Buy Sell Swing Indicator

Swing Master Auto Pro – Adaptive Swing High/Low Detector

Turn Market Swings Into Smart Entries!

No more manual tuning — Swing Master Auto Pro automatically adjusts its sensitivity based on your timeframe. Whether you trade fast M1 scalps or long-term D1 setups, this indicator intelligently adapts to deliver accurate swing highs and lows, perfectly balanced for each chart.

Key Features

Automatic Timeframe Optimization – Forget manual tweaking! The indicator automatically sets the ideal Swing Left and Swing Right values depending on the chart period (M1–D1).

– Forget manual tweaking! The indicator automatically sets the ideal Swing Left and Swing Right values depending on the chart period (M1–D1). Instant Swing Detection – Detects real market turning points with precision and speed.

– Detects real market turning points with precision and speed. Visual Arrows & Alerts – Clearly marks buy and sell zones directly on your chart.

– Clearly marks buy and sell zones directly on your chart. Lightweight & Lag-Free – Designed for real-time trading and backtesting without slowing MT5.

– Designed for real-time trading and backtesting without slowing MT5. Multi-Asset Compatible – Works seamlessly on forex, gold, indices, and crypto pairs.

– Works seamlessly on forex, gold, indices, and crypto pairs. Clean & Minimal Interface – No clutter, no confusion — just pure swing data you can trust.

Perfect For

Smart Money Concept (SMC) traders

Price Action & Swing traders

Scalpers and day traders

Strategy builders and EA developers (ideal signal base)

How It Works

The indicator automatically calculates the best pivot parameters ( Swing Left / Swing Right ) based on the selected timeframe:

M1–M5 → Smaller swing range (faster reaction)

M15–H1 → Balanced swing detection

H4–D1 → Wider swing detection for long-term clarity

You can still override manually — but you’ll rarely need to.

Why Traders Love It

Because it adapts like a pro analyst — keeping your swing detection accurate, fast, and always in tune with market volatility and timeframe dynamics.

Use It For

Identifying market structure (HH, HL, LH, LL)

Spotting trend reversals early

Drawing smart support/resistance

Building multi-timeframe confluence systems

Combine With

Works perfectly with:

EMA Trend Filters

Liquidity or Order Block tools

RSI / ATR-based confirmation indicators

Custom Smart Money EAs

Final Words

Swing Master Auto Pro is not just a pivot detector — it’s your intelligent swing companion that saves time, reduces false signals, and keeps your analysis laser-sharp across all markets.