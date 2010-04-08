HTF Candles Pro with Fibonacci Levels MT5
WHAT IS HTF CANDLES PRO?
HTF Candles Pro is an advanced Multi-Timeframe indicator that constructs custom higher-timeframe candles directly from H1 bars, combining this visualization with a complete system of internal Fibonacci levels and projections. Unlike other HTF indicators that only display standard MetaTrader timeframes, this indicator allows you to create completely customized timeframes (24H, 48H, 72H, 96H, etc.) by aggregating 1-hour bars.
KEY FEATURES
1. CUSTOM CANDLE CONSTRUCTION
Custom Timeframes: Create any hour-based timeframe (24H, 48H, 72H, etc.)
Construction from H1: Aggregates 1-hour bars to form higher-timeframe candles
Configurable Quantity: Displays from 1 to 20 HTF candles simultaneously
Automatic Update: Candles update in real-time with no repainting
No Limitations: Not restricted to MT5's standard timeframes
2. INTEGRATED FIBONACCI SYSTEM
The indicator includes a complete automatic Fibonacci analysis system:
Internal Levels (Retracements):
0%: Candle base (Low)
25%: First retracement level
50%: Mid-level (equilibrium)
75%: Second retracement level
100%: Candle top (High)
20% and 80%: Optional additional levels for fine analysis
Projection Levels:
Upper Projections: +1.0x, +1.618x (Golden Ratio), +2.0x
Lower Projections: -1.0x, -1.618x (Golden Ratio), -2.0x
Usage: Identify price targets and extension zones
3. COMPLETE COLOR CUSTOMIZATION
Bullish Candles: Customizable color for bullish candle bodies
Bearish Candles: Customizable color for bearish candle bodies
Candle Borders: Independent color for outlines
Wicks: Customizable color for upper and lower shadows
Transparent Body: Option to display only outlines
Labels and Levels: Customizable color for labels and Fibonacci lines
4. DIMENSION AND POSITION CONTROL
Candle Width: Configurable in bars of the current timeframe (e.g., 15 bars)
-
-
-
Label Position: Configurable offset for price labels
Text Size: Adjusts the size of numerical labels
5. ACTIVATION/DEACTIVATION BUTTON
Quick Toggle: Integrated button to show/hide the indicator with one click
-
-
-
-
MOST IMPORTANT INPUTS
|GROUP
|INPUT
|Range/Value
|Description
|Display Settings (Visualisation)
|X Relative (Horizontal Position)
|1 - 1000+ bars
|Determines how many bars back from the current price the HTF candles start drawing.
|Transparent Body
|true / false
|If active, only displays the candle outline without fill.
|Label Color
|Color Selector
|Color of all texts and labels (Fibonacci levels, price tags).
|Multi-Timeframe Candles (HTF Candle Settings)
|Show Candles
|true / false
|Activates or deactivates the display of HTF candles.
|Custom Timeframe Hours
|1 - 1000+ hours
|Defines how many hours each HTF candle has. UNIQUE FEATURE: Not limited to standard timeframes.
|Number of Candles
|1 - 20 candles
|How many HTF candles to show on the chart.
|Candle Width Bars
|5 - 50+ bars
|Width of each HTF candle measured in bars of the current timeframe.
|Candle Separation Bars
|0 - 20+ bars
|Space between consecutive HTF candles.
|Bullish Body Color / Bearish Body Color
|Color Selector
|Colors for bullish (green) and bearish (red) candles.
|Body Border Color
|Color Selector
|Color of the candle outline.
|Wick Color
|Color Selector
|Color of the upper and lower shadows.
|Level Display (Level Visualization)
|Label Left Offset Bars
|10 - 100+ bars
|Distance from the last HTF candle to where the price labels appear.
|Show Internal Levels
|true / false
|Activates all internal Fibonacci levels (0%-100%).
|Show Projection Levels
|true / false
|Activates Fibonacci projections up and down.
|Internal Multipliers (Internal Multipliers)
|0% Multiplier
|Default: 0.0
|Candle base (usually the Low). Customizable.
|25% Multiplier
|Default: 0.25
|First retracement level. Customizable.
|50% Multiplier
|Default: 0.5
|Mid-level, equilibrium point. Customizable.
|75% Multiplier
|Default: 0.75
|Second retracement level. Customizable.
|100% Multiplier
|Default: 1.0
|Candle top (usually the High). Customizable.
|Additional Levels (Additional Levels)
|Show 20% Level / Show 80% Level
|true / false
|Activates additional levels for more detailed analysis.
|20% Multiplier / 80% Multiplier
|Default: 0.2 / 0.8
|Exact position of these optional levels. Customizable.
|Projection Multipliers (Projection Multipliers)
|Upper Projection 1x / 2x / 1.618x
|Default: 1.0, 2.0, 1.618
|Upward projections (bullish targets). Customizable.
|Lower Projection 1x / 2x / 1.618x
|Default: 1.0, 2.0, 1.618
|Downward projections (bearish targets). Customizable.
|Toggle Button (Activation Button)
|Show OB Default (Show by Default)
|true / false
|Whether the indicator is visible when the chart loads.
|Button X Position / Y Position
|0 - 1000+ pixels
|Exact position of the button on the screen.
|Button Corner
|CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, CORNER_LEFT_LOWER, CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER, CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER
|From which corner the X/Y coordinates are measured.
|Button Width / Height
|50 - 200 pixels
|Size of the toggle button.
USE CASES AND STRATEGIES
SWING TRADING WITH HTF DAILY
Settings: Custom Timeframe Hours = 24 (Daily); Number of Candles = 15; Show Internal Levels = true
-
Strategy: Trade on M15 or H1 looking for entries at the 50% or 75% levels of the daily candles.
-
SMC/ICT MULTI-TIMEFRAME ANALYSIS
Settings: Custom Timeframe Hours = 240 (10 days / approximate Weekly); Show Projection Levels = true
-
Strategy: Identify liquidity zones at the $\pm 1.618\text{x}$ projections.
-
SCALPING WITH HTF BIAS
Settings: Custom Timeframe Hours = 4 (H4); Number of Candles = 8; Transparent Body = true
-
Strategy: Trade on M5 only in the direction of the current H4 candle color.
-
AUTOMATIC FIBONACCI FOR SWING HIGHS/LOWS
Settings: Custom Timeframe Hours = 168 (Weekly); Show Internal Levels = true; Show 20% and 80% = true
-
Strategy: Use the automatic levels as support/resistance zones.
-
VOLATILITY AND RANGE ANALYSIS
Settings: Number of Candles = 20; Show Projection Levels = true
-
Strategy: Observe the size of the HTF candles to identify volatility expansion/contraction.
-
UNIQUE ADVANTAGES OF THE INDICATOR
COMPLETELY CUSTOMIZABLE TIMEFRAMES
❌ Other Indicators: Only display M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1
✅ HTF Candles Pro: Creates 24H, 36H, 48H, 72H, 96H, 120H... any value!
-
INTEGRATED AND AUTOMATIC FIBONACCI
❌ Other Indicators: Only show HTF candles, you have to draw Fibonacci manually
-
✅ HTF Candles Pro: Automatic Fibonacci on every candle with projections included
-
CUSTOMIZABLE MULTIPLIERS
-
-
✅ HTF Candles Pro: Define your own levels (0.236, 0.382, 0.618, 1.272, 2.618, etc.)
-
-
✅ All candles and levels are historical and do not change
✅ What you see is what actually happened
✅ Perfect for backtesting and reliable analysis
-
PROFESSIONAL INTERFACE
✅ Toggle button for clean charts when not needed
✅ Total customization of colors and dimensions
✅ Automatic labels with intelligent positioning
-
HOW TO USE THE INDICATOR
STEP 1: INSTALLATION
Purchase the indicator from MQL5 Market
Open MetaTrader 5
Go to Navigator → Market → My Products
Find "HTF Candles Pro with Fibonacci Levels"
Drag it onto the desired chart
STEP 2: INITIAL SETUP
Define your Custom Timeframe Hours (example: 24 for daily)
Adjust Number of Candles (recommended: 10-15)
Configure Candle Width Bars according to your current timeframe
Customize colors to your preference
Activate Show Internal Levels and Show Projection Levels
STEP 3: POSITION ADJUSTMENT
Use X Relative to move the candles left/right
Adjust Label Left Offset so that labels do not overlap
-
Position the Toggle Button where it is most comfortable
STEP 4: OPTIMIZATION
Adjust Candle Separation for optimal spacing
If candles look small, increase Candle Width Bars
Experiment with Transparent Body for different visualizations
Customize multipliers according to your Fibonacci strategy
STEP 5: USE IN TRADING
Identify the general trend with the HTF candles
Look for entries at Fibonacci levels (50%, 75%)
Use projections for Take Profit targets
Confirm with price action on your operating timeframe
TECHNICAL REQUIREMENTS
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Build 3450 or higher)
H1 Data: The indicator requires H1 bar history to be available
Activations: 5 licenses included per purchase
Compatible Timeframes: All (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1)
Symbols: Compatible with Forex, Indices, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies
Resources: Lightweight, does not consume significant CPU resources
This indicator is perfect for:
Swing Traders who trade on low timeframes but need HTF context
SMC/ICT Traders who require constant multi-timeframe analysis
Fibonacci Traders who seek automatic and precise levels
Scalpers who need directional bias from higher timeframes
Price Action Traders who combine HTF structure with LTF patterns
Technical Analysts who require flexibility in customized timeframes