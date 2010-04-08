AP DayTrader Impulse Box MT4
- Эксперты
- Allan Graham Pike
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 20
What it does
Intraday engine that combines a session “box” range (M5) with an impulse filter (EMA/RSI on M15). When price escapes the box with momentum confirmation, the EA places a single market order in that direction. One position per symbol.
Simple logic, few knobs
Box + impulse confirmation
No martingale, no grid, no averaging
Works on netting accounts
How entries are decided
Build a time-window “box” from recent session hours (start/end inputs).
Wait for price to escape the box by a buffer (points).
Confirm impulse via fast/slow EMA alignment and RSI filter.
Send a single order with SL/TP (ATR-based by default).
Optional breakeven + ATR trail once price moves in favor.
Key inputs
Mode: Impulse / Box / Both
Signals TF: usually M15; Box TF: M5
Box hours: start / end, entry buffer, min/max box height
EMA(20/50/200) and RSI(14) levels
Stops: ATR multiples or fixed points
BE & Trail: trigger (pts), BE buffer, ATR trail multiplier
Daily guardrails: max trades/day, cooldown, daily loss cap
Lots: fixed or risk-percent
Quick start (EURUSD)
Signals TF: M15, Box TF: M5
BoxHours: 07:00–09:00 (server time)
Buffer: 80–120 pts (adjust to broker digits)
Stops: SL = 2×ATR, TP = 1.5×ATR
MaxTrades/Day: 2, Cooldown: 10 min
Symbols & timeframe
EURUSD, GBPUSD first; XAUUSD optional. Intraday holding; target M5–M15.
Notes
Forward-test on your broker (contract specs and stops levels vary).
Designed for one chart/symbol per instance.
No DLL/WebRequest. English inputs only.