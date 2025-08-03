GEN Zenith

5

INDICATOR: GEN Zenith

Developer: gedeegi

General Description

GEN Zenith is a technical indicator designed to automatically identify price reversal patterns (Zenith) based on pivot price detection and delta volume movement. This indicator looks for points where the price forms a swing high or swing low, then detects a breakout from that area to confirm a strong reversal signal.

This indicator is highly suitable for reversal and breakout strategies, or as a signal confirmation tool in your trading system. The visualization features for delta volume and Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) areas make this indicator a complete tool for analysis and risk management.

Key Features

  • Automatic detection of Zenith patterns (reversals) using swing highs and swing lows.
  • Calculation and display of delta volume to measure the strength of buying/selling pressure within the pattern.
  • Visualization of Zenith patterns as triangles and level lines on the chart.
  • Calculation and visualization of SL and TP areas based on a customizable Risk-Reward (R:R) ratio.
  • Real-time notification system when a signal is detected (Pop-up alert, Push, and Email).
  • Automatic object management, displaying a limited number of patterns to keep the chart clean.
  • Flexible display settings for colors and size.

Input Parameters

Zenith Settings

  • Length: The number of bars to detect a swing high or swing low.
  • Amount of Patterns: The maximum number of Zenith patterns to display on the chart.
  • Show Delta Volume: Option to display the delta volume label on the pattern.
  • Delta Volume Font Size: Font size for the delta volume label.
  • Zenith Up Color: The color for bullish Zenith patterns.
  • Zenith Dn Color: The color for bearish Zenith patterns.

SL/TP Box Settings

  • Show SL & TP Boxes: Option to display the visual SL and TP boxes.
  • Take Profit RR Ratio: The Risk-Reward (R:R) ratio for calculating the Take Profit level.
  • SL Box Color: The color for the Stop Loss area.
  • TP Box Color: The color for the Take Profit area.

Notification Settings

  • Enable Pop-up Alert: Enable sound notifications when a signal appears.
  • Enable Push Notification: Send push notifications to the MetaTrader app.
  • Enable Email: Send signal notifications via email.

Signal Logic

  1. The indicator detects pivot points for swing highs and swing lows.
  2. A Bullish Zenith pattern is formed when the price breaks the previous pivot high, with the reversal level set at the lowest swing low within the pivot's range.
  3. A Bearish Zenith pattern is formed when the price breaks the previous pivot low, with the reversal level set at the highest swing high within the pivot's range.
  4. When a Zenith pattern is detected, the indicator calculates the delta volume and draws the visual pattern on the chart.
  5. SL/TP boxes are drawn with the SL level at the reversal point and the TP level based on the specified R:R.
  6. Signals are sent via notifications if enabled.

Usage

  • Detecting potential trend reversals with price action and volume validation.
  • Finding optimal entry points for reversal or breakout trading strategies.
  • Visualizing risk management (SL/TP) directly on the chart before entering the market.
Отзывы 3
Aravind Kolanupaka
9774
Aravind Kolanupaka 2025.08.07 17:54 
 

Good

Aravind Kolanupaka
9774
Aravind Kolanupaka 2025.08.07 17:54 
 

Good

Ni Luh Rechita Yuniartini
355
Ni Luh Rechita Yuniartini 2025.08.07 01:34 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Findolin
1920
Findolin 2025.08.05 09:47 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Gede Egi Narditya
3471
Ответ разработчика Gede Egi Narditya 2025.08.05 10:54
Vielen Dank für den Vorschlag! Das neueste Update ist bereits verfügbar und ermöglicht es Ihnen jetzt, die Chartfarben individuell anzupassen.
Ответ на отзыв