Prime Vortex Pro Mt5

  • Индикаторы
  • Ashraful Alam
    Ashraful Alam

    Ashraful Alam

    # Обо мне
    **Профессиональный исследователь рынка Forex и Cryptocurrency | Разработчик алгоритмических торговых систем | Эксперт MQL5 | Создатель передовых решений для институционального анализа рынка**
  • Версия: 1.7
  • Активации: 5
Prime Vortex Pro (MT5) — Multi-Layer Confluence Trend & Reversal Signal Indicator

Built natively for MetaTrader 5. Fewer signals. Stronger confluence.

Why Prime Vortex Pro Exists

Most signal indicators fire on nearly every candle — dozens of arrows a day, most of them noise that pulls traders into weak, low-probability setups.

Prime Vortex Pro flips that approach: silence is the default. A signal only appears when multiple, independent layers of market evidence — trend, trend strength, market structure, dual-timeframe alignment, volatility, and momentum — all agree at the same moment. If even one core condition disagrees, nothing is drawn. No arrow, no alert, no noise.

This MT5 edition is built natively on MetaTrader 5's indicator engine, using MT5's handle-based calculation architecture for clean, efficient processing of every filter layer in real time.

What's Inside

1. Nine-Layer Hard Filtering — every condition must agree before a signal exists

  • Adaptive trend filter (moving average direction + slope confirmation)
  • ADX trend-strength filter — stays silent in flat, choppy conditions
  • Dual Timeframe Confluence — a mid-level and a higher timeframe must both confirm the same direction
  • Market Structure Detection — genuine Higher-High/Higher-Low or Lower-High/Lower-Low sequencing, not just a crossover
  • Bollinger Band positioning — avoids signaling into an already over-extended move
  • ATR volatility filter — filters out dead, low-range candles
  • Candle-close strength filter — only candles that close with real conviction qualify
  • Price-range positioning filter — avoids the noisy middle of a recent trading range

2. Six-Factor Confluence Scoring + A+/A/B Signal Grading Every qualifying setup is additionally scored across RSI momentum, MACD, Stochastic, volume, candlestick pattern (engulfing/pin bar), and a unique price-numerology confluence layer. Signals are graded so you decide exactly how selective to be — show only A+ for maximum selectivity, or include Grade A/B for more frequent opportunities.

3. Repaint-Free by Design All multi-timeframe confirmation is read from fully closed candles only — never the currently-forming bar. What you see historically is exactly what you would have seen live.

4. Volatility-Adjusted Risk Levels Every qualifying signal comes with an automatically plotted Stop-Loss and two Take-Profit levels, scaled to current ATR rather than a fixed pip value — so risk sizing adapts to the instrument and the market's current volatility.

5. Signal Cooldown A built-in cooldown prevents clustered, repetitive signals in the same price zone, keeping charts clean and decisions focused.

6. Fully Configurable Every threshold — trend period, ADX level, both confirmation timeframes, RSI/MACD/Stochastic zones, and grading requirements — is a user input, so you can tune the indicator to your instrument, timeframe, and trading style.

7. Native MT5 Alerts & Push Notifications Instant on-screen alerts and mobile push notifications the moment a qualifying signal closes.

Who Benefits Most

  • Swing and position traders who want fewer, higher-conviction entries instead of constant chart noise
  • Part-time traders who need reliable push alerts rather than watching every candle
  • Trend-followers who want confirmation that a trend is structurally real before committing
  • Traders migrating from MT4 who want the same filtering logic running natively and efficiently on MT5
  • Discretionary traders who want a transparent, rules-based confluence checklist to validate their own analysis
  • Systematic traders who prefer adjustable, visible filter logic over a black-box arrow generator

Getting the Best Results

  1. Start with default settings and observe signal frequency/quality on your instrument and timeframe of choice
  2. Use the Grade filter (A+/A/B) to match your risk appetite
  3. Treat the ATR-based SL/TP levels as a reference point, not a guarantee — combine with your own risk management
  4. Test on a demo account first to see how the indicator behaves on your specific market before going live

Important Notice

Trading forex, commodities, and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance — of this indicator or any other tool — is not a reliable indicator of future results. Prime Vortex Pro is a technical analysis aid designed to filter out low-quality setups and highlight higher-confluence opportunities; it does not guarantee profitable trades and should always be used alongside sound risk management and your own market judgment.

Prime Vortex Pro — Native MT5 precision. Fewer signals. Stronger confluence.


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Этот индикатор отслеживает рыночную тенденцию с непревзойденной надежностью, игнорируя внезапные колебания и рыночный шум. Он был спроектирован для трендовых внутридневных графиков и небольших таймфреймов. Коэффициент выигрыша составляет около 85%. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Удивительно легко торговать Найти ситуации перепроданности / перекупленности Наслаждайтесь бесшумной торговлей в любое время Избегайте провалов на вн
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Volume Dominance Indicator MT5 Stop Guessing the Market. Start Reading Who Is Really in Control. Every candle tells a story. Most traders only see the price moving up or down. Professional traders look deeper. They ask a much more important question: Who is controlling this move? Is it aggressive buying pressure? Is it strong selling pressure? Or is the market simply moving without real commitment? That single difference often separates high-probability trades from expensive mistakes. Volume Dom
Quantum Cycle Trader Mt5
Ashraful Alam
Эксперты
Quantum Cycle Trader (QCT) — MQL5 Market Description How to use this file: Copy the sections below into your MQL5 Market product page (Description, Features, FAQ). Everywhere you see [FILL IN: ...] , replace it with your own real Strategy Tester / demo / live results — never publish invented numbers. MQL5 Market policy prohibits "guaranteed profit," "100% winning," "no-loss," or fabricated track-record claims, and reviewers do check. Product Title Quantum Cycle Trader (QCT) — Dual-Filter Cycle &
Quantum Liquidity Hunter Mt5
Ashraful Alam
Эксперты
Quantum Liquidity Hunter (QLH) — Smart Money Liquidity Grab & Reversal EA Trade the stop-hunt. Don't get caught in it. The Story Behind Every Losing Trade Every trader has felt it: price rips through an obvious high or low, triggers your stop, and then reverses exactly where you were originally right. That isn't bad luck — it's liquidity. Above every swing high, every equal high, every previous day/week/month high, and every Asian/London/New York session high, retail stop-losses and breakout ord
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