Fibonacci auto resistance levels

Fibonacci Auto Levels — Smart, Automatic Fibonacci Mapping


Introduction

Fibonacci Auto Levels is an indicator that automatically detects key price zones and draws precise Fibonacci levels. It helps traders focus on strategy by removing the need for manual setup.


Key Features

- Automatic peak and trough detection based on customizable candle lookback

- Classic and extended Fibonacci levels from 0.0% to 161.8%, drawn with geometric precision

- Customizable visual design with adjustable colors, font size, and label formatting

- Auto-redraw logic when price exits the defined Fibonacci zone

- Smart pivot selection based on real market structure

- Clean chart behavior: all levels are removed automatically when the indicator is detached


Usage

This indicator provides a clear, dynamic view of potential support and resistance zones. It is suitable for technical analysts, price action traders, and developers building automated systems.


Inputs

- Lookback period for analysis

- Fibonacci color and label styling

- Font size for level names

- Exit buffer sensitivity


Conclusion

Fibonacci Auto Levels offers precision and automation for technical analysis. It is designed to simplify chart preparation and provide traders with reliable Fibonacci mapping.


