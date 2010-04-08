HTF Candles Pro with Fibonacci Levels MT5

Display Settings (Visualisation) X Relative (Horizontal Position) 1 - 1000+ bars Determines how many bars back from the current price the HTF candles start drawing.

Transparent Body true / false If active, only displays the candle outline without fill.

Label Color Color Selector Color of all texts and labels (Fibonacci levels, price tags).

Multi-Timeframe Candles (HTF Candle Settings) Show Candles true / false Activates or deactivates the display of HTF candles.

Custom Timeframe Hours 1 - 1000+ hours Defines how many hours each HTF candle has. UNIQUE FEATURE: Not limited to standard timeframes.

Number of Candles 1 - 20 candles How many HTF candles to show on the chart.

Candle Width Bars 5 - 50+ bars Width of each HTF candle measured in bars of the current timeframe.

Candle Separation Bars 0 - 20+ bars Space between consecutive HTF candles.

Bullish Body Color / Bearish Body Color Color Selector Colors for bullish (green) and bearish (red) candles.

Body Border Color Color Selector Color of the candle outline.

Wick Color Color Selector Color of the upper and lower shadows.

Level Display (Level Visualization) Label Left Offset Bars 10 - 100+ bars Distance from the last HTF candle to where the price labels appear.

Show Internal Levels true / false Activates all internal Fibonacci levels (0%-100%).

Show Projection Levels true / false Activates Fibonacci projections up and down.

Internal Multipliers (Internal Multipliers) 0% Multiplier Default: 0.0 Candle base (usually the Low). Customizable.

25% Multiplier Default: 0.25 First retracement level. Customizable.

50% Multiplier Default: 0.5 Mid-level, equilibrium point. Customizable.

75% Multiplier Default: 0.75 Second retracement level. Customizable.

100% Multiplier Default: 1.0 Candle top (usually the High). Customizable.

Additional Levels (Additional Levels) Show 20% Level / Show 80% Level true / false Activates additional levels for more detailed analysis.

20% Multiplier / 80% Multiplier Default: 0.2 / 0.8 Exact position of these optional levels. Customizable.

Projection Multipliers (Projection Multipliers) Upper Projection 1x / 2x / 1.618x Default: 1.0, 2.0, 1.618 Upward projections (bullish targets). Customizable.

Lower Projection 1x / 2x / 1.618x Default: 1.0, 2.0, 1.618 Downward projections (bearish targets). Customizable.

Toggle Button (Activation Button) Show OB Default (Show by Default) true / false Whether the indicator is visible when the chart loads.

Button X Position / Y Position 0 - 1000+ pixels Exact position of the button on the screen.

Button Corner CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, CORNER_LEFT_LOWER, CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER, CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER From which corner the X/Y coordinates are measured.