных регрессий с меньшим и большим периодом. Метод развивает идеи, заложенные в классический осциллятор MACD, однако обладает рядом преимуществ за счет использования линейных регрессий вместо скользящих средних. Индикатор отображается в отдельном окне в виде гистограммы. Сигнальная линия - простое среднее гистограммы. Значение гистограммы выше нуля указывает на восходящий
TrendDetect
Pavel Gotkevitch
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Detect сочетает в себе особенности как трендовых индикаторов, так и осцилляторов. Индикатор является удобным инструментом для выявления краткосрочных рыночных циклов и определения уровней перекупленности или перепроданности рынка. Длинную позицию можно открывать, когда индикатор начинает выходить из зоны перепроданности и пробивает нулевой уровень снизу вверх. Короткую позицию можно открывать, когда индикатор начинает выходить из зоны перекупленности и пробивает нулевой уровень
Gekko RSI Plus
Rodrigo Galeote
Индикаторы
Индикатор индекса относительной силы Gekko — это модифицированная версия знаменитого индикатора RSI. Индикатор сочетает стандартный индикатор RSI с различными расчетами сигналов входа и оповещением о потенциальных точках входа и выхода. Входные параметры Period: период расчета RSI; Метод расчета сигнала входа (свинга): 1 - Генерирует сигналы на выход для свинг-торговли на основе входа и выхода значения RSI из верхней и нижней зоны; 2 - Генерирует сигналы на вход/выход для свинг-торговли на осно
ZigZag Wave Entry Alert MT5
Azad Amanuel Gorgis Gorgis
Индикаторы
The ZigZag Wave Entry Alert** indicator, created by Azad Gorgis in 2024, is designed for MetaTrader 5 and aims to provide traders with entry signals based on ZigZag patterns. Here's a brief overview of its functionality and key features: Functionality: - Detection of ZigZag Patterns: The indicator identifies significant price movements and outlines potential ZigZag patterns on the chart. It detects new highs and lows based on user-defined parameters such as Depth, Deviation, and Backstep. - A
Triple SuperTrend Histo
Ryszard Kadow
Индикаторы
Supertrend indicator uses a combination of a moving average and average true range to detect the trend of a trading instrument. Supertrend indicator for MetaTrader 5 easily shows the trend as a line following the price. Triple SuperTrend Histo indicator  calculate  three supertrends to show the trend as a histogram. Changing the color from red to green means you can BUY , from green to red means you can SELL . Description of the method of drawing a histogram. The price is above the EMA 200,
Optimized MACD Divergence Indicator
Dang Cao Tri
Индикаторы
The Optimized MACD Divergence indicator is a powerful tool designed to identify potential trading opportunities by detecting divergences between price action and the MACD indicator. It combines classic divergence analysis with candlestick pattern recognition and volume filtering to provide more accurate and reliable signals. How it Works The indicator operates on the following principles: MACD Calculation:   It calculates the MACD indicator using user-defined parameters for fast EMA, slow EMA,
TPTSyncX
Arief
Индикаторы
Получите БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ индикатор AUX, поддержку EA и полное руководство, посетив – https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763955 Определи тренд. Прочти паттерн. Выбери момент входа. 3 шага менее чем за 30 секунд! Торгуйте легко — никакого анализа не требуется. Ваш умный помощник готов упростить ваш рабочий процесс Больше никакой перегрузки графиков. Торгуйте уверенно с помощью интеллектуального определения направления. Совместим со всеми валютами, криптовалютами, акциями, металлами, индексами и любыми
RSI Bollinger Bands Arrow Strategy
Abdullah Alhariri
Индикаторы
Стратегия RSI Bollinger Bands Arrow Стратегия RSI Bollinger Bands Arrow – это чистый и эффективный технический индикатор, разработанный для выявления высоковероятных точек разворота с использованием комбинации RSI и полос Боллинджера. Эта стратегия использует индикатор RSI вместе с полосами Боллинджера, чтобы: Продавать , когда цена находится выше верхней полосы Боллинджера. Покупать , когда цена находится ниже нижней полосы Боллинджера. Сигналы генерируются только тогда, когда оба индикатора по
Gekko ADX Plus
Rodrigo Galeote
Индикаторы
Индикатор среднего направленного индекса Gekko — это модифицированная версия знаменитого индикатора ADX. Индикатор сочетает стандартный индикатор ADX с различными расчетами сигналов входа и оповещением о потенциальных точках входа и выхода. Входные параметры Period: период расчета ADX; PlotSignalType: метод расчета сигнала входа (свинг): 1- ShowSwingsOnTrendLevel : показывает сигналы с подтверждением тренда; 2- ShowSwingsOnTrendLevelDirection: показывает сигналы с подтверждением тренда и направ
Beauty Trend
Nikolay Kositsin
Индикаторы
Простой индикатор тренда в NRTR виде с отрисовкой линий стоплосса и тейпрофита, цвет и направление движения которых определяются действующим трендом. Индикатор имеет возможность подавать алерты, отправлять почтовые сообщения и push-сигналы при смене направления тренда. Следует учесть что значение входного параметра индикатора Deviation of the take profit line in points для каждого финансового актива на каждом таймфрейме   необходимо подбирать индивидуально!
Renko Plus
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Индикаторы
With Renko Plus you can use the features in the Indicator functionality, just add it to the Metatrader5 chart.             The Renko chart is a type of chart, developed by the Japanese, that is constructed using price movement rather than standardized prices and time intervals like most charts. It is believed to be named after the Japanese word for bricks, "renga", as the graphic looks like a series of bricks.             A new brick is created when the price moves a specified pri
Hush mt5
Iurii Plokhov
4.33 (3)
Индикаторы
Hush mt5   это  передовой индикатор, который дает сигнал о перекупленности или перепроданности рынка в определенный период времени Hush mt5  плюсом данного индикатора является то, что он не исчезает после сигнала на графике Подходит для любой торговли : форекс, акции, крипто валюта, металлы Hush mt5  можно использовать на любом временном периоде.Cигнал идет на начало следующей свечи после стрелки Hush mt5  показал себя лучше всего на периоде H1,H4,daily Его можно использовать помимо форекса, в
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Индикаторы
Версия MT4   |   FAQ Индикатор Owl Smart Levels – это полноценная торговая система внутри одного индикатора, которая включает в себя такие популярные инструменты анализа рынка как усовершенствованные фракталы Билла Вильямса , Valable ZigZag, который строит правильную волновую структуру рынка, а также  уровни Фибоначчи, которые   отмечают точные уровни входа в рынок и места взятия прибыли. Подробное описание стратегии Инструкция по работе с индикатором Советник-помошник в торговле Owl Helper При
Ichimoku Signals Pro
Shahabeddin Baset
Индикаторы
Features All Ichimoku Signals (Selectable) : Display all reliable signals generated by the Ichimoku indicator. You can choose which signals to view based on your preferences. Filter by Signal Strength : Sort signals by their strength—whether they are weak, neutral, or strong. Live Notifications : Receive real-time notifications for Ichimoku signals. Transparent Cloud : Visualize the Ichimoku cloud in a transparent manner. Available Signals Tenkensen-Kijunsen Cross Price-Kijunsen Cross Price-C
Donchian Channel DC
Renato Takahashi
Индикаторы
Donchian Channel DC is the indicator of Donchian Channels, that plots maximum and minimum values of a specific period, besides mean value line. It´s possible to configure simple period for analysis and the indicator will plot all three values. You can trade with this indicator as trend or reversal, according to each strategy. Do not let to test others indicators as soon as others expert advisors.
Time And Sales Delta
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Индикатор отображает по-барно дельту и кумулятивную дельту на основании данных о сделках ленты "Time & Sales". В дополнение к стандартным таймфреймам индикатор отображает данные относительно секундных таймфреймов (S5, S10, S15, S20, S30) на выбор. С помощью прямоугольника выделяется произвольная область в подокне индикатора для просмотра соотношения объёмов сделок покупок и продаж внутри данной области. Особенности работы индикатора: Индикатор работает корректно только на тех торговых символах
MetaCOT 2 Williams Commercial Index COT MT5
Vasiliy Sokolov
Индикаторы
MetaCOT 2 - набор индикаторов и специализированных утилит для анализа отчетов американской комиссии по товарным рынкам CFTC (U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission). Благодаря отчетам, издаваемым комиссией, можно анализировать размер и направление позиций крупных участников рынка, что выводит точность долгосрочного прогнозирования цены на новый, более качественный уровень, недоступный большинству трейдеров. Данные индикаторы, относящиеся к фундаментальному анализу, также можно использовать ка
Mercaria Pattern 1 2 3
Anton Serozhkin
Индикаторы
MercariaPattern1-2-3 відстежує рух ціни, знаходить трьоххвильові структури 1-2-3 та підсвічує момент, коли сценарій підтверджується пробоєм ключового рівня. MercariaPattern1-2-3 tracks price movement, detects three-leg 1-2-3 structures and highlights the moment when the scenario is confirmed by a key level breakout. Індикатор збирає локальні свінги в компактну фігуру 0–1–2–3 , чекає підтвердженого пробою та будує стрілку входу з готовими рівнями SL/TP. The indicator combines local swings into a
Double Stochastic MT5
Andrei Salanevich
Индикаторы
Форекс индикатор Double Stochastic RSI   – это модификация   осциллятора Стохастик для платформы MetaTrader 5. ИНФОРМАЦИЯ О ИНДИКАТОРЕ В форекс индикаторе Double Stochastic реализован двойной Стохастик, примененный к RSI, с применением плавающих уровней вместо фиксированных для оценки перепроданности и перекупленности. В случаях, когда период RSI <=1, вы получаете просто двойной Стохастик. Можно использовать дополнительное сглаживание результатов (для этого используется встроенная EMA). Доступ
V Patterns Scanner MT5
Elif Kaya
Индикаторы
Contact me for instruction, any questions! Introduction V Bottoms and Tops  (or Fibonacci Retracement)  are popular   chart patterns   among traders due to their potential for identifying trend reversals. These patterns are characterized by sharp and sudden price movements, creating a V-shaped or inverted V-shaped formation on the   chart . By recognizing these patterns, traders can anticipate potential shifts in market direction and position themselves accordingly.  V pattern is a powerful bul
Boom 1k sniper spike detector
David Chokumanyara
1 (1)
Индикаторы
Boom and Crash Sniper Spike Detector - Boom 1000 The Boom and Crash Sniper Spike Detector is the ultimate tool for spike trading on Boom 1000, offering clear and reliable signals to help you capture high-probability trades. This advanced indicator is designed to enhance your trading strategy by simplifying spike detection and maximizing your profits. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Compatibility : The indicator can be used on M1, M5, M15, M30, and H1 timeframes, but it works best on the M1 timefra
FVG Imbalance Zones
Pierre Alexis Blond
Индикаторы
Описание индикатора: Зоны дисбаланса FVG Индикатор Зоны дисбаланса FVG - это мощный инструмент, предназначенный для выявления потенциальных дисбалансов цен на финансовых графиках. Разработанный Пьером-Алексисом Блондом, этот инновационный индикатор помечает области, где могут происходить значительные изменения цен, предоставляя трейдерам ценные сведения о возможных точках разворота рынка. Основные особенности: Обнаружение дисбалансов: Зоны дисбаланса FVG выявляют потенциальные дисбалансы цен на
Trend Complete
Oleksii Ferbei
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Complete является сигнальным и обладает интересными свойствами. Нужно принять во внимание что данный индикатор отражает экстремумы и его следует использовать как дополнительный, а для точки входа использовать другой инструмент. Ищет и отображает на графике цены точки разворота. Индикаторы тренда являются одним из основных инструментов анализа тенденций на валютном рынке Форекс.   Индикатор умеет передать все виды сигналов пользователю: сообщения, E-mail и Push! Целью, которая п
All about ICT time and price
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
All about time and price by ICT. This indicator provides a comprehensive view of ICT killzones, Silver Bullet times, and ICT Macros, enhancing your trading experience.  In those time windows price either seeks liquidity or imbalances and you often find the most energetic price moves and turning points. Features: Automatic Adaptation: The ICT killzones intelligently adapt to the specific chart you are using. For Forex charts, it follows the ICT Forex times: In EST timezone: Session: Asia: 20h00-0
KDJ divergence signals MT5
Kaijun Wang
Индикаторы
KDJ Index 4   交易实用必备工具指标 波浪自动计算指标,通道趋势交易 完美的趋势-波浪自动计算通道计算 , MT4版本 完美的趋势-波浪自动计算通道计算 , MT5版本 本地跟单复制交易 Easy And Fast Copy , MT4版本 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5版本 本地跟单复制交易 模拟试用 Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 模拟账号运行 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 模拟账号运行 "Cooperative QQ:556024  "  "Cooperation wechat:556024"  "Cooperative email:556024@qq.com" 强烈推荐趋势指标, 波浪的标准自动计算   和   波浪的标准自动计算MT5版本     KDJ指标又叫 随机指标 ，是一种相当新颖、实用的技术分析指标，它起先用于期货市场的分析，后被广泛用于股市的中短期趋势分析，是期货和股票市场上最常用的技术分析工具。 随机指标KDJ一般是用于股票分析的统计体系，根据统计学原理，通过一个特定的周期（常为9日、9周等）
IDR Indicator MT5
Boaz Nyagaka Moses
Индикаторы
This indicator is based on  the strategy shared by   TheMas7er   on his youtube channel. The IDR/DR range will help you identify the high and low of the day once a candle closes above or below the the DR levels.  The IDR/DR range is determined 1 hour after session open, 09:30 am est. I have incorporated the fibonacci tool to help you mark the retracement for a good entry in the premium or discount zone. Important This indicator is designed for the   indices   and   M5   timeframe, but you
Waves Multi Timeframe
Krisztian Fazekas
Индикаторы
This Indicator help you to identify trends and patterns. It shows the short-term, medium-term and long-term trend at the same time on the screen. It supports every timeframe except monthly. This indicator NOT implement the ZigZag indicator, but it uses its own, fast react algorithm. Supported markets: -         Forex -         Metal -         Energies Spot -         in Energies Futures only o    US Crude Oils -         in Indices Spot only o    US Tech 100 Index o    UK 100 Index o    US Wall
