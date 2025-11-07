Buy Sell Swing Indicator
Swing Master Auto Pro – Adaptive Swing High/Low Detector
Turn Market Swings Into Smart Entries!
No more manual tuning — Swing Master Auto Pro automatically adjusts its sensitivity based on your timeframe. Whether you trade fast M1 scalps or long-term D1 setups, this indicator intelligently adapts to deliver accurate swing highs and lows, perfectly balanced for each chart.
Key Features
- Automatic Timeframe Optimization – Forget manual tweaking! The indicator automatically sets the ideal Swing Left and Swing Right values depending on the chart period (M1–D1).
- Instant Swing Detection – Detects real market turning points with precision and speed.
- Visual Arrows & Alerts – Clearly marks buy and sell zones directly on your chart.
- Lightweight & Lag-Free – Designed for real-time trading and backtesting without slowing MT5.
- Multi-Asset Compatible – Works seamlessly on forex, gold, indices, and crypto pairs.
- Clean & Minimal Interface – No clutter, no confusion — just pure swing data you can trust.
Perfect For
- Smart Money Concept (SMC) traders
- Price Action & Swing traders
- Scalpers and day traders
- Strategy builders and EA developers (ideal signal base)
How It Works
The indicator automatically calculates the best pivot parameters ( Swing Left / Swing Right ) based on the selected timeframe:
-
M1–M5 → Smaller swing range (faster reaction)
-
M15–H1 → Balanced swing detection
-
H4–D1 → Wider swing detection for long-term clarity
You can still override manually — but you’ll rarely need to.
Why Traders Love It
Because it adapts like a pro analyst — keeping your swing detection accurate, fast, and always in tune with market volatility and timeframe dynamics.
Use It For
-
Identifying market structure (HH, HL, LH, LL)
-
Spotting trend reversals early
-
Drawing smart support/resistance
-
Building multi-timeframe confluence systems
Combine With
Works perfectly with:
-
EMA Trend Filters
-
Liquidity or Order Block tools
-
RSI / ATR-based confirmation indicators
-
Custom Smart Money EAs
Final Words
Swing Master Auto Pro is not just a pivot detector — it’s your intelligent swing companion that saves time, reduces false signals, and keeps your analysis laser-sharp across all markets.