GEN Ichimoku Signal

GEN Ichimoku Signal

Developer: gedeegi

Overview

GEN Ichimoku Signal is a technical indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It combines two different trend analysis systems, Ichimoku Kinko Hyo and HalfTrend, into a single visual tool. The primary function of the indicator is to color the chart's candlesticks based on whether the conditions of these two systems are in alignment.

The indicator provides a visual representation of market conditions by displaying one of three colors: one for aligned bullish conditions, one for aligned bearish conditions, and another for when the systems are not aligned. This is intended to serve as an analytical aid for traders.

Features

  • Combined Signal Logic: Uses signals from both the Ichimoku system (Tenkan-sen / Kijun-sen crossover) and the HalfTrend indicator to determine the final output.
  • Conditional Candlestick Coloring: The main feature is the coloring of chart candles to reflect the alignment status of the two systems. A specific color is shown only when both systems agree on the market direction.
  • On-Chart Lines: Plots the Ichimoku Kijun-sen (Base Line) and the HalfTrend line directly on the price chart. These lines serve as visual reference points.
  • Neutral Condition Filter: A neutral color is used for candles when the Ichimoku and HalfTrend signals are conflicting. This visual cue highlights periods of market indecision or consolidation.

Calculation Logic

The color of each candlestick is determined by the following set of rules:

  • Bullish Condition (Green Candle): A candle is colored green only if both of the following conditions are met simultaneously:
    1. The close price is above the HalfTrend line.
    2. The Ichimoku Tenkan-sen value is above the Kijun-sen value.
  • Bearish Condition (Red Candle): A candle is colored red only if both of the following conditions are met simultaneously:
    1. The close price is below the HalfTrend line.
    2. The Ichimoku Tenkan-sen value is below the Kijun-sen value.
  • Neutral Condition (Gray Candle): If the bullish or bearish conditions are not fully met (i.e., the two systems are not in agreement), the candle is colored gray.

Ichimoku Settings

  • Conversion Periods: The calculation period for the Tenkan-sen (Conversion Line).
  • Base Periods: The calculation period for the Kijun-sen (Base Line).

HalfTrend Settings

  • Amplitude: The main calculation period used by the HalfTrend algorithm.
  • Channel Deviation: A parameter for the channel calculation within the HalfTrend logic.

Interpreting the Indicator's Visuals

  • Green Candles: A green candle indicates that, based on the indicator's settings, the conditions for an upward trend from both the Ichimoku and HalfTrend systems are met and aligned.
  • Red Candles: A red candle indicates that the conditions for a downward trend from both systems are met and aligned.
  • Gray Candles: A gray candle indicates a lack of alignment between the two systems. This may represent consolidation, conflicting signals, or neutral market conditions.
  • Plotted Lines: The Kijun-sen and HalfTrend lines on the chart can be used as dynamic reference levels for price analysis.

Note: This indicator is a tool for technical analysis. Users should apply their own trading strategy and risk management. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Рекомендуем также
PFKBreakOut
Stanislav Korotky
Индикаторы
This indicator displays breakouts on Point-And-Figure-like or Kagi-like custom symbol charts, generated by special expert advisers, such as PointFigureKagiCharts . This indicator is applicable only for custom instruments generated in appropriate way (with time-invariant bars which are multiples of a predefined box size). It makes no sense to apply it to other charts. The breakouts in up or down direction are marked by arrows. The breakout price is found at crossing of one of imaginary lines of
FREE
Heikin Ashi MACD
Wojciech Daniel Knoff
4.5 (4)
Индикаторы
Check out my TRADE PLANNER MT5 – strongly recommended to anticipate account scenarios before risking any money. This is the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator based on Heikin Ashi calculations. Here you find multi-colored histogram which corresponds to bull (green) / bear(red) trend. Dark and light colors describes weakness/strenght of price trend in time. Also you can switch calculations between normal and Heikin Ashi price type. Note: Buffers numbers for iCustom: 0-MACD,
FREE
Spreadex per TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Индикаторы
SPREADEX e' un indicatore per MT4 e MT5 che indica la distanza dell'ASSET dal GP. il GP e' il prezzo del vero valore dell'ASSET sottostante ottenuto per stima. Il GP e' come una calamita, attira il prezzo dell'ASSET con alta probabilita' ed all'interno della stessa giornata di trading. Quindi SPREADEX indica quali sono gli asset piu distanti dal GP al momento in tempo reale. Fornendo un punto di vista al TRADER su quali asset concentrarsi e cercare eventuali segnali di inversione dei prezzi per
FREE
MACD Combined Dynamic
Elsier Salvador Jimenez Malla
Индикаторы
Описание: MACD Combined — это продвинутый индикатор, объединяющий два режима отображения для более чёткого и адаптивного анализа индикатора схождения/расхождения скользящих средних (MACD). Ключевые особенности: Два режима работы : Режим 1 : Гистограмма окрашивается в зависимости от знака MACD (положительный или отрицательный). Линия сигнала окрашивается в зависимости от взаимного положения MACD и линии сигнала. Режим 2 : Гистограмма окрашивается в зависимости от сравнения MACD и линии сигнала
FREE
MACD Multi Timeframe MT5
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Multi-Frame MACD Indicator is a robust MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator that utilizes the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) to analyze trends across multiple timeframes. This indicator synchronizes MACD-based trend signals from up to nine timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1) and presents them with clear visual cues, including a colored MACD line, signal arrows, and a customizable dashboard. Perfect for traders seeking momentum and trend reversal insights. Features Multi-
FREE
MA Convergence Divergence MACD
Cem Ummak
1 (1)
Индикаторы
This is a custom MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It replicates the TradingView MACD version , ensuring consistency for traders familiar with that platform. The default MACD in MT5 has differences in its calculation and visualization compared to TradingView. This indicator provides an identical structure, allowing for accurate technical analysis across different platforms. Features TradingView-Style MACD – Matches the histogram, signal lin
FREE
Trendline Automatic Update
Yasir Zaidi
4.93 (15)
Индикаторы
Leave a comment if you would like me to write an EA to trade these trendlines... if enough interest, will write an EA. Automatic Trendlines, updated automatically. To Set up 3 different (or mroe) Trendlines on chart, simply load the indicator as many times and name it differntly.. the example in the picture below is indicator 1 (loaded 1st time): Name: Long, StartBar: 50, BarCount: 500, Color: Pink indicator 2 (loaded 2nd time): Name: Short, StartBar: 20, BarCount: 200, Color: Green indicator 3
FREE
OHLC Indicator by PipTick MT5
Michal Jurnik
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Индикатор PipTick OHLC показывает текущие и исторические значения минимума, максимума, открытия, закрытия и средне цены на выбранном периоде. Он может отображать текущие значения или значения за предыдущую сессию. Диапазоном для расчета индикатора может быть дневная, недельная, месячная или любая выбранная пользователем сессия. Уровни Максимум текущей или предыдущей сессии Минимум текущей или предыдущей сессии Открытие текущей или предыдущей сессии Закрытие текущей или предыдущей сессии Среднее
FREE
Multi RSI Adaptive EMA
Guru Charan Pathalla Swamy Saran Pathalla
Индикаторы
Understanding the RSI Adaptive EMA Indicator This code implements a custom trading indicator called "RSI Adaptive EMA" for MetaTrader platforms. It's a fascinating approach that combines RSI (Relative Strength Index) with an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) in a way that makes the EMA adapt based on market conditions. Core Concept Traditional EMAs use a fixed smoothing factor (alpha), but this indicator creates a dynamic smoothing factor that changes based on RSI values. This allows the EMA lin
FREE
Chaikin Volatility Indicator
MetaQuotes Ltd.
4.33 (3)
Индикаторы
Индикатор волатильности Чайкина (Chaikin Volatility, CHV) учитывает изменения спрэда между максимальной и минимальной ценами. Он определяет величину волатильности на основе ширины диапазона между максимумом и минимумом. При этом в отличие от Average True Range , индикатор Чайкина не учитывает гэпы. Согласно интерпретации Чайкина, рост индикатора волатильности за относительно короткое время указывает на приближение цен к основанию (напр., при паническом сбросе бумаги), а падение волатильности в
FREE
Stratos Bora mt5
Michela Russo
4.72 (130)
Эксперты
Stratos Bora is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. Designed to harness the power of the   Ichimoku Kinko Hyo   indicator, it offers 12 strategies to cater to every trader's style. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, Stratos Bora provides a seamless trading experience, ensuring you're always at the forefront of market opportunities. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive additional set files ! D o you want a   powerful
FREE
Original MACD
Kirill Paskhin
5 (6)
Индикаторы
Moving Average Convergence/Divergence — схождение/расхождение скользящих средних — технический индикатор, разработанный Джеральдом Аппелем (Gerald Appel), используемый в техническом анализе для проверки силы и направления тренда, а также определения разворотных точек. Встроенный в MetaTrader 5 индикатор MACD не соответствует задумке автора (Gerald Appel): -линия MACD графически изображена в виде гистограммы, однако гистограммой отражается разница между линией MACD и сигнальной линией;  -сигнальн
FREE
MACD candles bars or lines
Alexey Viktorov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Обыкновенный индикатор MACD, отображается в главном окне, в соответствии с выбранным стилем графика, Бары, Свечи или Линия. При переключении вида графика меняется и отображение индикатора. К моему большому сожалению, я не смог победить скорость смены вида графика. При переключении бывают задержки до прихода очередного тика. Параметры индикатора Fast EMA period - Быстрое EMA Slow EMA period - Медленное EMA Signal SMA period - MACD SMA Applied price - Применить к
FREE
MA Color Candles
Vladimir Kuzmin
Индикаторы
Индикатор MA Color Candles MA Color Candles — это индикатор для визуального отображения рыночного тренда путем окрашивания свечей на графике. Он не добавляет объектов и не искажает котировки, а изменяет цвет реальных свечей в зависимости от состояния двух скользящих средних. Это позволяет быстро оценить направление цены и использовать индикатор как фильтр в стратегиях. Принцип работы Бычий тренд: быстрая MA выше медленной, медленная MA растёт (зелёные свечи). Медвежий тренд: быстрая MA ниже мед
FREE
Trading Sessions by Mahefa R
Mahefa Raveloson
Индикаторы
Trading Sessions by Mahefa R is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that visually identifies the four main trading sessions: New York, London, Tokyo, and Sydney . Designed to provide a clean, intuitive, and professional market view, it highlights the most active periods of the Forex market using smart visualization of session ranges , session-specific candle colors , and daily separators . Main Features: Automatic detection of the 4 major sessions New York London Tokyo Sydney Each session is fully c
FREE
Price Touching Alert MT5
Wang Yu
2.67 (3)
Индикаторы
PA Touching Alert избавит вас от необходимости днями напролет следить за ценой в ожидании ее касания важных ценовых уровней. Индикатор позволяет установить два ценовых уровня: верхний и нижний, которые должны быть выше/ниже текущей цены соответственно. Как только цена коснется одного из них, сработает алерт и/или уведомление. Уровни можно использовать в качестве сильной поддержки/сопротивления. Отзывы и пожелания приветствуются. Входные параметры upper_pa: верхний ценовой уровень lower_pa: нижн
FREE
Market Profile 3 ForexArby com
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
4 (15)
Индикаторы
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 5 indicator  version 4.70— is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is als
FREE
Higher Timeframe MAs
Roland Amaranto
Индикаторы
What It Does This indicator shows up to 5 moving averages from any higher timeframe on your current chart. Instead of switching timeframes to see the bigger picture, you get the trend information in one place. Example: Trading on 1-hour chart while displaying Daily moving averages to see the longer-term trend. Key Features Flexible Configuration Display up to 5 moving averages with individual enable/disable options Choose any higher timeframe as your source (4-hour, Daily, Weekly, Monthly, etc.)
FREE
Afastamento Media Movel MT5
Danrlei Hornke
Индикаторы
O Afastamento da Média Móvel, é uma poderosa ferramenta de análise técnica projetada para fornecer uma representação visual do afastamento entre o preço atual e uma média móvel específica. Este indicador, desenvolvido para o MetaTrader, oferece aos traders uma perspectiva clara das mudanças na dinâmica de preço em relação à tendência de médio prazo. Versão MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/111705
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
Индикаторы
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
DC Indicator
Lamont Simone Reynecke
Индикаторы
The donchian channel indicator might just be the best fit for you Trading in derivative products such as futures, options, CFD's, forex and certificates contains significant risk. These products are not suitable for every investor. Investors could potentially lose all or more than the original investment. If anything, only money equal to personal risk capital should be used and can be lost without jeopardizing financial security or lifestyle. Partially or fully automated trading programs can
FREE
VolStop
Clayton Prickett
Индикаторы
The VolStop Adaptive Volatility-Based Trailing Stop Indicator for MT5 VolStop is a precision volatility-stop indicator for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who want to stay in winning trades longer and exit with discipline. Instead of fixed pips or moving averages, VolStop dynamically tracks price action with ATR-based bands, automatically adapting to market turbulence. Key Features Adaptive Volatility Stops – Calculates a dynamic trailing stop using ATR and a user-set multiplier to match changi
FREE
Lion Arrow Super Arrow Indicator for MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Индикаторы
Lion Arrow Super Arrow Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Lion Arrow Super Arrow Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a hybrid trading system that integrates multiple advanced technical analysis tools to generate high-quality trading signals. By combining trend, momentum, and pressure-based indicators, it aims to reduce false signals and improve entry accuracy. Core Components of the Indicator The Lion Arrow Super Arrow indicator is built on several key analytical elements: Fast Moving Average: Reacts qui
FREE
SDZ Trend Pro
Van Toan Nguyen
Эксперты
Overview SDZ Trend Pro is a professional Expert Advisor work for all symbol, recommend  XAUUSD (Gold) trading on the H1 timeframe . It combines dynamic price action patterns, EMA filters, and strict session-based trading logic to identify precise market entries with optimal risk control. This EA is ideal for traders who prefer structured, time-filtered trading during active market hours. ️ Core Features Dynamic Stop Loss (SL) logic Automatically sets SL based on candle pattern Chooses the
FREE
KING Fusion MACD Vol
Ahmed Al-askar
Индикаторы
- وصف المنتج - مؤشر احترافي متكامل لا يعد KING Fusion MACD-Vol من KING TRADING EA مجرد MACD آخر — فهو عبارة عن مجموعة أدوات تداول كاملة تجمع بين مؤشرات احترافية متعددة في نافذة فرعية واحدة أنيقة. لم تعد بحاجة إلى تحميل مخططك بأدوات منفصلة. يجمع هذا المؤشر بين: MACD مع خطوط مزدوجة ورسم بياني مكبر رسم بياني ملون ومثبت بالحجم ملصقات ديناميكية مع قيم المؤشرات في الوقت الفعلي (ATR، ADX، RSI، Volume) عداد تنازلي للبار التنبيهات المتقاطعة (مرئية + صوتية) كل ما تحتاجه من الوضوح والسرعة والدقة -
FREE
EZ Advanced Dynamic RSI
Danijel Plesa
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Advanced Dynamic RSI The **Advanced Dynamic RSI** indicator builds on the classic Relative Strength Index (RSI) developed by J. Welles Wilder. It incorporates volatility-adaptive overbought and oversold levels using moving averages and standard deviation calculations. This adaptation helps the levels adjust to current market conditions, offering a more responsive oscillator compared to fixed thresholds. The indicator is suitable for various instruments and timeframes, supporting analysis in diff
FREE
SSACD Forecast Limited Edition
Roman Korotchenko
3 (3)
Индикаторы
SSACD - Singular Spectral Average Convergence/Divergence Аналог индикатора MACD на основе метода "Гусеница" Сингулярного Спектрального Анализа (ССА). Версия с ограничениями индикатора SSACD Forecast . Ограничения касаются набора параметров и их диапазона. Специфика метода ССА является эффективной методикой обработки нестационарных временных рядов с неизвестной внутренней структурой. Метод позволяет находить заранее неизвестные периодичности ряда и строить прогноз исходя из обнаруженных закономе
FREE
Advanced SuperTrend Indicator MT5
Albertas Guscius
Индикаторы
SuperTrend Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Ride Trends Like a Pro — Never Miss a Move Again Description: The SuperTrend Indicator is your ultimate companion for mastering trend-following strategies. Designed to cut through market noise, this powerful tool combines the precision of Average True Range (ATR) with adaptive trailing stops to pinpoint trend reversals, confirm breakouts, and keep you on the right side of the market. Whether you’re trading forex, stocks, crypto, or commodities, the SuperTr
FREE
Doteki Heikin Ashi for MT5
Fernando Carreiro
3.6 (5)
Индикаторы
(Перевод Google) Стандартное представление свечи Heikin Ashi имеет значение открытия, эквивалентное экспоненциальному показателю. Скользящее среднее (EMA) от Общей цены , из которых альфа значение EMA является фиксированным с периодом 0,5 (эквивалентно периоду EMA 3,0). В этой динамической версии период может быть изменен на любое значение, которое вы хотите использовать, что также позволяет приблизительный анализ нескольких таймфреймов или используйте минимальное или максимальное значение в кач
FREE
Bollinger Bands Percentage
Emanuel Cavalcante Amorim Filho
Индикаторы
Bollinger Bands %  or Bollinger Bands Percentage is one of the indicators used in the Sapphire Strat Maker - EA Builder . It is calculated using the following formula: Perc = (CLOSE_PRICE - LOWER_BOLLINGER) / (UPPER_BOLLINGER - LOWER_BOLLINGER) * 100 Thus, by taking the difference between closing price to the lower band and dividing it by the difference of the upper and the lower price levels of a Bollinger Bands indicator, we can calculate this indicator. It shows how far the price is from
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Индикаторы
Если вы покупаете этот индикатор, вы получите мой профессиональный Trade Manager + EA БЕСПЛАТНО. Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что эта торговая система является индикатором без перерисовки, без повторной отрисовки и без задержки, что делает ее идеальной как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Онлайн курс, руководство и загрузка пресетов. «Smart Trend Trading System MT5» - это комплексное торговое решение, созданное для новичков и опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 10 премиаль
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Power Candles – Входные сигналы на основе силы для любого рынка Power Candles переносит проверенный анализ силы Stein Investments прямо на ценовой график. Вместо реакции только на цену каждая свеча окрашивается на основе реальной рыночной силы, позволяя мгновенно распознавать накопление импульса, ускорение силы и четкие смены тренда. Одна логика для всех рынков Power Candles автоматически работает со всеми торговыми инструментами . Индикатор определяет, является ли текущий символ валютной парой
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (77)
Индикаторы
Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Минимум Риска", "Взвешенный Риск" и "Стратегия Выжидания", Пошаговый видео-мануал, который поможет вам быстро установить, на
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (35)
Индикаторы
Entry In The Zone и SMC Multi Timeframe — это инструмент для анализа рынка в реальном времени, разработанный на основе концепций Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Он создан для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам системно анализировать рыночную структуру и получать более ясное представление об общем направлении рынка. Система автоматически анализирует точки разворота, ключевые зоны и рыночную структуру на нескольких таймфреймах, отображая точки интереса (POI), сигналы без перерисовки и автоматические уровни
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (6)
Индикаторы
Game Changer — это революционный трендовый индикатор, разработанный для использования с любым финансовым инструментом, который превратит ваш MetaTrader в мощный анализатор трендов. Индикатор не перерисовывается и не запаздывает. Он работает на любом таймфрейме и помогает определять тренд, сигнализирует о потенциальных разворотах, служит механизмом трейлинг-стопа и выдает оповещения в режиме реального времени для оперативной реакции рынка. Независимо от того, являетесь ли вы опытным трейдером, пр
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый индикатор не перерисовывается, не перерисовывает и не отставает, что делает его идеальным как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Руководство пользователя: настройки, вводы и стратегия. Атомный аналитик - это индикатор ценового действия PA, который использует силу и импульс цены, чтобы найти лучший край на рынке. Оборудованный расширенными фильтрами, которые помогают убирать шумы и ложные сигналы, и повышают торговый потенциал. Испо
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Индикаторы
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Торговая Система для Золота (XAU/USD) на MetaTrader 5 Для серьезного трейдера: Подходите к торговле Золотом со структурированной, основанной на данных методологией, которая сочетает в себе несколько факторов рыночного анализа. Этот инструмент создан для поддержки вашего анализа торговли Золотом. Ограниченная Ценовая Возможность Это шанс приобрести Gold Sniper Scalper Pro до повышения цены. Цена продукта будет увеличиваться на $50 после каждых 10 последующих покупок. О
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Индикаторы
Раскройте силу торговли трендами с помощью индикатора Trend Screener: вашего идеального решения для торговли трендами, основанного на нечеткой логике и мультивалютной системе! Повысьте уровень своей торговли по тренду с помощью Trend Screener, революционного индикатора тренда, основанного на нечеткой логике. Это мощный индикатор отслеживания тренда, который сочетает в себе более 13 инструментов и функций премиум-класса и 3 торговые стратегии, что делает его универсальным выбором для превращения
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Индикаторы
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Smart Stop Indicator – Интеллектуальная точность стоп лоссов прямо на графике Обзор Smart Stop Indicator это специализированное решение для трейдеров, которые хотят устанавливать стоп лоссы чётко и методично, а не на интуитивной основе. Индикатор объединяет классическую логику прайс экшн (higher highs, lower lows) с современной системой распознавания пробоев, чтобы определить действительно логичный уровень стопа. В трендах, диапазонах или фазах резких движений он показывает оптимальные зоны SL
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
АКЦИЯ НА ЗАПУСК Цена Azimuth Pro установлена на уровне 299 $ для первых 100 покупателей. Финальная цена составит 499 $ . РАЗНИЦА МЕЖДУ РОЗНИЧНЫМИ И ИНСТИТУЦИОНАЛЬНЫМИ ВХОДАМИ — НЕ В ИНДИКАТОРЕ, А В МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИИ. Большинство трейдеров входят на произвольных ценовых уровнях, гонясь за импульсом или реагируя на запаздывающие сигналы. Институциональные игроки ждут, пока цена достигнет структурных уровней, где спрос и предложение действительно меняются. Azimuth Pro автоматически определяет эти
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
Индикаторы
FX Levels: Исключительно точные уровни поддержки и сопротивления для всех рынков Краткий обзор Ищете надежный способ определить уровни поддержки и сопротивления для любых инструментов—валют, индексов, акций или сырьевых товаров? FX Levels сочетает традиционный «Lighthouse» метод с современным динамическим подходом, обеспечивая почти универсальную точность. Благодаря сочетанию опыта реальных брокеров и автоматических ежедневных плюс «в реальном времени» обновлений, FX Levels поможет вам выявлят
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Ai - отличный инструмент, который улучшит анализ рынка трейдером, сочетая идентификацию тренда с точками входа и предупреждениями о развороте. Этот индикатор позволяет пользователям уверенно и точно ориентироваться в сложностях рынка Форекс Помимо первичных сигналов, индикатор Trend Ai определяет вторичные точки входа, возникающие во время откатов или коррекций, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из коррекции цены в рамках установленного тренда. Важные преимущества: · Работае
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Индикаторы
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Индикаторы
IX Power: Получите рыночные инсайты для индексов, сырьевых товаров, криптовалют и форекс Обзор IX Power — это универсальный инструмент для анализа силы индексов, сырьевых товаров, криптовалют и форекс. В то время как FX Power предлагает наивысшую точность для валютных пар, используя данные всех доступных пар, IX Power фокусируется исключительно на данных рынка базового символа. Это делает IX Power отличным выбором для некорреляционных рынков и надежным инструментом для форекса, если вам не нуж
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
Представляю Вам отличный технический индикатор GRABBER, который работает, как готовая торговая стратегия "Все включено"! В одном программном коде интегрированы мощные инструменты для технического анализа рынка, торговые сигналы (стрелки), функции алертов и Push уведомлений.  Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно БЕСПЛАТНО:  Grabber Утилиту для автоматического управления открытыми ордерами, Пошаговый видео-мануал : как установить, настроить и торговать, Авторские сет-файлы дл
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Forecaster использует уникальный авторский алгоритм для определения точек входа в сделку по пробойной стратегии. Индикатор определяет ценовые скопления и анализирует движение цены возле уровней и показывает сигнал, когда цена пробивает уровень. Индикатор Trend Forecaster подходит для любых финансовых активов: валюты (Форекс), металлы, акции, индексы, криптовалюты. Также индикатор можно настроить для работы на любых тайм-фреймах, однако в качестве рабочего тайм-фрейма все же реком
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Индикаторы
Gartley Hunter Multi - Индикатор для поиска гармонических моделей одовременно на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных ценовых диапазонах. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Паттерны: Гартли, Бабочка, Акула, Краб. Летучая мышь, Альтернативная летучая мышь, Глубокий краб, Cypher 2. Одновременный поиск паттернов на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных таймфреймах 3. Поиск паттернов всех возможных размеров. От са
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
Индикаторы
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Индикаторы
FX Volume: Оцените подлинную динамику рынка глазами брокера Краткий обзор Хотите вывести свою торговлю на новый уровень? FX Volume дает вам информацию в реальном времени о том, как розничные трейдеры и брокеры распределяют свои позиции — задолго до появления запаздывающих отчетов типа COT. Независимо от того, стремитесь ли вы к стабильной прибыли или ищете дополнительное преимущество на рынке, FX Volume поможет выявлять крупные дисбалансы, подтверждать пробои и совершенствовать управление риск
Meravith AUTO
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Meravith Auto — это автоматизированная версия торговой системы Meravith. Индикатор состоит из линии тренда, которая меняет свой цвет. В бычьем состоянии она зелёная, а в медвежьем — красная. Это линия поддержки тренда. Линии ликвидности, где бычий объём равен медвежьему объёму. Линии тройной бычьей девиации. Линии тройной медвежьей девиации. Фиолетовых и синих точек, которые указывают на высокий объём. Фиолетовая точка показывает объём, превышающий средний на две девиации, а синяя — на две девиа
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот Торговый Инструмент является Неперерисовывающимся Нерепейнтинговым Индикатором, что делает его идеальным для профессиональной торговли. Онлайн-курс, руководство пользователя и демонстрация. Индикатор Концепций Умного Действия Цены - очень мощный инструмент как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 20 полезных индикаторов в одном, комбинируя передовые торговые идеи, такие как анализ Inner Circle Trader и стратегии торговли концеп
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Следующее поколение автоматизированных зон спроса и предложения. Новый инновационный алгоритм, работающий на любом графике. Все зоны создаются динамически в соответствии с ценовым действием рынка. ДВА ТИПА СИГНАЛОВ --> 1) ПРИ ПОПАДАНИИ ЦЕНЫ В ЗОНУ 2) ПРИ ФОРМИРОВАНИИ НОВОЙ ЗОНЫ Вы не получите еще один бесполезный индикатор. Вы получаете полную торговую стратегию с проверенными результатами.     Новые особенности:     Оповещения, когда цена достигает зоны спроса/предложения     Оповещения
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор ACB Breakout Arrows предоставляет важный сигнал входа на рынок, выявляя особый паттерн пробоя. Он непрерывно сканирует график на предмет устойчивого импульса в одном направлении и предоставляет точный сигнал перед основным движением. Получите сканер для нескольких символов и таймфреймов здесь - Сканер для ACB Breakout Arrows MT 5 Ключевые особенности Уровни Стоп-Лосс и Тейк-Профит предоставляются индикатором. В комплект входит MTF-сканер, отслеживающий сигналы пробоя на всех таймфрей
Другие продукты этого автора
GEN ChronoBox
Gede Egi Narditya
Эксперты
EA GEN ChronoBox is a powerful automated trading solution, specifically crafted for traders who favor a breakout strategy. This EA works tirelessly to scan the market, identifying potential moments where the price is ready to make a major move, and executes trades for you. It is perfectly suited for capturing the market momentum that often follows periods of consolidation, giving you an edge without having to constantly monitor the charts. Key Features Core Breakout Strategy: Powered by a teste
FREE
GEN Pvp
Gede Egi Narditya
Эксперты
GEN Pvp Developer: Gede Egi Overview GEN Pvp is an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 designed with a mean-reversion strategy. This EA combines two classic indicators—a short-period RSI and a long-period Bollinger Bands—to find strong confluence signals. It looks for buying and selling opportunities by identifying potential reversal points when both indicators provide a crossover signal simultaneously. Features Dual Confluence Strategy: A signal is only valid when two crossover events happen
FREE
GEN Band xp
Gede Egi Narditya
Эксперты
GEN Band-XP Developer: Gede Egi Overview GEN Band-XP is an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 that employs a unique strategy based on Bollinger Bands (BB). Unlike conventional BB strategies that focus on reversals from band touches, this EA identifies shifts in market momentum. Trading signals are generated when a "crossover" in the sequence of band touches occurs—for example, a Buy signal appears when a touch of the upper band becomes more recent than the last touch of the lower band, signal
FREE
GEN candle timer
Gede Egi Narditya
Индикаторы
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller The design features a bold orange countdown timer icon set against a dark gray background, with the clock hands pointing toward the upper right. Below the timer, a candlestick chart displays green and red bars that represent price movements across different time periods, with sharp detailing and balanced composition. The countdown time of "05:17" is prominently displayed next to the clock, adding a dynamic and informative element to the image.
FREE
GEN rsi swing signal
Gede Egi Narditya
Индикаторы
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller The "RSI+ with 123 Fractals" logo is designed to provide a clear and professional visual representation of a complex technical indicator, focused on precise market analysis and reliable patterns. Each element in the design is crafted to reflect the philosophy and strengths of the indicator within the trading world. Design Elements: "RSI+" Text in Bold and White: The main "RSI+" text is chosen to be the focal point, with a bold and clear font. The us
FREE
GEN Target Trend Signal
Gede Egi Narditya
1 (1)
Индикаторы
INDICATOR: GEN TARGET TREND Signal Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN TARGET TREND Signal is an advanced trend-following indicator, designed to identify potential trading signals and provide comprehensive target visualization. This indicator uses a combination of Simple Moving Average (SMA) and Average True Range (ATR) to detect trend changes, then generates clear BUY or SELL signals. This system enhances the trading experience with powerful visualization features, including a real-time
GEN Support and Resistance
Gede Egi Narditya
Индикаторы
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller    The GEN indicator is a multifunctional technical analysis tool for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It is designed to automatically identify and display key Support and Resistance (S&R) levels and detect False Breakout signals, providing clear and visual trading cues directly on your chart. Its primary goal is to help traders identify potential price reversal points and avoid market traps when the price fails to decisively break through key levels
FREE
GEN SmartZone
Gede Egi Narditya
Индикаторы
INDICATOR: GEN Smart Zone Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN Smart Zone is a MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator designed to automatically identify and visualize strong Support and Resistance (S/R) levels . It analyzes price movements on a higher timeframe to find significant S/R zones and then projects them onto the current chart. Its purpose is to provide traders with clear visual guidance on key areas that can be used for decision-making. Key Features Automatic S/R Zone Identification: The i
GEN Trend Fib Zones
Gede Egi Narditya
Индикаторы
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller   GEN (Trend Fib Zones) GEN (Trend Fib Zones) is a professional technical analysis indicator that automatically detects trend structure shifts using swing highs/lows and dynamically plots key Fibonacci retracement and extension zones. Key Features: Automatic Trend Structure Detection Identifies market structure changes using CHoCH (Change of Character) and BOS (Break of Structure) logic. Highlights trend direction based on real swing high/low pivo
FREE
GEN OBMatrix Pro
Gede Egi Narditya
Индикаторы
OBMatrix Pro is a professional indicator that combines market structure detection (Break of Structure/BOS and Change of Character/CHoCH) with automated Order Block (OB) identification. Built for traders using Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , this tool helps visualize institutional price zones and structural shifts directly on your chart. Key Features: Automatically detects BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) Marks swing points: HH, LL, HL, LH Plots Bullish and Bearish O
GEN FXTrendZones
Gede Egi Narditya
Индикаторы
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller GEN FXTrendZones GEN FXTrendZones is a technical analysis indicator designed to identify key price zones using Fibonacci retracement and extension levels, while also detecting market structure changes such as Break of Structure (BoS) and Change of Character (CHoCH). The indicator helps traders visualize critical swing areas and potential trend continuation or reversal zones. It includes a visual info panel and optional price alert system.
FREE
GEN Trend Line
Gede Egi Narditya
5 (1)
Индикаторы
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller GEN (Trend Line) automatically detects swing highs and lows, plots dynamic upper & lower trendlines with adaptive slope (ATR, Standard Deviation, or Linear Regression approximation), and marks breakout points visually when the price crosses the trend boundaries. Perfect for price action, breakout, and trend confirmation strategies across multiple timeframes.
FREE
GEN Smart Pulse Levels
Gede Egi Narditya
Индикаторы
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller GEN Smart Pulse Levels for MetaTrader 5 GEN Smart Pulse Levels is a visual indicator designed to help traders identify short-term momentum shifts and directional bias. It plots dynamic “Pulse Levels” derived from Hull Moving Average (HMA) momentum transitions. These levels act as adaptive reference points that assist in reading market structure, spotting potential reversals, and validating breakouts or false breaks. The indicator includes on-chart s
GEN Support and Resistance Pivot
Gede Egi Narditya
Индикаторы
PRO VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144989?source=Site https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller GEN Support & Resistance (EGGII77) is an MT5 indicator that automatically detects and draws Support & Resistance levels based on pivot highs and lows. The indicator features two sets of S&R (main structure and quick levels), a customizable maximum number of lines, adjustable colors, and a clean chart display for clearer price action analysis.
FREE
GEN QuantumFlux Trend
Gede Egi Narditya
Индикаторы
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller   QuantumFlux Trend combines concepts from statistical physics (temperature T & energy step alpha ) with Boltzmann-style exponential weighting to produce a trend line that is more “context-adaptive” compared to traditional moving averages. The result is then smoothed with an EMA to deliver cleaner signals that are easy to read across all timeframes. The indicator automatically colors candles and trend lines: green for bullish phases, red for bearish
FREE
GEN Support and Resistance Pivot Pro
Gede Egi Narditya
Индикаторы
INDICATOR: GEN Support and Resistance Pro Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN Support and Resistance Pro is a technical indicator for MetaTrader that automatically identifies support and resistance (S&R) levels using price pivot logic. It supports multi-timeframe analysis and includes a trend momentum detection system that helps traders understand current market bias with additional visual and alert tools. Main Features Automatic S&R Detection: Identifies key support and resistance levels
GEN Fibo Nova
Gede Egi Narditya
Индикаторы
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller FIBO NOVA is an indicator based on EMA + ATR/StdDev , forming Fibonacci volatility bands (0.618 – 2.618) to detect trend direction (uptrend/downtrend) , Entry signals , Take Profit (Rejection) , and Bounce (trend continuation) . It comes with pop-up alerts & push notifications , and a clean visual display with trend-colored zones. Quick Usage Guide Identify Trend Only Lower Bands active (green) → uptrend, focus on buy setups. Only Upper Bands active
GEN TurboTrend Signals
Gede Egi Narditya
3 (1)
Индикаторы
FULL VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145203?source=Site https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller GEN TurboTrend Signals is an adaptive volatility-based trend indicator designed to help traders identify dominant trend directions, key momentum transition points, and projected profit-taking zones in a visual and intuitive manner. The indicator utilizes a temporally-weighted moving average combined with statistical dispersion via standard deviation to construct a dynamic volati
FREE
GEN Vertex Trading System
Gede Egi Narditya
Индикаторы
INDICATOR: GEN Vertex Trading System Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN Vertex Trading System is a comprehensive trading system designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). This indicator combines two powerful market analysis methodologies into a single tool: a dynamic trend module ( TurboTrend ) and a market structure analysis module ( Market Structure ). Its purpose is to provide clear trend signals, identify key levels based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and present them in an intuitive visualiz
GEN Trend Sniper
Gede Egi Narditya
Эксперты
GEN Trend Sniper is an Expert Advisor designed to identify potential trend beginnings or price reversals. Its core strategy is based on a volatility channel constructed from a combination of a Moving Average and Standard Deviation. The EA features a unique position management system, including two types of Take Profit (Fixed and Dynamic) and a reversal logic to adapt to market changes. How Does It Work? Entry Signal: The EA determines the trend direction based on the closing price's position rel
FREE
GEN JanusEA
Gede Egi Narditya
Эксперты
JanusEA Pro: A Market Structure Expert Advisor Developer: Gede Egi Overview JanusEA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 based on the concept of market structure. The EA automatically identifies Supply (Pivot High) and Demand (Pivot Low) zones on the chart. Based on these identified zones, JanusEA can execute trades using one of two distinct, selectable trading logics: Breakout or Reversal. The name is inspired by the Roman god Janus, reflecting the EA's dual-strategy design. This allows users
FREE
GEN Hydra EA
Gede Egi Narditya
5 (2)
Эксперты
GEN Hydra EA Developer: Gede Egi Overview GEN Hydra EA is a fully-automated Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Its core logic is based on a multi-indicator confirmation system. The EA utilizes a pool of over 30 standard technical indicators available in MT5. It operates on a "voting" principle, where each active indicator provides a bullish or bearish signal. A trade is initiated only when the number of concurrent signals reaches a user-defined threshold. This method is designed to f
FREE
GEN TradeZones
Gede Egi Narditya
Индикаторы
INDICATOR: GEN TradeZones Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN TradeZones is a price action-based indicator that automatically identifies key market areas using price swing and volatility (ATR) patterns. It is designed to detect potential BUY or SELL entry points based on price breakouts from a dynamically calculated average zone. This indicator is suitable for breakout, reversal, or mean reversion strategies for both intraday and swing trading. Key Features Automatic detection of supply
GEN RSI hunter
Gede Egi Narditya
Индикаторы
INDICATOR: GEN RSI Hunter Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN RSI Hunter is a technical indicator based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) that automatically detects potential BUY and SELL signals based on overbought/oversold conditions and price reversal patterns. This indicator is perfect for traders who want to capture short-term swing opportunities using price action confirmation and price patterns like Double Top and Double Bottom. Signals are confirmed by breakout candles and val
FREE
GEN Zenith
Gede Egi Narditya
5 (1)
Индикаторы
INDICATOR: GEN Zenith Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN Zenith is a technical indicator designed to automatically identify price reversal patterns (Zenith) based on pivot price detection and delta volume movement. This indicator looks for points where the price forms a swing high or swing low, then detects a breakout from that area to confirm a strong reversal signal. This indicator is highly suitable for reversal and breakout strategies, or as a signal confirmation tool in your tradin
FREE
GEN TriFactaX
Gede Egi Narditya
Индикаторы
INDICATOR: GEN TriFactaX Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN TriFactaX is a technical indicator designed to automatically identify and visualize the 1-2-3 Pattern or price reversal pattern. This pattern is a classic price action formation frequently used by traders to detect potential trend reversals. This indicator not only displays the 1-2-3 pattern on the chart but also automatically identifies the breakout signal from the critical level (point 2) and projects Entry, Stop Loss (SL), a
GEN SignalBunker
Gede Egi Narditya
Индикаторы
INDICATOR: GEN SignalBunker Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN SignalBunker is an indicator designed to identify strong trading signals after the market has gone through a period of consolidation (sideways). This indicator automatically detects "ranging" market conditions using two selectable methods: the ADX method or the Volatility method. Once a ranging condition is detected, the indicator waits for a breakout signal from its dynamic channel. When a breakout occurs, it generates a cl
GEN UT Bot
Gede Egi Narditya
Эксперты
GEN UT Bot Developer: Gede Egi Overview GEN UT Bot is an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 that fully automates the trading strategy based on the popular "UT Bot Alerts" indicator. This EA is designed as a pure trend-following system, where trading signals are generated when the price crosses over a dynamic trend line calculated from the Average True Range (ATR). With comprehensive risk management, this EA is suitable for traders looking for a systematic approach to following market trends.
FREE
GEN Sniper Entry
Gede Egi Narditya
Индикаторы
INDICATOR: GEN Sniper Entry Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN Sniper Entry is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) designed to identify potential market entry points based on divergence between price and the Relative Strength Index (RSI). This indicator specifically looks for sharp and accurate "sniper" divergences at price tops and bottoms. A unique feature is its ability to automatically visualize Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels calculated based on the Average True
GEN TrendPivot Hunter
Gede Egi Narditya
Индикаторы
GEN TrendPivot Hunter Developer: Gede Egi Overview GEN TrendPivot Hunter is a multifunctional indicator for MetaTrader 5. It combines Pivot-based Support & Resistance, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and Trendlines into one analytical tool. The indicator helps visualize possible price reaction areas and market structures directly on the chart. All drawing styles, alerts, and notifications can be customized through the input parameters. The tool does not generate trading signals automatically; it is inte
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв