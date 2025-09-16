Fibonacci auto resistance levels

🌀 Fibonacci Auto Levels — Smart, Automatic Fibonacci Mapping

Tired of manually drawing Fibonacci levels every time the market shifts?
Fibonacci Auto Levels is your intelligent chart companion that automatically detects key price zones and draws precise Fibonacci levels — so you can focus on strategy, not setup.

✨ Key Features:

  • 🔍 Automatic peak and trough detection based on customizable candle lookback
  • 📐 Classic and extended Fibonacci levels from 0.0% to 161.8%, drawn with geometric precision
  • 🎨 Elegant visual design with customizable colors, font size, and label formatting
  • 🔄 Auto-redraw logic when price exits the defined Fibonacci zone
  • 🧠 Smart pivot selection based on real market structure
  • 🧹 Clean chart behavior — all levels are removed automatically when the indicator is detached

📊 Built for Every Trader:

Whether you're a technical analyst, a price action enthusiast, or a developer building smarter systems — this indicator gives you a clear, dynamic view of potential support and resistance zones.

⚙️ Fully Customizable Inputs:

  • Lookback period for analysis
  • Fibonacci color and label styling
  • Font size for level names
  • Exit buffer sensitivit

Give your charts the precision they deserve with Fibonacci Auto Levels.
Install now and elevate your technical analysis with automation and clarity.


Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
