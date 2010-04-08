AP DayTrader Impulse Box MT4

AP DayTrader Impulse Box MT4

What it does

Intraday engine that combines a session “box” range (M5) with an impulse filter (EMA/RSI on M15). When price escapes the box with momentum confirmation, the EA places a single market order in that direction. One position per symbol.

  • Simple logic, few knobs 

  • Box + impulse confirmation 

  • No martingale, no grid, no averaging

  • Works on netting accounts

How entries are decided

  1. Build a time-window “box” from recent session hours (start/end inputs).

  2. Wait for price to escape the box by a buffer (points).

  3. Confirm impulse via fast/slow EMA alignment and RSI filter.

  4. Send a single order with SL/TP (ATR-based by default).

  5. Optional breakeven + ATR trail once price moves in favor.

Key inputs

  • Mode: Impulse / Box / Both

  • Signals TF: usually M15; Box TF: M5

  • Box hours: start / end, entry buffer, min/max box height

  • EMA(20/50/200) and RSI(14) levels

  • Stops: ATR multiples or fixed points

  • BE & Trail: trigger (pts), BE buffer, ATR trail multiplier

  • Daily guardrails: max trades/day, cooldown, daily loss cap

  • Lots: fixed or risk-percent

Quick start (EURUSD)

  • Signals TF: M15, Box TF: M5

  • BoxHours: 07:00–09:00 (server time)

  • Buffer: 80–120 pts (adjust to broker digits)

  • Stops: SL = 2×ATR, TP = 1.5×ATR

  • MaxTrades/Day: 2, Cooldown: 10 min

Symbols & timeframe

EURUSD, GBPUSD first; XAUUSD optional. Intraday holding; target M5–M15.

Notes

  • Forward-test on your broker (contract specs and stops levels vary).

  • Designed for one chart/symbol per instance.

  • No DLL/WebRequest. English inputs only.

