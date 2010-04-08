HTF Candles Pro with Fibonacci Levels MT5

WHAT IS HTF CANDLES PRO?

HTF Candles Pro is an advanced Multi-Timeframe indicator that constructs custom higher-timeframe candles directly from H1 bars, combining this visualization with a complete system of internal Fibonacci levels and projections. Unlike other HTF indicators that only display standard MetaTrader timeframes, this indicator allows you to create completely customized timeframes (24H, 48H, 72H, 96H, etc.) by aggregating 1-hour bars.

KEY FEATURES

1. CUSTOM CANDLE CONSTRUCTION

  • Custom Timeframes: Create any hour-based timeframe (24H, 48H, 72H, etc.)

  • Construction from H1: Aggregates 1-hour bars to form higher-timeframe candles

  • Configurable Quantity: Displays from 1 to 20 HTF candles simultaneously

  • Automatic Update: Candles update in real-time with no repainting

  • No Limitations: Not restricted to MT5's standard timeframes

2. INTEGRATED FIBONACCI SYSTEM

The indicator includes a complete automatic Fibonacci analysis system:

  • Internal Levels (Retracements):

    • 0%: Candle base (Low)

    • 25%: First retracement level

    • 50%: Mid-level (equilibrium)

    • 75%: Second retracement level

    • 100%: Candle top (High)

    • 20% and 80%: Optional additional levels for fine analysis

  • Projection Levels:

    • Upper Projections: +1.0x, +1.618x (Golden Ratio), +2.0x

    • Lower Projections: -1.0x, -1.618x (Golden Ratio), -2.0x

  • Usage: Identify price targets and extension zones

3. COMPLETE COLOR CUSTOMIZATION

  • Bullish Candles: Customizable color for bullish candle bodies

  • Bearish Candles: Customizable color for bearish candle bodies

  • Candle Borders: Independent color for outlines

  • Wicks: Customizable color for upper and lower shadows

  • Transparent Body: Option to display only outlines

  • Labels and Levels: Customizable color for labels and Fibonacci lines

4. DIMENSION AND POSITION CONTROL

  • Candle Width: Configurable in bars of the current timeframe (e.g., 15 bars)

  • Separation Between Candles: Adjustable space between each HTF candle

  • Horizontal Position: Adjust where candles begin to draw (X Relative)

  • Label Position: Configurable offset for price labels

  • Text Size: Adjusts the size of numerical labels

5. ACTIVATION/DEACTIVATION BUTTON

  • Quick Toggle: Integrated button to show/hide the indicator with one click

  • Customizable Positioning: Place the button anywhere on the chart

  • Configurable Corner: 4 corner options (upper/lower, left/right)

  • Adjustable Dimensions: Customize the button's size

  • Visual Status: Changes color depending on whether it is active or inactive

MOST IMPORTANT INPUTS

GROUP INPUT Range/Value Description
Display Settings (Visualisation) X Relative (Horizontal Position) 1 - 1000+ bars Determines how many bars back from the current price the HTF candles start drawing.
Transparent Body true / false If active, only displays the candle outline without fill.
Label Color Color Selector Color of all texts and labels (Fibonacci levels, price tags).
Multi-Timeframe Candles (HTF Candle Settings) Show Candles true / false Activates or deactivates the display of HTF candles.
Custom Timeframe Hours 1 - 1000+ hours Defines how many hours each HTF candle has. UNIQUE FEATURE: Not limited to standard timeframes.
Number of Candles 1 - 20 candles How many HTF candles to show on the chart.
Candle Width Bars 5 - 50+ bars Width of each HTF candle measured in bars of the current timeframe.
Candle Separation Bars 0 - 20+ bars Space between consecutive HTF candles.
Bullish Body Color / Bearish Body Color Color Selector Colors for bullish (green) and bearish (red) candles.
Body Border Color Color Selector Color of the candle outline.
Wick Color Color Selector Color of the upper and lower shadows.
Level Display (Level Visualization) Label Left Offset Bars 10 - 100+ bars Distance from the last HTF candle to where the price labels appear.
Show Internal Levels true / false Activates all internal Fibonacci levels (0%-100%).
Show Projection Levels true / false Activates Fibonacci projections up and down.
Internal Multipliers (Internal Multipliers) 0% Multiplier Default: 0.0 Candle base (usually the Low). Customizable.
25% Multiplier Default: 0.25 First retracement level. Customizable.
50% Multiplier Default: 0.5 Mid-level, equilibrium point. Customizable.
75% Multiplier Default: 0.75 Second retracement level. Customizable.
100% Multiplier Default: 1.0 Candle top (usually the High). Customizable.
Additional Levels (Additional Levels) Show 20% Level / Show 80% Level true / false Activates additional levels for more detailed analysis.
20% Multiplier / 80% Multiplier Default: 0.2 / 0.8 Exact position of these optional levels. Customizable.
Projection Multipliers (Projection Multipliers) Upper Projection 1x / 2x / 1.618x Default: 1.0, 2.0, 1.618 Upward projections (bullish targets). Customizable.
Lower Projection 1x / 2x / 1.618x Default: 1.0, 2.0, 1.618 Downward projections (bearish targets). Customizable.
Toggle Button (Activation Button) Show OB Default (Show by Default) true / false Whether the indicator is visible when the chart loads.
Button X Position / Y Position 0 - 1000+ pixels Exact position of the button on the screen.
Button Corner CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, CORNER_LEFT_LOWER, CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER, CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER From which corner the X/Y coordinates are measured.
Button Width / Height 50 - 200 pixels Size of the toggle button.

USE CASES AND STRATEGIES

  1. SWING TRADING WITH HTF DAILY

    • Settings: Custom Timeframe Hours = 24 (Daily); Number of Candles = 15; Show Internal Levels = true

    • Strategy: Trade on M15 or H1 looking for entries at the 50% or 75% levels of the daily candles.

  2. SMC/ICT MULTI-TIMEFRAME ANALYSIS

    • Settings: Custom Timeframe Hours = 240 (10 days / approximate Weekly); Show Projection Levels = true

    • Strategy: Identify liquidity zones at the $\pm 1.618\text{x}$ projections.

  3. SCALPING WITH HTF BIAS

    • Settings: Custom Timeframe Hours = 4 (H4); Number of Candles = 8; Transparent Body = true

    • Strategy: Trade on M5 only in the direction of the current H4 candle color.

  4. AUTOMATIC FIBONACCI FOR SWING HIGHS/LOWS

    • Settings: Custom Timeframe Hours = 168 (Weekly); Show Internal Levels = true; Show 20% and 80% = true

    • Strategy: Use the automatic levels as support/resistance zones.

  5. VOLATILITY AND RANGE ANALYSIS

    • Settings: Number of Candles = 20; Show Projection Levels = true

    • Strategy: Observe the size of the HTF candles to identify volatility expansion/contraction.

UNIQUE ADVANTAGES OF THE INDICATOR

  1. COMPLETELY CUSTOMIZABLE TIMEFRAMES

    • Other Indicators: Only display M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1

    • HTF Candles Pro: Creates 24H, 36H, 48H, 72H, 96H, 120H... any value!

  2. INTEGRATED AND AUTOMATIC FIBONACCI

    • Other Indicators: Only show HTF candles, you have to draw Fibonacci manually

    • HTF Candles Pro: Automatic Fibonacci on every candle with projections included

  3. CUSTOMIZABLE MULTIPLIERS

    • Other Indicators: Fixed Fibonacci levels

    • HTF Candles Pro: Define your own levels (0.236, 0.382, 0.618, 1.272, 2.618, etc.)

  4. NO REPAINT

    • ✅ All candles and levels are historical and do not change

    • ✅ What you see is what actually happened

    • ✅ Perfect for backtesting and reliable analysis

  5. PROFESSIONAL INTERFACE

    • ✅ Toggle button for clean charts when not needed

    • ✅ Total customization of colors and dimensions

    • ✅ Automatic labels with intelligent positioning

HOW TO USE THE INDICATOR

STEP 1: INSTALLATION

  • Purchase the indicator from MQL5 Market

  • Open MetaTrader 5

  • Go to Navigator → Market → My Products

  • Find "HTF Candles Pro with Fibonacci Levels"

  • Drag it onto the desired chart

STEP 2: INITIAL SETUP

  • Define your Custom Timeframe Hours (example: 24 for daily)

  • Adjust Number of Candles (recommended: 10-15)

  • Configure Candle Width Bars according to your current timeframe

  • Customize colors to your preference

  • Activate Show Internal Levels and Show Projection Levels

STEP 3: POSITION ADJUSTMENT

  • Use X Relative to move the candles left/right

  • Adjust Label Left Offset so that labels do not overlap

  • Position the Toggle Button where it is most comfortable

STEP 4: OPTIMIZATION

  • Adjust Candle Separation for optimal spacing

  • If candles look small, increase Candle Width Bars

  • Experiment with Transparent Body for different visualizations

  • Customize multipliers according to your Fibonacci strategy

STEP 5: USE IN TRADING

  • Identify the general trend with the HTF candles

  • Look for entries at Fibonacci levels (50%, 75%)

  • Use projections for Take Profit targets

  • Confirm with price action on your operating timeframe

TECHNICAL REQUIREMENTS

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Build 3450 or higher)

  • H1 Data: The indicator requires H1 bar history to be available

  • Activations: 5 licenses included per purchase

  • Compatible Timeframes: All (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1)

  • Symbols: Compatible with Forex, Indices, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies

  • Resources: Lightweight, does not consume significant CPU resources

This indicator is perfect for:

  • Swing Traders who trade on low timeframes but need HTF context

  • SMC/ICT Traders who require constant multi-timeframe analysis

  • Fibonacci Traders who seek automatic and precise levels

  • Scalpers who need directional bias from higher timeframes

  • Price Action Traders who combine HTF structure with LTF patterns

  • Technical Analysts who require flexibility in customized timeframes


Рекомендуем также
PivotWave
Jeffrey Quiatchon
Индикаторы
Introducing PivotWave – your ultimate trading companion that redefines precision and market analysis. Designed with traders in mind, PivotWave is more than just an indicator; it’s a powerful tool that captures the pulse of the market, identifying key turning points and trends with pinpoint accuracy. PivotWave leverages advanced algorithms to provide clear visual signals for optimal entry and exit points, making it easier for traders to navigate volatile market conditions. Whether you are a begin
Rocket Trend
Andriy Sydoruk
Индикаторы
Индикатор Rocket Trend трендовый. Индикатор рисует вдоль графика двухцветные точки соединенные между собой линиями. Это трендовый индикатор, представляет из себя алгоритмический индикатор. Прост в работе и понимании при появлении синего кружка необходимо покупать, при появлении красного - продавать. Индикатор используется для скальпинга и пипсовки, не плохо себя зарекомендовал. Rocket Trend доступный для анализа направления тренда за конкретный отрезок времени. Идеально подходит для начинающих
Clever Market Profile LVNs MT5
Carlos Forero
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Description The indicator uses market profile theory to show the most relevant trading zones, on a daily basis. The zones to be shown are LVN (low volume nodes) and POC (point of control). An LVN zone is one which represents price areas with the least time or volume throughout the day. Typically, these areas indicate a supply or demand initiative, and in the future, they can turn into important breakout or retracement zones. A POC zone is one which represents price areas with the most time or vo
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Индикаторы
Индикатор строит текущие котировки, которые можно сравнить с историческими и на этом основании сделать прогноз ценового движения. Индикатор имеет текстовое поле для быстрой навигации к нужной дате. Параметры : Symbol - выбор символа, который будет отображать индикатор; SymbolPeriod - выбор периода, с которого индикатор будет брать данные; IndicatorColor - цвет индикатора; Inverse - true переворачивает котировки, false - исходный вид; Далее идут настройки текстового поля, в которое можно ввес
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Индикаторы
Индикатор SMC Venom Model BPR — профессиональный инструмент для трейдеров, работающих в рамках концепции Smart Money (SMC). Он автоматически идентифицирует на графике цены два ключевых паттерна:  FVG   (Fair Value Gap) — комбинация их трёх свечей, в которой имеется разрыв между первой и третьей свечой. Формирует зону между уровнями, где отсутствует поддержка объемов, что часто приводит к коррекции цены. BPR   (Balanced Price Range)— комбинация двух FVG-паттернов, образующих «мост»  — зону пробо
Market Structures Pro MT5
Andrei Novichkov
Индикаторы
Индикатор Market Structures Pro находит и показывает на графике 5 (пять) паттернов системы Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , а именно: Break Of Structures (BoS) Change of character (CHoCH) Equal Highs & Lows Premium, Equilibrium and Discount зоны с сеткой Фибо High-high, Low-low, High-low and Low-high экстремумы   Паттерны отображаются для двух режимов - Swing   и  Internal  и легко различаются цветом на график. Для режима Internal выбраны более контрастные цвета, более тонкие линии и меньший размер
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.67 (3)
Индикаторы
Индикатор объемного профиля рынка + умный осциллятор. Работает практически на всех инструментах-валютные пары, акции, фьючерсы, криптовалюта, на реальных объемах и на тиковых. Можно задавать как автоматическое определение диапазона построения профиля, например, за неделю или месяц и т.д. так и устанавливать диапазон вручную передвигая границы (две вертикальные линии красная и синяя). Показывается в виде гистограммы. Ширина гистограммы на данном уровне означает, условно, количество сделок, пр
Trend Speaker
Shelly
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Speaker — это мощный инструмент, предназначенный для трейдеров, которые хотят легко отслеживать и анализировать рыночные тренды в реальном времени. Он предоставляет четкие и надежные сигналы на покупку и продажу на графике, что делает его невероятно удобным для оценки текущего тренда на рынке. Благодаря удобному интерфейсу, Trend Speaker гарантирует, что вы никогда не пропустите потенциальную торговую возможность, помогая вам принимать обоснованные решения и улучшать вашу торгову
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Индикаторы
Профиль Рынка (Market Profile) определяет ряд типов дней, которые помогают трейдеру распознать поведение рынка. Ключевая особенность - это область значений (Value Area), представляющая диапазон ценового действия, в котором произошло 70% торговли. Понимание области значений может помочь трейдерам вникнуть в направление рынка и установить торговлю с более высокими шансами на успех. Это отличное дополнение к любой системе, которую вы возможно используете. Blahtech Limited представляет сообществу Me
Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
Fabio Albano
Индикаторы
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns, including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patter
Waves PRO
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
Индикаторы
For those who appreciate Richard Wyckoff approach for reading the markets, we at Minions Labs designed a tool derived - yes, derived, we put our own vision and sauce into this indicator - which we called Waves PRO . This indicator provides a ZigZag controlled by the market volatility (ATR) to build its legs, AND on each ZigZag leg, we present the vital data statistics about it. Simple and objective. This indicator is also derived from the great book called " The Secret Science of Price and Volum
New Awesome Oscillator Mt5
Nikolay Kositsin
Индикаторы
Awesome Oscillator Билла Уильямса с возможностью тонкой настройки и замены алгоритмов усреднения индикатора, что значительно расширяет возможности применения этого осциллятора в алгоритмическом трейдинге и приближает его по своим свойствам к такому индикатору, как MACD. Для уменьшения ценовых шумов итоговый индикатор обработан дополнительным усреднением Smooth.  Индикатор имеет возможность подавать алерты, отправлять почтовые сообщения и push-сигналы при смене направления движения осциллятора и
Heiken Ashi CE Filtered MT5
Mykola Khandus
Индикаторы
Heiken Ashi CE Filtered - индикатор, генерирующий торговые сигналы на основе свечей Heiken Ashi c использованием дополнительной фильтрации. Для фильтрации используется: Chandelier Exits , основанный на изменении ATR, для определения направления торговли. Вы можете скачать этот индикатор здесь: Chandelier Exits Zero Lags SMA ,  основанный на линейной регрессии, для дополнительного подтверждения тренда.  Вы можете скачать этот индикатор здесь:  Zero Lags SMA Основные функции : Сигналы на покупку/п
Crash index scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Индикаторы
Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator for the Crash 1000 Deriv Synthetic Index. Introduction The Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator is a specialized tool designed for the Crash 1000 index on the Deriv Synthetic market. This indicator is particularly useful for scalping on the M1 timeframe, helping traders to identify precise entry and exit points for buy positions. It is designed to be non-repainting, providing clear signals with audible alerts and push notifications, and is compatible with mobile devices th
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Индикаторы
Range Directional Force Indicator – Designed for You to Optimize! The Range Directional Force Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders by visualizing market dynamics and directional strength. Built to offer insights into market trends and reversals, this indicator is an invaluable asset for traders seeking precision in their strategies. However, it is important to note that this indicator is not optimized, leaving room for you to tailor it to your unique trading preferences.
Super Galaxy JP Market Profile MT5
Sekar Govinthan
Индикаторы
A Market Profile (time price opportunity) implementation with an option to mark a point of control (POC) based on   volume   . Config: Hide default candles. Select a session time using exchange timezone. Experiment with tick multiplier value to achieve desired level of detail. Choose the symbols of your choice, e.g. squares or A-Z chars. For multiple sessions you will have to add additional instances of this script with a different time configuration. Limitations: TradingView has a hard limi
Vwap RSJ
JETINVEST
4.8 (10)
Индикаторы
VWAP RSJ is an indicator that plots the Hourly, Daily, Weekly and Monthly  VWAP Lines. Large institutional buyers and   mutual funds   use the VWAP ratio to help move into or out of stocks with as small of a market impact as possible. Therefore, when possible, institutions will try to buy below the VWAP, or sell above it. This way their actions push the price back toward the average, instead of away from it. Based on this information I developed this indicator that combines 4 types of VWAP Tim
FREE
Weis Waves
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
2.83 (18)
Индикаторы
The original author is David Weis, an expert in the Wyckoff Method. The Weis Wave is a modern adaptation of the 1930's Wyckoff Method, another expert in Tape Reading techniques and Chart Analysis. Weis Waves takes market volume and stacks it into waves according to price conditions giving the trader valuable insights about the market conditions. If you want to learn more about this subject you can find tons of videos in YouTube. Just look for "The Wickoff Method", "Weis Wave" and "Volume Spread
FREE
Volume Profile Density v2
Vincent Jose Proenca
Индикаторы
Volume Profile Density V2.40 Отображает распределение объема по уровням цены, показывая зоны институционального интереса. В отличие от обычного объема по времени, показывает, где объем реально сосредоточен. Основное: Горизонтальные полосы = объем на каждом уровне цены Длиннее полоса → больше объема Красные зоны = сильная поддержка / сопротивление Использование: Определение зон поддержки и сопротивления Поиск POC (Point of Control) Определение Value Area (70% объема) Использование зон низкого объ
FREE
True Weis Wave
Atila Goncalves Firmino
Индикаторы
A version based on David Waves' description in his book 'Trade About to Happen' of his adaptation of the Wyckoff wave chart. The indicator directionally accumulates volume, adding to each brick or candle close, with color indication for up and down. it can be used it with tick or real volume, it also changes color when the accumulated value of the previous wave is exceeded, being the trade signal. Yellow color is used for doji candlestick, it will continue with accumulation without zero the sum
WaveTrend WT
Erol Mutlu
Индикаторы
An oscillator that shows price changes and identifies areas of overbought and oversold. It can also show trend reversal points. WaveTrend Oscillator is a port of a famous TS /MT indicator. When the oscillator is above the overbought band (red lines) and crosses down the signal (solid line), it is usually a good SELL signal. Similarly, when the oscillator crosses above the signal when below the Oversold band (green lines), it is a good BUY signal. Good luck.
Scale in points per bar
Vitaliy Kostrubko
Индикаторы
(Специальная акция к Новому Году - беЗплатное распространение!) Индикатор показывает реальный 'Масштаб по пунктам на бар' (идентично как при ручном выставлении в Терминале, см.скрин) в правом верхнем углу Графика. Изменение отображаемого значения происходит МГНОВЕННО при любом изменении масштаба высоты/ширины графика! (что очень удобно при планировании скриншотов). в Настройках: смена языка (Русский / Английский), размер шрифта отображаемого текста, коэфициент смещения текстовой метки от угла г
FREE
BoxChart MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Рынок несправедлив, хотя бы потому, что всего лишь 10% игроков управляют 90% капитала. У рядового трейдера мало шансов, чтобы противостоять этим «хищникам». Но выход есть, необходимо всего лишь перейти на другую сторону, необходимо находиться в числе этих 10% «акул», научиться распознавать их намерения и двигаться вместе с ними. Объем - это единственный опережающий фактор, который безупречно работает на любом периоде и любом торговом инструменте. Сначала зарождается и накапливается объем, и толь
Profile Map MT5
Dmitriy Sapegin
5 (5)
Индикаторы
Профиль Рынка (Market Profile) помогает трейдеру распознать поведение крупных игроков на рынке и обозначить зоны их интересов. Ключевая особенность - это отображение в понятном графическом формате диапазона ценового действия, в котором произошло 70% торговли. Понимание расположения области накопления объема может помочь трейдерам увеличить вероятность на успех. При этом данный инструмент может служить как самостоятельной системой, так и использоваться в сочетании с другими индикаторами и система
Forex mastery X marks the spot
Nardus Van Staden
Индикаторы
Introducing "X Marks the Spot" – Your Ultimate MetaTrader 5 Indicator for Perfect Trades! Are you tired of the guesswork in trading? Ready to take your MetaTrader 5 experience to a whole new level? Look no further – "X Marks the Spot" is here to revolutionize your trading strategy! What is "X Marks the Spot"? "X Marks the Spot" is not just another indicator – it's your personal trading compass that works seamlessly on all timeframes . Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader,
Power Trade Indicator Plus
Joel Malebana
Индикаторы
Introducing the Power Trade Plus indicator designed by a small group of traders with a few years of experience trading the market profitably.  The Power Trade Plus is derived from the Power Trade indicator,  the indicator strive in powerful sniper entries and take profit levels,  with an algorithm that's can determine the markets volatility and Provides entries based on the current market volatility. This indicator is much more effective in stock ,currencies and indices.
PriceDensity
Andriy Sydoruk
Индикаторы
PriceDensity — профессиональный индикатор плотности цены для выявления ключевых уровней PriceDensity — это интеллектуальный индикатор визуализации зон ценовой плотности. Он анализирует историю цен и автоматически определяет ценовые уровни, где активность рынка была максимальной. Эти зоны показывают, где рынок "останавливался" чаще всего — то есть потенциальные уровни поддержки и сопротивления, основанные не на догадках, а на фактической частоте появления цены. Индикатор будет полезен всем, кто и
Surf Board
Mohammadal Alizadehmadani
Индикаторы
Benefits of the Surfboard indicator : Entry signals without repainting If a signal appears and is confirmed, it does NOT disappear anymore, unlike indicators with repainting, which lead to major financial losses because they can show a signal and then remove it. perfect opening of trades The indicator algorithms allow you to find the Peak and floor position to enter a deal (buy or sell an asset), which increases the success rate for each and every trader using it. Surfboard works with any asset
SimSim Arrow Momentum MT5
Aleksandr Tyunev
Индикаторы
SimSim Arrow Momentum стандартный "Momentum" индикатор, но стрелочной версии. Версия для MetaTrader 4 Параметры индикатора аналогичны стандартным, плюс один дополнительный параметр   Delta . Delta    = 0 - 100  Deviations as of the 100 value. Изменение уровня 100 индикатора, Возможны плюс и минус. Индикатор формирует сигнал когда цена пересекает линию уровня = 100 +- Delta. Включите для работы "CONTROL DEAL" и сделки по сигналу индикатора, будут открыты автоматически. Вы можете использовать
VWAP Simple
Deibson Carvalho
4.24 (29)
Индикаторы
Средневзвешенная по объему цена аналогична скользящей средней, за исключением того, что объем включен для взвешивания средней цены за период. Средневзвешенная по объему цена [VWAP] - это динамическое средневзвешенное значение, предназначенное для более точного отражения истинной средней цены ценной бумаги за определенный период. Математически VWAP - это сумма денег (т. Е. Объем х цена), деленная на общий объем в любой временной интервал, обычно с рынка, открытого для рынка. VWAP отражает рын
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Индикаторы
Если вы покупаете этот индикатор, вы получите мой профессиональный Trade Manager + EA БЕСПЛАТНО. Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что эта торговая система является индикатором без перерисовки, без повторной отрисовки и без задержки, что делает ее идеальной как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Онлайн курс, руководство и загрузка пресетов. «Smart Trend Trading System MT5» - это комплексное торговое решение, созданное для новичков и опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 10 премиаль
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Power Candles – Входные сигналы на основе силы для любого рынка Power Candles переносит проверенный анализ силы Stein Investments прямо на ценовой график. Вместо реакции только на цену каждая свеча окрашивается на основе реальной рыночной силы, позволяя мгновенно распознавать накопление импульса, ускорение силы и четкие смены тренда. Одна логика для всех рынков Power Candles автоматически работает со всеми торговыми инструментами . Индикатор определяет, является ли текущий символ валютной парой
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Индикаторы
Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Минимум Риска", "Взвешенный Риск" и "Стратегия Выжидания", Пошаговый видео-мануал, который поможет вам быстро установить, на
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Индикаторы
Entry In The Zone и SMC Multi Timeframe — это инструмент для анализа рынка в реальном времени, разработанный на основе концепций Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Он создан для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам системно анализировать рыночную структуру и получать более ясное представление об общем направлении рынка. Система автоматически анализирует точки разворота, ключевые зоны и рыночную структуру на нескольких таймфреймах, отображая точки интереса (POI), сигналы без перерисовки и автоматические уровни
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Индикаторы
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Торговая Система для Золота (XAU/USD) на MetaTrader 5 Для серьезного трейдера: Подходите к торговле Золотом со структурированной, основанной на данных методологией, которая сочетает в себе несколько факторов рыночного анализа. Этот инструмент создан для поддержки вашего анализа торговли Золотом. Ограниченная Ценовая Возможность Это шанс приобрести Gold Sniper Scalper Pro до повышения цены. Цена продукта будет увеличиваться на $50 после каждых 10 последующих покупок. О
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый индикатор не перерисовывается, не перерисовывает и не отставает, что делает его идеальным как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Руководство пользователя: настройки, вводы и стратегия. Атомный аналитик - это индикатор ценового действия PA, который использует силу и импульс цены, чтобы найти лучший край на рынке. Оборудованный расширенными фильтрами, которые помогают убирать шумы и ложные сигналы, и повышают торговый потенциал. Испо
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Индикаторы
АКЦИЯ НА ЗАПУСК Цена Azimuth Pro установлена на уровне 299 $ для первых 100 покупателей. Финальная цена составит 499 $ . РАЗНИЦА МЕЖДУ РОЗНИЧНЫМИ И ИНСТИТУЦИОНАЛЬНЫМИ ВХОДАМИ — НЕ В ИНДИКАТОРЕ, А В МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИИ. Большинство трейдеров входят на произвольных ценовых уровнях, гонясь за импульсом или реагируя на запаздывающие сигналы. Институциональные игроки ждут, пока цена достигнет структурных уровней, где спрос и предложение действительно меняются. Azimuth Pro автоматически определяет эти
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Индикаторы
Раскройте силу торговли трендами с помощью индикатора Trend Screener: вашего идеального решения для торговли трендами, основанного на нечеткой логике и мультивалютной системе! Повысьте уровень своей торговли по тренду с помощью Trend Screener, революционного индикатора тренда, основанного на нечеткой логике. Это мощный индикатор отслеживания тренда, который сочетает в себе более 13 инструментов и функций премиум-класса и 3 торговые стратегии, что делает его универсальным выбором для превращения
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Smart Stop Indicator – Интеллектуальная точность стоп лоссов прямо на графике Обзор Smart Stop Indicator это специализированное решение для трейдеров, которые хотят устанавливать стоп лоссы чётко и методично, а не на интуитивной основе. Индикатор объединяет классическую логику прайс экшн (higher highs, lower lows) с современной системой распознавания пробоев, чтобы определить действительно логичный уровень стопа. В трендах, диапазонах или фазах резких движений он показывает оптимальные зоны SL
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
Представляю Вам отличный технический индикатор GRABBER, который работает, как готовая торговая стратегия "Все включено"! В одном программном коде интегрированы мощные инструменты для технического анализа рынка, торговые сигналы (стрелки), функции алертов и Push уведомлений.  Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно БЕСПЛАТНО:  Grabber Утилиту для автоматического управления открытыми ордерами, Пошаговый видео-мануал : как установить, настроить и торговать, Авторские сет-файлы дл
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот Торговый Инструмент является Неперерисовывающимся Нерепейнтинговым Индикатором, что делает его идеальным для профессиональной торговли. Онлайн-курс, руководство пользователя и демонстрация. Индикатор Концепций Умного Действия Цены - очень мощный инструмент как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 20 полезных индикаторов в одном, комбинируя передовые торговые идеи, такие как анализ Inner Circle Trader и стратегии торговли концеп
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Ai - отличный инструмент, который улучшит анализ рынка трейдером, сочетая идентификацию тренда с точками входа и предупреждениями о развороте. Этот индикатор позволяет пользователям уверенно и точно ориентироваться в сложностях рынка Форекс Помимо первичных сигналов, индикатор Trend Ai определяет вторичные точки входа, возникающие во время откатов или коррекций, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из коррекции цены в рамках установленного тренда. Важные преимущества: · Работае
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Индикаторы
Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэк-тестами, подтверждением производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими цифрами и статистикой повсюду , но после использования в итоге сливали свой счет? Не стоит доверять только сигналу, необходимо знать, почему он появился в первую очередь, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP доступом + Доступна мобильная версия Новый взгляд на рынок
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Индикаторы
IX Power: Получите рыночные инсайты для индексов, сырьевых товаров, криптовалют и форекс Обзор IX Power — это универсальный инструмент для анализа силы индексов, сырьевых товаров, криптовалют и форекс. В то время как FX Power предлагает наивысшую точность для валютных пар, используя данные всех доступных пар, IX Power фокусируется исключительно на данных рынка базового символа. Это делает IX Power отличным выбором для некорреляционных рынков и надежным инструментом для форекса, если вам не нуж
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Индикаторы
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
Индикаторы
FX Levels: Исключительно точные уровни поддержки и сопротивления для всех рынков Краткий обзор Ищете надежный способ определить уровни поддержки и сопротивления для любых инструментов—валют, индексов, акций или сырьевых товаров? FX Levels сочетает традиционный «Lighthouse» метод с современным динамическим подходом, обеспечивая почти универсальную точность. Благодаря сочетанию опыта реальных брокеров и автоматических ежедневных плюс «в реальном времени» обновлений, FX Levels поможет вам выявлят
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Berma Bands (BBs) является ценным инструментом для трейдеров, стремящихся определить и извлечь выгоду из рыночных тенденций. Анализируя взаимосвязь между ценой и BBs, трейдеры могут определить, находится ли рынок в фазе тренда или диапазона. Посетите [ Блог Berma Home ], чтобы узнать больше. Berma Bands состоят из трех отдельных линий: Upper Berma Band, Middle Berma Band и Lower Berma Band. Эти линии наносятся вокруг цены, создавая визуальное представление движения цены относительно об
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Индикаторы
FX Volume: Оцените подлинную динамику рынка глазами брокера Краткий обзор Хотите вывести свою торговлю на новый уровень? FX Volume дает вам информацию в реальном времени о том, как розничные трейдеры и брокеры распределяют свои позиции — задолго до появления запаздывающих отчетов типа COT. Независимо от того, стремитесь ли вы к стабильной прибыли или ищете дополнительное преимущество на рынке, FX Volume поможет выявлять крупные дисбалансы, подтверждать пробои и совершенствовать управление риск
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Самотестируемый и самооптимизируемый и ндикатор Matreshka: 1. Я вляется интерпретацией Теории Волнового Анализа Элиотта. 2. За основу взят принцип индикатора типа ZigZag, а волны строятся на принципе интерпретации теории ДеМарка. 3. Фильтрует волны по длине и высоте. 4. Рисует до шести уровней ZigZag одновременно , отслеживая волны разных порядков. 5. Отмечает Импульсные и Откатные волны. 6. Рисует стрелки для открытия позиций 7. Рисует три канала. 8. Отмечает уровни поддержки и сопротивления. 9
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Индикаторы
Скринер поддержки и сопротивления находится в одном индикаторе уровня для MetaTrader, который предоставляет несколько инструментов внутри одного индикатора. Доступные инструменты: 1. Скринер структуры рынка. 2. Зона бычьего отката. 3. Зона медвежьего отката. 4. Ежедневные опорные точки 5. еженедельные опорные точки 6. ежемесячные опорные точки 7. Сильные поддержка и сопротивление, основанные на гармоническом паттерне и объеме. 8. Зоны уровня берега. ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ ВРЕМЯ: Индикатор подд
Meravith AUTO
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Meravith Auto — это автоматизированная версия торговой системы Meravith. Индикатор состоит из линии тренда, которая меняет свой цвет. В бычьем состоянии она зелёная, а в медвежьем — красная. Это линия поддержки тренда. Линии ликвидности, где бычий объём равен медвежьему объёму. Линии тройной бычьей девиации. Линии тройной медвежьей девиации. Фиолетовых и синих точек, которые указывают на высокий объём. Фиолетовая точка показывает объём, превышающий средний на две девиации, а синяя — на две девиа
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Индикаторы
TPSproTrend PRO определяет момент, когда рынок действительно меняет направление, и формирует точку входа в начале движения. Вы входите в рынок тогда, когда цена только начинает двигаться, а не после того, как движение уже прошло.  Индикатор   не перерисовывает сигналы, автоматически отображает точки входа, Stop Loss и Take Profit, делая торговлю понятной, наглядной и структурированной. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   VERSION MT4   Основные преимущества Сигналы без перерисовки.  Все сигналы фиксированные. Е
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 — это индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который автоматизирует анализ структуры рынка и концепций ICT / Smart Money . Он не открывает сделки и не управляет ордерами: это инструмент визуального анализа , а не торговый робот. Что показывает индикатор Индикатор сканирует график и выделяет следующую информацию : Структура рынка : ключевые свинги, HH, HL, LH, LL Пробои структуры : Break of Structure (BOS) и Change of Cha
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Forecaster использует уникальный авторский алгоритм для определения точек входа в сделку по пробойной стратегии. Индикатор определяет ценовые скопления и анализирует движение цены возле уровней и показывает сигнал, когда цена пробивает уровень. Индикатор Trend Forecaster подходит для любых финансовых активов: валюты (Форекс), металлы, акции, индексы, криптовалюты. Также индикатор можно настроить для работы на любых тайм-фреймах, однако в качестве рабочего тайм-фрейма все же реком
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper   , инновационный индикатор MQL5, который меняет способ определения разворотов тренда и торговли ими! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Снайперский индикатор Quantum Trend       разработан, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря инновационному способу определения разворотов тренда с чрезвычайно высокой точностью. ***Купите индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper и получите индикатор Qu
Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
Franck Martin
4.69 (13)
Индикаторы
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв