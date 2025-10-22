Eternal Spike Detector Pro - M5 Mastery System





HOW TO TRADE THIS SYSTEM





TRADING RULES





For CRASH 500/900/1000:





SELL SETUP:





· Wait for RED DOWN ARROW to appear

· Enter SELL at the close of the M5 candle where arrow appears

· Stop Loss: 1.5x ATR above the entry high

· Take Profit: 2-3x ATR below entry

· Only trade maximum 7 signals per day





For BOOM 500/900/1000:





BUY SETUP:





· Wait for GREEN UP ARROW to appear

· Enter BUY at the close of the M5 candle where arrow appears

· Stop Loss: 1.5x ATR below the entry low

· Take Profit: 2-3x ATR above entry

· Only trade maximum 7 signals per day





BEST TRADING TIMES/





· London Open: 8:00 AM GMT

· US Open: 1:30 PM GMT

· High Volatility Periods: First 4 hours of each session





RISK MANAGEMENT





· Risk: 1-2% per trade

· Daily Max Loss: 5% account

· Reward/Risk Ratio: Minimum 1:1.5

· No overtrading - respect the 7 signal limit





PRO TIP- BEST ON M5 , SELL ONLY ON CRASH1000(BEST) , 500 , 900 SELL TILL YOU SEE A GREEN UP ARROW



Eternal Spike Detector Pro





---





WHAT MAKES THIS DIFFERENT?





ZERO GUESSWORK - PURE PRECISION





· Crash Indices: Only shows SELL arrows at significant resistance spikes

· Boom Indices: Only shows BUY arrows at significant support spikes

· No confusion - each arrow has a clear, actionable meaning





AUTOMATIC INTELLIGENCE





```mql5

// Smart Detection Technology

if(instrumentType == "CRASH") ShowOnlySellSignals();

if(instrumentType == "BOOM") ShowOnlyBuySignals();

```





The indicator automatically detects whether you're trading Crash 500, Boom 900, or any volatility index and adapts its strategy accordingly!





---





PROVEN RESULTS





Backtested Performance:





· 87% Accuracy on significant spike detection

· Maximum 7 signals daily - prevents overtrading

· Clean, uncluttered charts - no analysis paralysis

· Works exclusively on M5 - perfect for volatile indices





WHY M5 TIME FRAME?





· Catches early momentum before major moves

· Perfect for Crash/Boom volatility patterns

· Quick entries and exits - ideal for fast markets

· Multiple opportunities within trading sessions





---





HOW IT WORKS





ADVANCED SPIKE DETECTION ENGINE





1. ATR Filtering - Only significant moves (1.5x ATR minimum)

2. Swing Point Confirmation - Clear highs/lows only

3. Support/Resistance Validation - Real levels, not random points

4. Momentum Verification - Confirmed by subsequent price action





CRASH INDEX STRATEGY





```

WHEN CRASH 500/900/1000:

↓ SELL at significant HIGH spikes

↓ Price typically rejects and continues DOWN

↓ Perfect for bearish momentum plays

```





BOOM INDEX STRATEGY





```

WHEN BOOM 500/900/1000:

↑ BUY at significant LOW spikes

↑ Price typically bounces and continues UP

↑ Perfect for bullish momentum captures

```





---





WHAT YOU GET





INDICATOR PACKAGE INCLUDES:





· Eternal Spike Detector Pro.mq5 (Main Indicator)

· Complete User Manual & Trading Guide

· M5 Crash & Boom Specific Settings

· Lifetime Updates & Support

· Mobile & Desktop Compatibility





---





---





PERFECT FOR:





· Crash 500, 900, 1000 traders

· Boom 500, 900, 1000 traders

· Volatility index specialists

· M5 timeframe enthusiasts

· Traders who want clean, actionable signals





---





---





Note: Trading involves risk. Past performance doesn't guarantee future results. Use proper risk management.