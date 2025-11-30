Trade Panel EA

Trade Panel EA – Smart Manual Trading Made Easy

Trade Panel EA is a clean, fast, and powerful manual-execution tool designed for traders who want full control over their entries while enjoying automated risk management and seamless trade handling.

If you trade manually but need a professional-grade panel to manage your positions with precision, this EA is built for you.

Add This Tool On Your Expert Folder and Use As Complete EA.

Key Features
One-Click BUY & SELL Execution

Enter trades instantly using the built-in BUY and SELL buttons.
No delay, no chart clutter — just fast execution directly from the chart.

Customizable Lot Size Control

Manually adjust your Lot Size before placing any trade.
Perfect for scalpers, intraday traders, and swing traders who prefer flexible risk sizing.

Auto SL Based on Risk Percentage

Set your SL Percent (%) and let the EA automatically calculate the correct Stop Loss level for each trade.

  • Eliminates calculation mistakes

  • Ensures consistent money management

  • Great for prop-firm challenge traders

TP Ratio Based on SL

Define your Take Profit Ratio (e.g., 2.5x) and the EA automatically sets TP relative to your SL distance.
Keeps your risk-reward ratio strict and disciplined.

Trailing Stop Function (ON/OFF)

Enable or disable trailing stop with a single button.
When enabled:

  • Locks profits automatically

  • Follows price dynamically

  • Removes emotional decision-making

Close All Button

Close all open trades instantly with one click.
A lifesaver during volatile news or when you want to reset your trading session.

Clean & Friendly Interface

The panel is built with a modern and attractive UI:

  • Large buttons

  • Easy-to-read inputs

  • Eye-catching color coding

  • Zero chart obstruction

Perfect for both beginners and professional traders.

Why You’ll Love This EA

  •  Ideal for manual traders
  •  Fully customizable money management
  •  Instant execution and clean workflows
  •  Avoids SL/TP calculation mistakes
  •  Saves time and reduces emotional errors
  •  Works on any pair and any timeframe

Compatible With

  • MT5 (MetaTrader 5)

  • All Forex pairs

  • Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Indices

  • Crypto

  • Any timeframe

Bring Professional Risk Management Into Your Manual Trading

Trade Panel EA gives you control, precision, and ease — all inside a beautifully designed trading panel.
Perfect for scalpers, day traders, and prop-firm challengers who demand accuracy and speed.


