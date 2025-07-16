GEN FXTrendZones
- Индикаторы
- Gede Egi Narditya
- Версия: 1.0
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller
GEN FXTrendZones is a technical analysis indicator designed to identify key price zones using Fibonacci retracement and extension levels, while also detecting market structure changes such as Break of Structure (BoS) and Change of Character (CHoCH).
The indicator helps traders visualize critical swing areas and potential trend continuation or reversal zones. It includes a visual info panel and optional price alert system.