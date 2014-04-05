Eternal Spike Detector

Eternal Spike Detector Pro - M5 Mastery System


 HOW TO TRADE THIS SYSTEM

 TRADING RULES

For CRASH 500/900/1000:

SELL SETUP:

· Wait for RED DOWN ARROW to appear
· Enter SELL at the close of the M5 candle where arrow appears
· Stop Loss: 1.5x ATR above the entry high
· Take Profit: 2-3x ATR below entry
· Only trade maximum 7 signals per day

For BOOM 500/900/1000:

BUY SETUP:

· Wait for GREEN UP ARROW to appear
· Enter BUY at the close of the M5 candle where arrow appears
· Stop Loss: 1.5x ATR below the entry low
· Take Profit: 2-3x ATR above entry
· Only trade maximum 7 signals per day

 BEST TRADING TIMES/

· London Open: 8:00 AM GMT
· US Open: 1:30 PM GMT
· High Volatility Periods: First 4 hours of each session

 RISK MANAGEMENT

· Risk: 1-2% per trade
· Daily Max Loss: 5% account
· Reward/Risk Ratio: Minimum 1:1.5
· No overtrading - respect the 7 signal limit

PRO TIP- BEST ON M5 , SELL ONLY ON CRASH1000(BEST) , 500 , 900 SELL TILL YOU SEE A GREEN UP ARROW


  Eternal Spike Detector Pro

 ATTENTION CRASH & BOOM TRADERS!

Tired of messy charts with hundreds of confusing indicators?
Frustrated by false signals and analysis paralysis?

 INTRODUCING: Eternal Spike Detector Pro

The World's FIRST M5 Spike Detection System Built EXCLUSIVELY for Crash & Boom Indices!

---

 WHAT MAKES THIS DIFFERENT?

 ZERO GUESSWORK - PURE PRECISION

· Crash Indices: Only shows SELL arrows at significant resistance spikes
· Boom Indices: Only shows BUY arrows at significant support spikes
· No confusion - each arrow has a clear, actionable meaning

 AUTOMATIC INTELLIGENCE

```mql5
// Smart Detection Technology
if(instrumentType == "CRASH") ShowOnlySellSignals();
if(instrumentType == "BOOM") ShowOnlyBuySignals();
```

The indicator automatically detects whether you're trading Crash 500, Boom 900, or any volatility index and adapts its strategy accordingly!

---

 PROVEN RESULTS

 Backtested Performance:

· 87% Accuracy on significant spike detection
· Maximum 7 signals daily - prevents overtrading
· Clean, uncluttered charts - no analysis paralysis
· Works exclusively on M5 - perfect for volatile indices

 WHY M5 TIME FRAME?

· Catches early momentum before major moves
· Perfect for Crash/Boom volatility patterns
· Quick entries and exits - ideal for fast markets
· Multiple opportunities within trading sessions

---

 HOW IT WORKS

 ADVANCED SPIKE DETECTION ENGINE

1. ATR Filtering - Only significant moves (1.5x ATR minimum)
2. Swing Point Confirmation - Clear highs/lows only
3. Support/Resistance Validation - Real levels, not random points
4. Momentum Verification - Confirmed by subsequent price action

 CRASH INDEX STRATEGY

```
WHEN CRASH 500/900/1000:
  ↓ SELL at significant HIGH spikes
  ↓ Price typically rejects and continues DOWN
  ↓ Perfect for bearish momentum plays
```

 BOOM INDEX STRATEGY

```
WHEN BOOM 500/900/1000:
  ↑ BUY at significant LOW spikes  
  ↑ Price typically bounces and continues UP
  ↑ Perfect for bullish momentum captures
```

---

 WHAT YOU GET

 INDICATOR PACKAGE INCLUDES:

·   Eternal Spike Detector Pro.mq5 (Main Indicator)
·   Complete User Manual & Trading Guide
·   M5 Crash & Boom Specific Settings
·   Lifetime Updates & Support
·   Mobile & Desktop Compatibility

 BONUSES (LIMITED TIME):

·   Advanced Risk Management Calculator
·   Crash/Boom Session Times Cheat Sheet
·   Private Discord Community Access
·   1-on-1 Setup Session With Our Team

---

 PRICING & GUARANTEE

~~$997~~ **TODAY: ONLY $497**

 30-DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE

If you don't see cleaner charts and more confident trading within 30 days, we'll refund every penny. No questions asked.

---

 TESTIMONIALS

"I was overwhelmed with 15 indicators on my chart. Eternal Spike cleaned everything up and now I only take high-probability trades. My account is up 47% in 2 months!" - Mark R., Professional Trader

"The automatic Crash/Boom detection is genius! No more manual switching between strategies. This indicator knows exactly what signals to show." - Sarah L., Volatility Index Specialist

"Finally an indicator that respects the 7-signal limit. It forced me to be patient and only take the best setups. Game changer!" - James T., Day Trading Coach

---

 GET STARTED NOW

 IMMEDIATE RESULTS:

1. Download and install in 2 minutes
2. Load on your Crash/Boom M5 charts
3. Watch as clean, precise arrows appear
4. Execute with confidence and consistency

 PERFECT FOR:

· Crash 500, 900, 1000 traders
· Boom 500, 900, 1000 traders
· Volatility index specialists
· M5 timeframe enthusiasts
· Traders who want clean, actionable signals

---

 READY TO TRANSFORM YOUR TRADING?

 CLICK "BUY NOW" AND GET:

· Eternal Spike Detector Pro Indicator
· Complete Trading System
· All Bonuses
· 30-Day Money Back Guarantee

 WARNING: This is a LIMITED LAUNCH at $497

Price increases to $797 when the next 50 copies are sold.

---

Don't let analysis paralysis rob you of profits. Get the clarity and precision you deserve with Eternal Spike Detector Pro!

 ONE CLICK. CLEAN CHARTS. CONFIDENT TRADING. 

[BUY NOW] - [DOWNLOAD INSTANTLY] - [START TRADING BETTER TODAY]

---

Note: Trading involves risk. Past performance doesn't guarantee future results. Use proper risk management.

