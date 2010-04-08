HTF Candles Pro with Fibonacci Levels MT5

WHAT IS HTF CANDLES PRO?

HTF Candles Pro is an advanced Multi-Timeframe indicator that constructs custom higher-timeframe candles directly from H1 bars, combining this visualization with a complete system of internal Fibonacci levels and projections. Unlike other HTF indicators that only display standard MetaTrader timeframes, this indicator allows you to create completely customized timeframes (24H, 48H, 72H, 96H, etc.) by aggregating 1-hour bars.

KEY FEATURES

1. CUSTOM CANDLE CONSTRUCTION

  • Custom Timeframes: Create any hour-based timeframe (24H, 48H, 72H, etc.)

  • Construction from H1: Aggregates 1-hour bars to form higher-timeframe candles

  • Configurable Quantity: Displays from 1 to 20 HTF candles simultaneously

  • Automatic Update: Candles update in real-time with no repainting

  • No Limitations: Not restricted to MT5's standard timeframes

2. INTEGRATED FIBONACCI SYSTEM

The indicator includes a complete automatic Fibonacci analysis system:

  • Internal Levels (Retracements):

    • 0%: Candle base (Low)

    • 25%: First retracement level

    • 50%: Mid-level (equilibrium)

    • 75%: Second retracement level

    • 100%: Candle top (High)

    • 20% and 80%: Optional additional levels for fine analysis

  • Projection Levels:

    • Upper Projections: +1.0x, +1.618x (Golden Ratio), +2.0x

    • Lower Projections: -1.0x, -1.618x (Golden Ratio), -2.0x

  • Usage: Identify price targets and extension zones

3. COMPLETE COLOR CUSTOMIZATION

  • Bullish Candles: Customizable color for bullish candle bodies

  • Bearish Candles: Customizable color for bearish candle bodies

  • Candle Borders: Independent color for outlines

  • Wicks: Customizable color for upper and lower shadows

  • Transparent Body: Option to display only outlines

  • Labels and Levels: Customizable color for labels and Fibonacci lines

4. DIMENSION AND POSITION CONTROL

  • Candle Width: Configurable in bars of the current timeframe (e.g., 15 bars)

  • Separation Between Candles: Adjustable space between each HTF candle

  • Horizontal Position: Adjust where candles begin to draw (X Relative)

  • Label Position: Configurable offset for price labels

  • Text Size: Adjusts the size of numerical labels

5. ACTIVATION/DEACTIVATION BUTTON

  • Quick Toggle: Integrated button to show/hide the indicator with one click

  • Customizable Positioning: Place the button anywhere on the chart

  • Configurable Corner: 4 corner options (upper/lower, left/right)

  • Adjustable Dimensions: Customize the button's size

  • Visual Status: Changes color depending on whether it is active or inactive

MOST IMPORTANT INPUTS

GROUP INPUT Range/Value Description
Display Settings (Visualisation) X Relative (Horizontal Position) 1 - 1000+ bars Determines how many bars back from the current price the HTF candles start drawing.
Transparent Body true / false If active, only displays the candle outline without fill.
Label Color Color Selector Color of all texts and labels (Fibonacci levels, price tags).
Multi-Timeframe Candles (HTF Candle Settings) Show Candles true / false Activates or deactivates the display of HTF candles.
Custom Timeframe Hours 1 - 1000+ hours Defines how many hours each HTF candle has. UNIQUE FEATURE: Not limited to standard timeframes.
Number of Candles 1 - 20 candles How many HTF candles to show on the chart.
Candle Width Bars 5 - 50+ bars Width of each HTF candle measured in bars of the current timeframe.
Candle Separation Bars 0 - 20+ bars Space between consecutive HTF candles.
Bullish Body Color / Bearish Body Color Color Selector Colors for bullish (green) and bearish (red) candles.
Body Border Color Color Selector Color of the candle outline.
Wick Color Color Selector Color of the upper and lower shadows.
Level Display (Level Visualization) Label Left Offset Bars 10 - 100+ bars Distance from the last HTF candle to where the price labels appear.
Show Internal Levels true / false Activates all internal Fibonacci levels (0%-100%).
Show Projection Levels true / false Activates Fibonacci projections up and down.
Internal Multipliers (Internal Multipliers) 0% Multiplier Default: 0.0 Candle base (usually the Low). Customizable.
25% Multiplier Default: 0.25 First retracement level. Customizable.
50% Multiplier Default: 0.5 Mid-level, equilibrium point. Customizable.
75% Multiplier Default: 0.75 Second retracement level. Customizable.
100% Multiplier Default: 1.0 Candle top (usually the High). Customizable.
Additional Levels (Additional Levels) Show 20% Level / Show 80% Level true / false Activates additional levels for more detailed analysis.
20% Multiplier / 80% Multiplier Default: 0.2 / 0.8 Exact position of these optional levels. Customizable.
Projection Multipliers (Projection Multipliers) Upper Projection 1x / 2x / 1.618x Default: 1.0, 2.0, 1.618 Upward projections (bullish targets). Customizable.
Lower Projection 1x / 2x / 1.618x Default: 1.0, 2.0, 1.618 Downward projections (bearish targets). Customizable.
Toggle Button (Activation Button) Show OB Default (Show by Default) true / false Whether the indicator is visible when the chart loads.
Button X Position / Y Position 0 - 1000+ pixels Exact position of the button on the screen.
Button Corner CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, CORNER_LEFT_LOWER, CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER, CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER From which corner the X/Y coordinates are measured.
Button Width / Height 50 - 200 pixels Size of the toggle button.

USE CASES AND STRATEGIES

  1. SWING TRADING WITH HTF DAILY

    • Settings: Custom Timeframe Hours = 24 (Daily); Number of Candles = 15; Show Internal Levels = true

    • Strategy: Trade on M15 or H1 looking for entries at the 50% or 75% levels of the daily candles.

  2. SMC/ICT MULTI-TIMEFRAME ANALYSIS

    • Settings: Custom Timeframe Hours = 240 (10 days / approximate Weekly); Show Projection Levels = true

    • Strategy: Identify liquidity zones at the $\pm 1.618\text{x}$ projections.

  3. SCALPING WITH HTF BIAS

    • Settings: Custom Timeframe Hours = 4 (H4); Number of Candles = 8; Transparent Body = true

    • Strategy: Trade on M5 only in the direction of the current H4 candle color.

  4. AUTOMATIC FIBONACCI FOR SWING HIGHS/LOWS

    • Settings: Custom Timeframe Hours = 168 (Weekly); Show Internal Levels = true; Show 20% and 80% = true

    • Strategy: Use the automatic levels as support/resistance zones.

  5. VOLATILITY AND RANGE ANALYSIS

    • Settings: Number of Candles = 20; Show Projection Levels = true

    • Strategy: Observe the size of the HTF candles to identify volatility expansion/contraction.

UNIQUE ADVANTAGES OF THE INDICATOR

  1. COMPLETELY CUSTOMIZABLE TIMEFRAMES

    • Other Indicators: Only display M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1

    • HTF Candles Pro: Creates 24H, 36H, 48H, 72H, 96H, 120H... any value!

  2. INTEGRATED AND AUTOMATIC FIBONACCI

    • Other Indicators: Only show HTF candles, you have to draw Fibonacci manually

    • HTF Candles Pro: Automatic Fibonacci on every candle with projections included

  3. CUSTOMIZABLE MULTIPLIERS

    • Other Indicators: Fixed Fibonacci levels

    • HTF Candles Pro: Define your own levels (0.236, 0.382, 0.618, 1.272, 2.618, etc.)

  4. NO REPAINT

    • ✅ All candles and levels are historical and do not change

    • ✅ What you see is what actually happened

    • ✅ Perfect for backtesting and reliable analysis

  5. PROFESSIONAL INTERFACE

    • ✅ Toggle button for clean charts when not needed

    • ✅ Total customization of colors and dimensions

    • ✅ Automatic labels with intelligent positioning

HOW TO USE THE INDICATOR

STEP 1: INSTALLATION

  • Purchase the indicator from MQL5 Market

  • Open MetaTrader 5

  • Go to Navigator → Market → My Products

  • Find "HTF Candles Pro with Fibonacci Levels"

  • Drag it onto the desired chart

STEP 2: INITIAL SETUP

  • Define your Custom Timeframe Hours (example: 24 for daily)

  • Adjust Number of Candles (recommended: 10-15)

  • Configure Candle Width Bars according to your current timeframe

  • Customize colors to your preference

  • Activate Show Internal Levels and Show Projection Levels

STEP 3: POSITION ADJUSTMENT

  • Use X Relative to move the candles left/right

  • Adjust Label Left Offset so that labels do not overlap

  • Position the Toggle Button where it is most comfortable

STEP 4: OPTIMIZATION

  • Adjust Candle Separation for optimal spacing

  • If candles look small, increase Candle Width Bars

  • Experiment with Transparent Body for different visualizations

  • Customize multipliers according to your Fibonacci strategy

STEP 5: USE IN TRADING

  • Identify the general trend with the HTF candles

  • Look for entries at Fibonacci levels (50%, 75%)

  • Use projections for Take Profit targets

  • Confirm with price action on your operating timeframe

TECHNICAL REQUIREMENTS

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Build 3450 or higher)

  • H1 Data: The indicator requires H1 bar history to be available

  • Activations: 5 licenses included per purchase

  • Compatible Timeframes: All (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1)

  • Symbols: Compatible with Forex, Indices, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies

  • Resources: Lightweight, does not consume significant CPU resources

This indicator is perfect for:

  • Swing Traders who trade on low timeframes but need HTF context

  • SMC/ICT Traders who require constant multi-timeframe analysis

  • Fibonacci Traders who seek automatic and precise levels

  • Scalpers who need directional bias from higher timeframes

  • Price Action Traders who combine HTF structure with LTF patterns

  • Technical Analysts who require flexibility in customized timeframes


