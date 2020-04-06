GEN Trend Sniper

GEN Trend Sniper is an Expert Advisor designed to identify potential trend beginnings or price reversals. Its core strategy is based on a volatility channel constructed from a combination of a Moving Average and Standard Deviation. The EA features a unique position management system, including two types of Take Profit (Fixed and Dynamic) and a reversal logic to adapt to market changes.

How Does It Work?

  • Entry Signal: The EA determines the trend direction based on the closing price's position relative to a volatility channel.

    • A Buy Signal is generated when the trend turns positive (price breaks above the channel).

    • A Sell Signal is generated when the trend turns negative (price breaks below the channel).

  • Dual Take Profit System:

    1. First Position (Fixed TP): One position is opened with a predefined Take Profit (TP) target in points. This is intended to secure initial projected profits.

    2. Second Position (Dynamic TP): If enabled, a second position is opened without an initial TP. This position is closed dynamically based on signals from a wider volatility channel (determined by the Multiplier). The goal is to let the position run longer as long as the trend remains strong.

  • Position Management:

    • Reversal: If the EA detects a signal opposite to the currently open positions (e.g., a Buy signal appears while Sell positions are open), it will automatically close all existing positions and open a new one according to the latest signal.

    • Multi-Symbol Management: This EA is designed to run on multiple currency pairs (symbols) simultaneously from a single chart, with separate settings and Magic Numbers for each symbol.

Key Features:

  • Volatility and trend breakout-based trading strategy.

  • Flexible Dual Take Profit system (Fixed & Dynamic).

  • Aggressive Reversal Logic to follow market direction changes.

  • Capable of running on multiple symbols at once.

  • Internal Risk Management: Equipped with checks for valid lot sizes and sufficient margin before opening a position to prevent common errors.

  • Fully configurable strategy parameters.


