Magic Vwap Key Levels

Professional VWAP Trading System with Advanced Signal Detection

Transform your trading with the most comprehensive VWAP indicator available for MetaTrader 5. Magic VWAP Key Levels Pro combines multiple timeframe analysis, intelligent signal detection, and professional-grade visualization to give you the edge in modern markets.

CORE FEATURES:

Multi-Timeframe VWAP Analysis

  • Session, Weekly, and Monthly VWAP calculations
  • Previous 10-day VWAP support/resistance
  • Dynamic anchor periods (Session/Week/Month)
  • Smart decimal formatting (auto-detects Gold, Indices, Forex)

Advanced Signal System

  • Rejection arrows at key VWAP levels and standard deviation bands
  • Breakout signals with volume confirmation
  • ATR-based filtering to eliminate false signals
  • Customizable trend analysis with consecutive bar confirmation

Professional Band System

  • Three levels of standard deviation bands
  • Percentage-based or standard deviation calculation modes
  • Independent band visibility controls
  • Color-coded zones for instant market analysis

Real-Time Analysis Dashboard

  • Live VWAP analysis table with session/weekly/monthly data
  • Distance calculations in pips
  • Band zone identification
  • Volume trend analysis
  • Professional styling with customizable colors and positioning

Smart Alert System

  • Email, popup, and sound alerts for all signal types
  • Separate alerts for rejection and breakout signals
  • Real-time signal confirmation

ADVANCED CUSTOMIZATION:

  • 5 price source options (HLC3, Close, Open, High, Low)
  • Adjustable signal parameters (wick size, body ratio, lookback periods)
  • Volume confirmation toggle
  • Hide on daily timeframes option
  • Fully customizable colors and styles

PROFESSIONAL FEATURES:

  • Optimized for all market sessions
  • Works on all symbols (Forex, Gold, Indices, Commodities)
  • No repainting - signals are final when bar closes
  • Efficient memory usage and fast calculation
  • Compatible with Expert Advisors and automated trading

PERFECT FOR:

  • Day traders seeking precise VWAP entries
  • Swing traders using multi-timeframe analysis
  • Scalpers needing quick rejection signals
  • Professional traders requiring institutional-level tools

WHAT MAKES THIS DIFFERENT:

  • Combines 45 indicator buffers for comprehensive analysis
  • Previous day VWAP extensions (unique feature)
  • Intelligent symbol detection for optimal decimal display
  • Professional analysis table with real-time updates
  • Advanced signal filtering to reduce false positives

Installation & Usage: Simply drag and drop onto any chart. The indicator auto-configures for optimal performance while remaining fully customizable for advanced users.

Supported Instruments: All Forex pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), Major Indices (US30, NAS100, SPX500, GER40, etc.), Commodities

Key Benefits:

  • Enhanced trading accuracy with multi-timeframe analysis
  • Professional-grade signal detection system
  • Real-time market analysis dashboard
  • Comprehensive customization options
  • Zero repainting guarantee

Technical Specifications:

  • 45 indicator buffers for maximum data processing
  • ATR-based signal validation
  • Multi-timeframe calculation engine
  • Smart memory management
  • Cross-platform compatibility

Note: This is a professional trading tool. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management.

Version 2.1 Updates:

  • Enhanced signal accuracy
  • Improved analysis table formatting
  • Optimized performance for all symbol types
  • Bug fixes and stability improvements

Take your VWAP trading to the next level with Magic VWAP Key Levels Pro - where precision meets profitability.


