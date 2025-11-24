News Tracker Trend Bands

Turn your chart into a professional trading dashboard that shows where price is flowing and when the next shock is coming—without loading a single extra window.

This indicator combines a price-following MA ribbon with a live news radar directly on the chart, giving you both trend and event risk in one glance.

Trend Ribbon – Read the market bias instantly

  • A smooth, step-style moving average ribbon follows price action bar by bar.

  • Color change shows the active trend: aqua for bullish flow, gold for bearish flow.

  • Helps you see when the market is trending, correcting, or starting to reverse.

  • Works on any symbol and timeframe, from scalping on M1 to swing trading on H4 and above.

Built-in Live News Panel

  • Upcoming news events are displayed on the chart with time to release, currency and title.

  • Events are grouped by impact level (High / Medium / Low) so you can immediately see what matters.

  • Optional vertical markers draw the event time directly on price, making it clear which candles are news-driven.

News Risk Filter

  • High-impact events can automatically mark a blocked trading window before and after release.

  • Keeps you aware of when volatility may spike, helping you avoid entries just before dangerous news.

Designed for real trading

  • Clean, minimal visual style that does not clutter the chart.

  • Fully configurable periods, colors and display options.

  • Suitable for intraday traders, swing traders and algorithm developers who want a simple but information-rich overlay.

Use this indicator when you want a clear trend map and live news awareness on the same screen—so every entry decision is made with both technical direction and fundamental risk in mind.

Extra Feature: If anyone want to add this type Automatic News Filter to any MT5 EA and Block trade during News Time.
