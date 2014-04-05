Bollinger Flipper indicator

 Introducing the Bollinger Flipper Indicator – Your Ultimate Trading Edge! 

Are you tired of second-guessing your entries and exits?
The Bollinger Flipper Indicator is here to flip the game in your favor.

 Built with the power of Bollinger Bands + Level 3 Power System + ZigZag Fractals, this advanced tool is designed to spot high-probability buy & sell signals with precision.

SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75
 Features You’ll Love:

 Dynamic Bollinger Bands – track volatility and market direction in real time.

 Powerful ZigZag Fractals – identify market turning points before everyone else.

 Buy/Sell Arrow Alerts – no more guesswork; get crystal-clear signals on your chart.

 Combined System Technology – merge three powerful strategies into one tool.

 Easy to Use – perfect for beginners and pros alike.


 Whether you trade Forex, Gold, Indices, or Crypto, the Bollinger Flipper adapts to your style and timeframe.


 Turn every trade into an opportunity.
 Don’t just trade… trade smart with the Bollinger Flipper Indicator.


How the "Bollinger Flipper" Indicator Works

This is a sophisticated multi-component indicator designed to identify high-probability trend reversal points by combining three powerful technical concepts. Think of it as a convergence trading system in a single tool.

Core Components & Logic:

1. Bollinger Bands (The "Zone"):
   · What it does: This is your volatility-based dynamic support and resistance. The middle line is a 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), and the upper and lower bands expand/contract with market volatility.
   · Its Role: The bands identify potential "overbought" (price near upper band) and "oversold" (price near lower band) conditions. The edges of the bands are where reversals often begin.
2. Level 3 Power Indicator (The "Trend Filter"):
   · What it is: This is a modified, advanced ZigZag indicator. A standard ZigZag connects significant highs and lows. This "Level 3" version filters out market noise to show only the most significant swings.
   · Its Role: It determines the primary trend direction. It will paint a definitive "Up" or "Down" arrow on the chart. This is crucial because it tells you to only look for BUY signals when the trend is UP, and SELL signals when the trend is DOWN. This prevents you from fighting the major trend.
3. ZigZag Fractals (The "Trigger"):
   · What it is: Fractals are small, built-in patterns that identify short-term peaks (bearish fractals) and troughs (bullish fractals). This component plots these points on the chart.
   · Its Role: It pinpoints the exact candle where a minor reversal within the larger trend is detected.

The "Flipper" Signal - The Magic Convergence:

A trading signal is generated only when all three components align:

· BUY SIGNAL:
  1. Trend Filter (Level 3): Shows an UP arrow (bullish trend).
  2. Trigger (Fractal): A bullish ZigZag fractal (a trough) is formed.
  3. Zone (Bollinger Band): This fractal low occurs at or very near the LOWER Bollinger Band.
  · Interpretation: The dominant trend is up, and price has pulled back to a dynamic support level (lower band), indicating a potential "dip" to buy.


· SELL SIGNAL:
  1. Trend Filter (Level 3): Shows a DOWN arrow (bearish trend).
  2. Trigger (Fractal): A bearish ZigZag fractal (a peak) is formed.
  3. Zone (Bollinger Band): This fractal high occurs at or very near the UPPER Bollinger Band.
  · Interpretation: The dominant trend is down, and price has rallied into a dynamic resistance level (upper band), indicating a potential "bounce" to sell.

In summary: The indicator doesn't just show you an oversold condition. It shows you an oversold condition within a confirmed uptrend, giving you a high-confidence signal that the price is likely to "flip" and continue in the direction of the main trend.

 The Bollinger Flipper Indicator

 Stop Guessing. Start Profiting. The Bollinger Flipper Is Your Key to Pinpointing High-Probability Reversals.

Tired of false breakouts and lagging indicators? Unlock a professional-grade trading system that combines trend, momentum, and volatility to show you exactly when the market is about to "FLIP."

Do you see every pullback as a risk...or an opportunity? Most traders miss the best entries because they can't tell the difference. They buy at the top in an uptrend and sell at the bottom in a downtrend. It’s time to change that. Introducing the Bollinger Flipper Indicator—a revolutionary tool designed to eliminate the noise and give you crystal-clear, actionable signals at critical market turning points.

What Is The Bollinger Flipper?

This isn't just another indicator. It's a complete trading confluence system packed into one visual tool. By fusing the power of Bollinger Bands with a sophisticated "Level 3" trend filter and precise ZigZag fractals, the Bollinger Flipper does the heavy lifting for you. It identifies the perfect alignment of trend, support/resistance, and momentum reversal.

You Will Never Look At Your Charts The Same Way Again.

How It Works For You:

· CONFIRMED TREND: The Level 3 Power Indicator acts as your compass, clearly telling you "TREND: UP" or "TREND: DOWN." No more guessing the direction.

· PRECISE ENTRY: The ZigZag Fractals place an arrow on the exact candle where a reversal is occurring, giving you a pinpoint entry trigger.

· DYNAMIC SUPPORT/RESISTANCE: Bollinger Bands create the "profit zone," ensuring your entries are at optimal levels for maximum risk-reward.

See The Signal. Take The Trade. Secure The Profit.


Here's What You Get:

· Visual Buy/Sell Arrows: Impossible-to-miss signals right on your chart.
· A Unified Trading System: No more using 5 different indicators that conflict. Everything you need is in one place.
· Enhanced Confidence: Trade with the certainty that comes from a multi-layered, confirmed signal.
· Suitable for ALL Markets & Timeframes: Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader in Forex, Stocks, or Crypto, the Bollinger Flipper adapts to your style.

Who Is This For?

· Traders tired of analysis paralysis.
· Those who want to improve their timing and entries.
· Traders who understand the power of buying support in an uptrend and selling resistance in a downtrend but need a clear system to do it consistently.

Don't Just Take Our Word For It:

"This indicator has completely transformed my trading. I finally have a clear rule-based system. The 'Flipper' signals are so clean, and knowing the trend direction first has saved me from so many bad trades."* - Mark J., Forex Trader*

Your Investment In Your Trading Future

Why continue to lose money on unconfirmed trades? The Bollinger Flipper gives you the clarity and edge you've been searching for.
!
PRO TIP: A good knowledge of price action will give you an edge using this strategy. For best output, use a minimum STOPLOSS OF 2ATR per trade.

Disclaimer: Trading financial instruments carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

