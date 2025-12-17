Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that precisely identifies key market structure turning points?

Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across all timeframes and all instruments?

Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT5 is designed exactly for that—delivering accurate and efficient swing detection without complexity.

This indicator clearly identifies Higher Highs (HH), Higher Lows (HL), Lower Highs (LH), and Lower Lows (LL), allowing traders to visualize market structure, trend continuation, and potential reversal zones with confidence. It operates with non-lagging and non-repainting logic, ensuring dependable signals in both real-time trading and backtesting.

Key Features

Accurately detects HH, HL, LH, and LL across all timeframes and symbols

Automatically plots Buy and Sell arrows once swing points are confirmed

Compatible with any trading approach, including trend-following, pullbacks, and breakout confirmation

Non-repainting logic for maximum reliability and trust

Clean, distraction-free chart display

Customizable settings to fine-tune swing sensitivity based on your trading style

Ideal For

Traders who rely on market structure and swing analysis

Scalpers, intraday traders, and swing traders seeking visual confirmation

Traders looking for a simple and effective way to confirm trends or identify reversals

How It Helps

With precise swing point identification, you can:

Confirm overall market direction before entering trades

Spot early signs of structure breaks or potential reversals

Enhance your existing strategy with better timing and accuracy

Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT5 combines simplicity with structure—helping you read market rhythm, detect every swing, and trade with greater control and confidence.