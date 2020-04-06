AP Oil Navigator PRO

AP Oil Navigator PRO (MT5)

What it is
AP Oil Navigator PRO is a rules-based Expert Advisor designed specifically for energy symbols such as XTIUSD (WTI) and UKOIL (Brent). The EA looks for a directional bias using a higher-timeframe trend filter, then times entries on the working timeframe using a volatility gate and a structure break. Orders are placed with broker-safe checks and fixed risk. No martingale, no grid, and no averaging.

How it trades
• Bias: EMA alignment and swing structure on the HTF (configurable; e.g., H1/H4).
• Signal: on the main chart TF (e.g., M15/M30), a momentum close through the local structure with an ATR/Spread guard confirms the setup.
• Entry: places a pending order slightly beyond the trigger level (buffer in points) or executes market if retest conditions are met.
• Risk: stop is set beyond recent structure with optional ATR add-on; take-profit can be a fixed R-multiple or ATR multiples.
• Hygiene: one position per symbol; opposite side auto-cancel on fill; optional pending expiry after N bars; symbol suffixes handled.
• Safety: respects Stops/Freeze, lot step, and margin requirements; spread and slippage filters available.

Why it’s different
• Built for oils: handles the large point size and typical session volatility of WTI/Brent.
• Structure-first: entries are gated by a clean break or retest, not a continuous chase.
• Broker-aware: distances, lots, and fills are adapted to the instrument’s tick size and stop levels.
• One clear idea at a time: the EA manages a single controlled position per symbol.

Key inputs (summary)
• Timeframes: WorkingTF, BiasTF1/BiasTF2.
• Filters: EnableEMATrend, EMAPeriods, MinBox/Structure distance, MinATR, MaxSpreadPts.
• Entry: ConfirmByClose, EntryBufferPts, RetestMode (on/off), PendingExpireBars.
• Risk: FixedLots or RiskMoney ($), SL_Points, TP_Points or TP_RMultiple, Trail options.
• Management: CancelOppOnFill, OnePositionPerSymbol, Deviation (slippage), MagicNumber, Logging level.

Quick start

  1. Attach to XTIUSD or UKOIL on M15 or M30.

  2. Start with the defaults; set FixedLots to a small size or switch to RiskMoney.

  3. Keep MaxSpreadPts appropriate for your broker’s contract.

  4. Forward-test during your broker’s liquid hours (U.S. session often carries most activity for oil).

  5. Review the Journal/Experts tab for any “too close” messages—if they appear, increase EntryBufferPts and ensure Auto-fit to Stops is enabled if you use that option.

Notes
• Designed for energy CFDs where point value and lot step differ from FX. Inputs are in points for consistency.
• Backtest results vary across brokers due to tick models and contract specifications. Always forward-test on your broker first.
• The EA ships as a single EX5. It does not use DLL or WebRequest. Parameters and messages are in English.

Change policy
Updates focus on stability, broker-safety, and clarity. Version notes are provided in the “Versions” tab for transparency.

Рекомендуем также
AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO MT5
Allan Graham Pike
Эксперты
AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO (MT5) Overview AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO is a trend-continuation pullback EA. It waits for a confirmed swing, calculates the Fibonacci retracement zone, and looks for entries in the direction of the original move. No grid, no martingale. Strategy logic Detects the last valid swing high/low using Fractals on the selected signal timeframe. Calculates the retracement zone between 38.2% and 61.8% (configurable). On a closed bar, if price is inside the zone (with opti
FREE
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Эксперты
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Strong Trend Catcher
Dominik Patrick Doser
4.39 (36)
Эксперты
The   Strong Trend Catcher  is a powerful and reliable Expert Advisor that can help you to catch big market movements. This EA is based on the Breakout Trading method, which was popularized by the well-known Forex traders Raja Banks and Don Vo. The Breakout Trading method consists of waiting for the breakout of prices from a resistance or support area and then trading in the direction of the breakout. The   Strong Trend Catcher   uses a price action pattern to determine the optimal entry for eac
FREE
GridWeaverFX
Watcharapon Sangkaew
Эксперты
Introducing GridWeaverFX  - A Grid/Martingale EA for XAUUSD | Free Download! Hello, fellow traders of the MQL5 community! I am excited to share an Expert Advisor (EA) that I have developed and refined, and I'm making it available for everyone to use and build upon. It's called GridWeaverFX , and most importantly, it is completely FREE! This EA was designed to manage volatile market conditions using a well-known strategy, but with enhanced and clear safety features. It is particularly suited fo
FREE
Thanos BETA
Omega J Msigwa
4.08 (12)
Эксперты
Обзор   Thanos EA BETA — это продвинутый торговый робот, использующий передовые технологии ИИ и машинного обучения, специально разработанные для торговых приложений. Оснащенный современными алгоритмами искусственного интеллекта и глубокого обучения, этот советник обеспечивает превосходные предсказательные возможности, превосходя многие существующие модели в этой области. Эта бесплатная бета-версия является площадкой для разработки, где я непрерывно интегрирую новые функции и экспериментирую с
FREE
RSI Auto Trader
Harun Benge
Эксперты
The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
PZ Ichimoku EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.22 (18)
Эксперты
Trade the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Indicator with complete freedom using a powerful and flexible EA. It implements many entry strategies and useful features, like customizable trading sessions and a martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise It implements several entry conditions Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop settings Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Implements a martingale fea
FREE
Go Long Advanced
Phantom Trading Inc.
5 (7)
Эксперты
EA Go Long реализует продвинутую внутридневную торговую стратегию, основанную на принципе систематической ежедневной торговли с множественными техническими подтверждениями. В то время как многие трейдеры ищут сложные алгоритмы, этот EA сочетает простые, но эффективные концепты с продвинутым управлением рисками и множественными техническими фильтрами. EA открывает позиции в определенное время каждый день, но только когда рыночные условия соответствуют множественным техническим индикаторам. Этот
FREE
Babel Assistant
Iurii Bazhanov
4.5 (8)
Эксперты
Babel assistant 1          MT5 netting советник ”Babel_assistant_1” по индикатору ZigZag формирует уровни Фибонвччи на периодах графиков M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1, вычисляет вероятность трендов на покупку и продажу. Робот открывает позицию при превышении заданного уровня тренда  4.925 . Затем он  выставляет отложенные ордера на некоторых  уровнях Фибоначчи, формирует линии Stop Loss и Take Profit.  На экране отображаются текущие результаты работы по позиции, сделкам, трендам.           Ручное
FREE
SaTo EA
Mr Nattapon Chanchanakan
Эксперты
SaTo EA simple for free.  1. Double MA indicator for Entry signal 2. RSI for trend filter (Uptrend: RSI value greater than RSI level, Downtrend: RSI value less than RSI level ) 3. MACD for trend filter  (Uptrend:   MACD greater than signal , Downtrend:   MACD less signal ) Buy signal : Fast MA greater than Slow MA, RSI value greater than RSI level, MACD greater than signal Sell signal : Fast MA less than Slow MA, RSI value less than RSI level, MACD less signal
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (49)
Эксперты
Это последняя итерация моего известного скальпера, Goldfinch EA, впервые опубликованная почти десять лет назад. Он скальпирует рынок при внезапном увеличении волатильности, которое происходит в короткие промежутки времени: он предполагает и пытается извлечь выгоду из инерции движения цены после внезапного ускорения цены. Эта новая версия была упрощена, чтобы позволить трейдеру легко использовать функцию оптимизации тестера, чтобы найти лучшие торговые параметры. [ Руководство по установке | Руко
FREE
Golden Square X
Huynh Tan Linh N
4 (9)
Эксперты
This is my latest Free version for Gold. With optimized parameters and user-friendly features, this version is likely very easy to use and highly effective. You can customize TP and SL parameters as you wish, but the default settings should work well for you without the need for further adjustments.  This version is designed for the M5. This version does not require a large capital investment; only $100-$200 is sufficient for Golden Square X to run and generate profits for you. Based on backtest
FREE
Phoenix Training
Dang Cong Duong
Эксперты
At first, I got my teeth into  Phoenix  Ultra   Expert Advisor. This   Expert Advisor  will support automatic close order if the direction is correct and perform recovery if the direction is wrong. If you enter an order: 1. The price goes in the right direction and hits the   Min Profit Point ,   trailing stop 20% of the current profit. 2. The price goes in the opposite direction, the Expert Advisor will place the order with the volume is   Recovery Volume Percent  at the input, the distance to
FREE
Gold Bulls Power Trader
Tomas Vanek
Эксперты
The XU_H4_910440109_S_PS_CF_SQX is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on XAUUSD (Gold) using the H4 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/gold-bulls-power-trader/ Key details are: Parameters MagicNumber: 910440109 Main Ch
FREE
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
4 (2)
Эксперты
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
AvA 8 limited
Sveinn FRIDFINNSSON
Эксперты
INFORMATIVE There is no price for this Trading System "AvA - 8 limited" it is free of charge. It has limited input parameters and limited number of levels for GAMMA and DELTA modules, but it has enough for you to try and even trade, it is fully functional. The paid version is of course ideal for trading. Being professional traders and system designers, we decided that the best way forward is to be as transparent as possible. This is in regards to how our trading systems are built and how they w
FREE
Morning Range Breakout
Vladimir Kuzmin
Эксперты
Morning Range Breakout (Бесплатная версия) Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) — это простой торговый советник, реализующий стратегию входа по пробою утреннего диапазона. Советник определяет максимум и минимум за заданный интервал времени (например, 08:00–10:00 UTC) и открывает сделку при пробое вверх или вниз. Бесплатная версия включает базовую логику без ограничений. Все параметры и сообщения на английском языке, согласно требованиям MQL5 Market. Основные возможности Определение утреннего д
FREE
Peri Peri Gold MT5
Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
Эксперты
Recommendations Time Frame: 1H Minimum Deposit:$400 USD Currency Pair Gold / XAUUSD Setting: D efault Fully automatic adviser Peri Peri Gold do not use any dangerous trading methods: No Grid , No martingale. The strategy was Back-tested Stable from 2018 to 2023 using every tick based on real ticks in MT4 using Exness Real Ticks 100% tick quality. Live trading is going well on my Exness and ic markets  broker.
FREE
PZ MA Crossover EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.15 (41)
Эксперты
Этот советник торгует с использованием пересечения скользящих средних. Он предлагает полностью настраиваемые параметры, гибкие настройки управления позициями, а также множество полезных функций, таких как настраиваемые торговые сессии и режим мартингейла и обратного мартингейла. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | Часто задаваемые вопросы | Все продукты ] Простота использования и контроля Полностью настраиваемые параметры скользящей средней Он реализуе
FREE
King Experts V2
Craig Alden Matteo
Эксперты
King_Expert EA - Professional Trading System Overview King_Expert EA is a sophisticated automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 that combines trend-following strategies with intelligent risk management. The EA uses a multi-layered approach to identify high-probability trading opportunities while incorporating advanced features like grid averaging and dynamic position management. Core Trading Strategy Primary Signal Generation EMA Crossover System : Uses dual Exponential Moving Averages (21/50
FREE
PZ Daily Breakout EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Эксперты
This EA trades daily breakouts placing bidirectional pending orders using the last day's trading range -or using market orders, as desired-, provided these price levels have not been yet tested. It offers many trading behaviors and flexible position management settings, plus a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN broker
FREE
PZ Flexible Breakout EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (2)
Эксперты
Trade donchian breakouts with complete freedom. This EA can trade any breakout period, any timeframe, with pending or market orders- as desired- and implements many other useful features for the exigent trader, like customizable trading sessions and week days, a martingale mode and inverse martingale mode.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise Customizable trading direction Customizable donchian breakout period It can trade using
FREE
Neuro Edge
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
5 (3)
Эксперты
Please give review to support development of this Expert Advisor NeuroEdge EA is an advanced trend-following scalper designed to adapt dynamically to market behavior. Built with precision algorithms and smart averaging logic, it maintains minimal drawdown while capturing high-probability setups in trending conditions. NeuroEdge continuously analyzes market flow to ensure optimal entries and exits — giving traders the edge they need in volatile markets. ️ Core Features: Adaptive Trend Detection
FREE
Forecast Effective
Ivan Simonika
Эксперты
Бот Forecast Effective ведет работу с помощью уровней которые формирует сама цена. Отталкиваясь от этих уровней алгоритм формирует сигнал на вход. Таким образом получается довольно надежная система. Рекомендуется оптимизировать 1-2 года и работать 3-6 месяцев. Данный тест проведен на таймфреймах H1 и валютной паре EURUSD. Также данный бот, для лучшей доходности, рекомендуется использовать на нескольких различных графиках. Параметры бота Type Filling - политика исполнения ордера (подберите для
Gold Blaster Smart Scalper EA
Himanshu Mukeshbhai Bhatt
Эксперты
Blaster Gold EA is a hybrid gold robot combining RSI-based precision entries with a smart scalper for extra profit. It opens controlled main trades with fixed DCA layers, auto-profit closing, gap protection and optional news filter. Ultra-safe with preset risk modes and strict 1-main + 1-scalper trade control. Designed for stable XAUUSD automation with strong recovery and consistent profit flow. How it work, RSI Two-Layer EA   is a refined, high-precision automated trading system built for tra
Eurusd Bollinger Bands Breaker
Tomas Vanek
2.5 (2)
Эксперты
The EU_15_111517128_S_Op_CF_SQ3 is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on EURUSD using the M15 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/eurusd-bollinger-bands-breaker/ Key details are: Main Chart: Current symbol and timeframe
FREE
PZ Fractal Trader EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.25 (4)
Эксперты
This EA trades untested fractals using pending orders. It offers many trading behaviors and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions and a martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise It implements 4 different trading behaviors Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Trading can be NFA/FIFO C
FREE
Gold Ict EA
Van Trung Pham
Эксперты
Live trade TEST ICT EA VS ICT manual:  https://www.youtube.com/live/uKa9YD40Kn4 Introducing: Gold ICT EA 1.0 – Precision-Engineered for XAUUSD Scalping Built with purpose. Tuned for gold. Trusted by precision. Gold ICT EA 1.0 is an advanced automated trading system specially crafted for XAUUSD . Designed to operate on the M5 chart, it’s a no-nonsense solution for gold traders who value capital protection and consistent growth. No unnecessary complications – just stability, discipline, and prec
FREE
Pillartrade
QuanticX
3 (1)
Эксперты
Announcement: All EAs (Expert Advisors) from QuanticX are currently available for free, but only for a limited time! To enjoy a Lifetime QuanticX support and continue receiving free EAs, we kindly request you to leave a review and track the performance of our EAs on Myfxbook. Additionally, don't hesitate to reach out to us for exclusive bonuses on EAs and personalized support. Pillartrade by QuanticX Welcome to Pillartrade - Your Long-Only Trading Ally for US500 Join the forefront of financial
FREE
The RSI Engine
Md Abdul Manann
Эксперты
The RSI Engine EA — это автоматизированный торговый робот для платформы MetaTrader 5 (MT5), разработанный SPLpulse. Его основная функция — исполнение торговых стратегий на основе сигналов индикатора Relative Strength Index (RSI). Советник обладает широкими возможностями настройки, позволяя пользователю выбирать из нескольких стратегий входа на основе RSI, применять фильтры подтверждения и управлять сделками с заданными параметрами риска. Торговые стратегии и сигналы Логика советника в основном о
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.72 (36)
Эксперты
AOT MT5 - Мультивалютная система с искусственным интеллектом нового поколения Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   ВАЖНО! После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке: Ресурс Описание Понимание торговой частоты AOT Почему бот не торгует каждый день Как настроить AOT Bot Пошаговое руководство по установке Set files AOT MT5 - это продвинутый Expert Advisor, работающий н
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (20)
Эксперты
РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНЫМ ТОРГОВЫМ СЧЕТОМ: MT4 по умолчанию (более 7 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (более 5 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2340132 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Мое сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 КОПИЕЙ ИЗ 10 ПО 399 ДОЛЛАРОВ! После этого цена будет повышена до 499 долларов. Советн
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Эксперты
Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Эксперты
Гибридная торговая стратегия для XAUUSD – комбинация новостного сентимента и дисбаланса стакана ордеров Представленная стратегия сочетает в себе два редко используемых, но высокоэффективных торговых подхода в единую гибридную систему, разработанную исключительно для торговли XAUUSD (золото) на 30-минутном графике . В то время как традиционные Expert Advisors, как правило, полагаются на заранее заданные индикаторы или простые графические структуры, эта система основывается на интеллектуальной мод
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Эксперты
ЖИВОЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНОГО ТОРГОВОГО СЧЕТА: Настройки по умолчанию: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2344271 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Моё сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ИЗ 10 НА $399! После этого цена будет повышена до $499. EA будет продаваться ограниченными партиями, чтобы гарантировать права всех клиентов, совершивших покупку. AI Gold Trading использует передовую
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Эксперты
Важное примечание: Для обеспечения полной прозрачности я предоставляю доступ к реальному инвесторскому счёту, связанному с этим EA, что позволяет вам отслеживать его производительность в реальном времени без каких-либо манипуляций. Всего за 5 дней весь первоначальный капитал был полностью выведен, и с тех пор EA торгует исключительно за счёт прибыли, без какого-либо воздействия на первоначальный баланс.Текущая цена в $199 — это ограниченное предложение при запуске, и она будет увеличена после п
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Эксперты
Aura Ultimate — вершина нейронной сетевой торговли и путь к финансовой свободе. Aura Ultimate — это следующий эволюционный шаг в семействе Aura, синтез передовой архитектуры искусственного интеллекта, адаптивного к рынку интеллекта и точности с контролем рисков. Созданная на основе проверенной ДНК Aura Black Edition и Aura Neuron, она идёт дальше, объединяя их сильные стороны в единую много стратегическую экосистему, а также внедряя совершенно новый уровень предиктивной логики. Очень важно, по
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (13)
Эксперты
С пециальная цена  $109  (обычная цена: $365) . Руководство по настройке и использованию :  ABS Channel . Мониторинг в реальном времени:   ABS Signal .  Файл настроек от реального сигнала Базовый файл настроек Что такое ABS EA? ABS EA — это профессиональный торговый робот, разработанный специально для XAUUSD (золото) на таймфрейме H1. Он основан на системе Мартингейл с встроенным контролем рисков . Разработанный как для начинающих, так и для опытных трейдеров, ABS EA прост в настройке, по
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Эксперты
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Долгосрочный рост. Последовательность. Устойчивость. Pivot Killer EA — это не система для быстрого заработка, а профессиональный торговый алгоритм, созданный для устойчивого роста вашего счёта в долгосрочной перспективе . Разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer — результат многолетних исследований, тестирования и дисциплинированной разработки. Его философия проста: последовательность побеждает удачу . Система прошла стресс-тесты на различных рыночных циклах, изменениях волат
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (4)
Эксперты
X Fusion AI — Нейро-адаптивная гибридная торговая система Скидка на ограниченное время. Осталось всего 7 из 20 — почти распродано. Текущая цена по акции — 149 долларов, скоро вернётся к 999 долларам. Демонстрация работы Реальная торговая производительность После покупки, пожалуйста, не забудьте написать нам в личные сообщения, чтобы получить рекомендуемые параметры, инструкции, меры предосторожности, советы по использованию и другую информацию. Большое спасибо за вашу поддержку. 1. Обзор X Fus
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Эксперты
Новый шаг вперёд | Точность ИИ встречается с рыночной логикой С Argos Rage представлен новый уровень торговой автоматизации – на базе встроенной системы DeepSeek AI , анализирующей поведение рынка в реальном времени. Используя сильные стороны Argos Fury, этот советник следует иному стратегическому пути: больше гибкости, шире интерпретация и более активное взаимодействие с рынком. Live Signal Таймфрейм: M30 Кредитное плечо:  min 1:20 Депозит:  min $100 Символы:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Брокер:  любой
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Эксперты
Cryon X-9000 — автономная торговая система с квантовым аналитическим ядром РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543  Пока многие трейдеры манипулируют результатами, используя советники на центовых счетах или на минимальных балансах , — тем самым фактически показывая, что они не доверяют собственным системам , — данный сигнал работает на реальном счёте в $20 000 . Это отражает реальную инвестицию капитала и обеспечивает прозрачную работу без искусственного завышения показателей
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) WARNING : Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность устанавливать частоту торговли от очень
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Эксперты
BLACK FRIDAY - скидка 20% Только 24 часа. Распродажа заканчивается 29 ноября. Это единственная распродажа для этого продукта. Представляем Syna Версия 4 - Первая в мире агентная экосистема торговли с ИИ Я рад представить Syna Версия 4, первую настоящую систему координации нескольких EA с агентной архитектурой в индустрии торговли на форекс . Эта революционная инновация позволяет нескольким экспертным советникам работать как единая интеллектуальная сеть в разных терминалах MT5 и брокерских сче
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Эксперты
Remstone — это не просто обычный экспертный советник.   Он сочетает в себе многолетний опыт исследований и управления активами. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex 24H Christmas discount : $1,350 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 С 2018 года   моя последняя компания Armonia Capital предоставляла сигнал ARF компании Darwinex, управляющей активами, регулируемой FCA, что позволило привлечь 750 тыс. долларов. Освойте 4 классов активо
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Эксперты
PROP FIRM READY!  ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ, ДОСТУПНЫХ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Окончательная цена: 990$ От 349$: выберите 1 советник бесплатно! (максимум для 2 торговых счетов) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE RESULTS НЕЗАВИСИМЫЙ ОБЗОР Добро пожаловать в «Мастер ORB»   :   ваше преимущество в прорывах диапазона открытия Откройте для себя мощь стратегии прорыва диапазона открытия (ORB) с помощь
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Эксперты
Реальный мониторинг. Честные тесты. Ноль хайпа. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Прежде чем перейти к техническим деталям, есть две вещи, которые ты должен знать: PipsHunter подтвержден реальным мониторингом на реальном счёте. Экспертный советник работает в живой торговле уже несколько месяцев на реальном счёте (Pepperstone), и мониторинг полностью открыт. Никаких симуляций, никаких скрытых аккаунтов, никаких “идеальных бэктестов” — реальные торговые результаты подтверждают фактическую эффективн
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1499$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 999$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад представить Ultimate Breakout System
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Эксперты
ЧЕРНАЯ ПЯТНИЦА СКИДКА 50% - NANO MACHINE GPT Обычная цена: $997 до Черной пятницы: $498.50 (Скидка будет отражена во время промо-акции.) Начало распродажи: 27 ноября 2025 года - ограниченная акция в честь Черной пятницы. Розыгрыш в Черную пятницу: Все покупатели Nano Machine GPT во время акции Черной пятницы могут принять участие в случайном розыгрыше призов: 1 x активация Syna 1 x активация AiQ 1 x активация Mean Machine GPT Как принять участие: 1) После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщени
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
Эксперты
Первый в мире публичный алгоритм Арбитража между Gold и Bitcoin! Сделки открываются каждый день! Live Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Рекомендуемые брокеры со временем как:  IC Markets Торгуемые пары:  XAUUSD, BTCUSD Символ для прикрепления:  XAUUSD H1 Обязательно проверьте, чтобы в окне  «Обзор Рынка » были добавлены торгуемые валютные пары! Тип счета: ECN/Raw Spread Настройки Префикса: Если у вашего брокера валютная пара имеет префикс у символа, например - XAUUSD _i То
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
Эксперты
Обзор Golden Hen EA — это советник, разработанный специально для XAUUSD . Он работает, комбинируя восемь независимых торговых стратегий, каждая из которых запускается при различных рыночных условиях и таймфреймах (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). Советник разработан для автоматического управления входами и фильтрами. Основная логика советника сосредоточена на выявлении конкретных сигналов. Golden Hen EA не использует сетку (grid), мартингейл или техники усреднения . Все сделки, открываемые советником
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Эксперты
Autorithm A I Техническое описание AUTORITHM — это передовая торговая система с искусственным интеллектом, разработанная для MetaTrader 5, которая реализует 10 специализированных слоев ИИ для комплексного анализа рынка. Экспертный советник использует сложные алгоритмы ИИ, которые работают синхронно для обработки рыночных данных, выявления торговых возможностей и выполнения сделок с применением интеллектуальных протоколов управления рисками. Основные функции Система использует 10 различных слоев
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Эксперты
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — профессиональный торговый советник для торговли любыми активами без мартингейла и сеток от автора с 25+ годами опыта. Большинство топовых советников работают с растущим золотом. Они блестяще выглядят в тесте… пока золото растёт. Но что будет, когда тренд исчерпает себя? Кто защитит ваш депозит? HTTP EA не верит в вечный рост — он адаптируется под меняющийся рынок и создан, чтобы широко диверсифицировать ваш инвестиционный портфель и защитить ваш депозит. Он — дисципл
Другие продукты этого автора
BTC Pro Breakdown Pro MT5
Allan Graham Pike
5 (1)
Эксперты
BTC Breakdown Pro MT5 Большинство советников пытаются торговать на каждой паре и в каждой ситуации. В итоге они не дают стабильных результатов. BTC Breakdown Pro MT5 создан с одной целью: ловить крупнейшие пробои Биткоина с ясностью и контролем. Система ждет пробоя на высоком объеме, затем ищет чистый ретест перед входом. Сделки фильтруются по тренду, риск контролируется заранее заданными уровнями стопа и цели, а сигналы отменяются, если рынок возвращается за уровень. Всё основано на правилах —
AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO MT5
Allan Graham Pike
Эксперты
AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO (MT5) Overview AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO is a trend-continuation pullback EA. It waits for a confirmed swing, calculates the Fibonacci retracement zone, and looks for entries in the direction of the original move. No grid, no martingale. Strategy logic Detects the last valid swing high/low using Fractals on the selected signal timeframe. Calculates the retracement zone between 38.2% and 61.8% (configurable). On a closed bar, if price is inside the zone (with opti
FREE
AP DayTrader Impulse Box MT5
Allan Graham Pike
Эксперты
AP DayTrader Impulse Box (MT5) What it does Intraday engine that combines a session “box” range (M5) with an impulse filter (EMA/RSI on M15). When price escapes the box with momentum confirmation, the EA places a single market order in that direction. Simple logic, few knobs   Box + impulse confirmation No martingale, no grid, no averaging Works on netting accounts How entries are decided Build a time-window “box” from recent session hours (start/end inputs). Wait for price to escape the box by
AP Vwap Bands Pro MT4
Allan Graham Pike
Индикаторы
AP VWAP Bands Pro (MT4) Volume-weighted average price with ±σ bands for clear intraday bias, mean-reversion zones, and dynamic support/resistance. Works on crypto (incl. BTC), FX, indices, and metals. Uses tick-volume when real volume isn’t available. What it shows VWAP line (volume-weighted mean price). Two envelopes around VWAP (default ±1σ and ±2σ) to highlight balance vs. extension. Reset modes: Day, Week, or Anchor Time (HH:MM) to start VWAP where you need it (e.g., exchange open). Why
FREE
AP Vwap Bands Pro MT5
Allan Graham Pike
Индикаторы
AP VWAP Bands Pro (MT5) Volume-weighted average price with ±σ bands for clear intraday bias, mean-reversion zones, and dynamic support/resistance. Works on crypto (incl. BTC) , FX , indices , and metals . Uses tick-volume when real volume isn’t available. What it shows VWAP line (volume-weighted mean price). Two envelopes around VWAP (default ±1σ and ±2σ) to highlight balance vs. extension. Reset modes : Day , Week , or Anchor Time (HH:MM) to start VWAP where you need it (e.g., exchange open).
FREE
AP Day Week Monthly High Low
Allan Graham Pike
5 (1)
Индикаторы
AP Day-Week-Month High-Low overlay that draws the prior Day, Week, and Month highs/lows on any chart. Great for session planning, confluence, and alerting when price comes back to important swing levels. What it does Plots 6 lines: Day High/Low , Week High/Low , Month High/Low (from the previous completed sessions). Touch/near alerts when price reaches a selected line (with a user-set tolerance). Works on any symbol and timeframe. Zero external libraries. How to use Drop it on the chart you trad
FREE
AP Oil Navigator PRO MT4
Allan Graham Pike
Эксперты
AP Oil Navigator PRO (MT4) What it is AP Oil Navigator PRO is a rules-based Expert Advisor designed specifically for energy symbols such as XTIUSD (WTI) and UKOIL (Brent). The EA looks for a directional bias using a higher-timeframe trend filter, then times entries on the working timeframe using a volatility gate and a structure break. Orders are placed with broker-safe checks and fixed risk. No martingale, no grid, and no averaging. How it trades • Bias: EMA alignment and swing structure on the
AP Session Boxes Pro
Allan Graham Pike
Индикаторы
AP Session Boxes — Asian / London / NY Range Overlay (MT5 Indicator) Clean session boxes on your chart. This lightweight indicator draws the   Asian ,   London , and   New York   time windows directly on the chart, including each box’s   high   and   low   as dashed lines. It’s perfect for quick context, breakout planning, and clean screenshots. Instant structure:   See where the market ranged during key sessions. Breakout prep:   Use the hi/lo lines as reference for pending orders or alerts fr
FREE
AP Day Week Monthly High Low MT4
Allan Graham Pike
Индикаторы
AP Day-Week-Month High-Low MT4 Lightweight overlay that draws the prior Day, Week, and Month highs/lows on any chart. Great for session planning, confluence, and alerting when price comes back to important swing levels. What it does Plots 6 lines: Day High/Low, Week High/Low, Month High/Low (from the previous completed sessions). Touch/near alerts when price reaches a selected line (with a user-set tolerance). Works on any symbol and timeframe. Zero external libraries. How to use Drop it o
FREE
AP DayTrader Impulse Box MT4
Allan Graham Pike
Эксперты
AP DayTrader Impulse Box MT4 What it does Intraday engine that combines a   session “box” range   (M5) with an   impulse filter   (EMA/RSI on M15). When price escapes the box with momentum confirmation, the EA places a single market order in that direction.   One position per symbol. Simple logic, few knobs   Box + impulse confirmation   No martingale, no grid, no averaging Works on   netting   accounts How entries are decided Build a time-window “box” from recent session hours (start/end inputs
AP London Breakout MT4
Allan Graham Pike
Эксперты
AP London Breakout MT4  trades the first impulse when Europe hands over and London liquidity hits. It builds a pre-London range (02:00–07:00 server), checks the box height and spread, then posts one clean breakout with fixed risk. No martingale, no grid, no chasing; once filled, it cancels the other side and stands down for the day. Designed for majors and gold on M5–M15, with broker-safe placement (Stops/Freeze aware), lot rounding, and a daily cap. Quick start • Chart: M5 (reads higher TFs i
AP London Breakout PRO
Allan Graham Pike
Эксперты
AP London Breakout PRO trades the first impulse when Europe hands over and London liquidity hits. It builds a pre-London range (02:00–07:00 server), checks the box height and spread, then posts one clean breakout with fixed risk. No martingale, no grid, no chasing; once filled, it cancels the other side and stands down for the day. Designed for majors and gold on M5–M15, with broker-safe placement (Stops/Freeze aware), lot rounding, and a daily cap. Quick start • Chart: M5 (reads higher TFs inte
AP BTC Bullish Retest MT5
Allan Graham Pike
Эксперты
AP BTC Bullish Retest (MT5) Long-only BTC EA. Waits for a decisive close above resistance , confirms trend/volume quality, then places a BUY LIMIT on the pullback to the broken level. One setup at a time. No grid, no martingale. No DLL/WebRequest. What it is A breakout-and-retest engine for BTC. It builds meaningful resistance handles (body-high clusters) on a higher TF, requires a clean close through that handle, then buys the retest with disciplined risk and strict broker-safe checks. How it t
AP Gold Pro MT5
Allan Graham Pike
Эксперты
Intraday engine for XAUUSD (Gold). Builds a time-window “box”, waits for a decisive move beyond it, then places a pending order to participate on the pullback. Tight risk controls, no grid, no martingale. How it operates You define one or more time windows (e.g., London, NY, or custom hours). After a window closes, the EA checks for a clean move beyond the box by a user buffer. Optional gates: EMA trend check and volume impulse filter. Places a pending order near the broken edge with an adapti
AP Trade Assistant
Allan Graham Pike
Утилиты
AP Trade Manager — Product Description AP Trade Manager is a compact, broker-safe MT5 utility that turns your chart into a fast, disciplined trade workstation. It handles entries, exits, partials, breakeven+, OCO/Bracket logic, trailing stops, and scheduled-style actions from a clean panel you can dock anywhere. It’s pure MQL5 (no DLL, no WebRequest), and designed for live charts. What it does One-tap execution. Buy/Sell market and all four pending types (Buy/Sell Stop, Buy/Sell Limit). Auto-siz
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв