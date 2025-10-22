Eternal Spike Detector
- Indicateurs
- Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
- Version: 2.10
- Activations: 20
Eternal Spike Detector Pro - M5 Mastery System
HOW TO TRADE THIS SYSTEM
TRADING RULES
For CRASH 500/900/1000:
SELL SETUP:
· Wait for RED DOWN ARROW to appear
· Enter SELL at the close of the M5 candle where arrow appears
· Stop Loss: 1.5x ATR above the entry high
· Take Profit: 2-3x ATR below entry
· Only trade maximum 7 signals per day
For BOOM 500/900/1000:
BUY SETUP:
· Wait for GREEN UP ARROW to appear
· Enter BUY at the close of the M5 candle where arrow appears
· Stop Loss: 1.5x ATR below the entry low
· Take Profit: 2-3x ATR above entry
· Only trade maximum 7 signals per day
BEST TRADING TIMES/
· London Open: 8:00 AM GMT
· US Open: 1:30 PM GMT
· High Volatility Periods: First 4 hours of each session
RISK MANAGEMENT
· Risk: 1-2% per trade
· Daily Max Loss: 5% account
· Reward/Risk Ratio: Minimum 1:1.5
· No overtrading - respect the 7 signal limit
PRO TIP- BEST ON M5 , SELL ONLY ON CRASH1000(BEST) , 500 , 900 SELL TILL YOU SEE A GREEN UP ARROW
---
```mql5
// Smart Detection Technology
if(instrumentType == "CRASH") ShowOnlySellSignals();
if(instrumentType == "BOOM") ShowOnlyBuySignals();
```
The indicator automatically detects whether you're trading Crash 500, Boom 900, or any volatility index and adapts its strategy accordingly!
---
WHY M5 TIME FRAME?
· Catches early momentum before major moves
· Perfect for Crash/Boom volatility patterns
· Quick entries and exits - ideal for fast markets
· Multiple opportunities within trading sessions
---
HOW IT WORKS
ADVANCED SPIKE DETECTION ENGINE
1. ATR Filtering - Only significant moves (1.5x ATR minimum)
2. Swing Point Confirmation - Clear highs/lows only
3. Support/Resistance Validation - Real levels, not random points
4. Momentum Verification - Confirmed by subsequent price action
CRASH INDEX STRATEGY
```
WHEN CRASH 500/900/1000:
↓ SELL at significant HIGH spikes
↓ Price typically rejects and continues DOWN
↓ Perfect for bearish momentum plays
```
BOOM INDEX STRATEGY
```
WHEN BOOM 500/900/1000:
↑ BUY at significant LOW spikes
↑ Price typically bounces and continues UP
↑ Perfect for bullish momentum captures
```
---
---
---
